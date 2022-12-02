ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking into shots fired on the 2000 block of North Mall Drive on the evening of Dec. 5. According to APD, a man was seen walking around the area with a gun, followed by reports of gunfire in the area. The unknown person with the gun fled the scene in a vehicle. Nobody was injured, but a car was spotted in the area with a bullet hole. APD is unsure if the car was a deliberate target.

13 HOURS AGO