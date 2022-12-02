Read full article on original website
Related
KPLC TV
8-year-old girl dies following house fire in Leesville
LEESVILLE, La. (KPLC) - A child injured in a fire in Leesville last week has died, authorities said. The girl was one of two pulled from the house fire in the 100 block of E. North Street. The fire was reported at 11:57 p.m. on Nov. 29. Neighbors said they...
KSLA
3 arrested, including Sabine Parish reserve deputy, in bar fight in Zwolle
ZWOLLE, La. (KSLA) - Three people have been taken into custody after a bar fight in Zwolle over the weekend, the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reports. Sheriff Aaron Mitchell says the fight happened at The Border lounge in Zwolle during the early morning hours of Saturday, Dec. 3. Around 1 a.m., several people got into a fight inside the bar; the fight then moved outside.
kalb.com
RPSO seeking runaway juvenile: Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin
PINEVILLE, La. (KALB) - The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a runaway juvenile, Za’Nayla Rocheal Martin. Za’Nayla is a 14-year-old Black girl, with black hair and brown eyes. She is 4′ 11″ tall and weighs 115 pounds. On...
Reserve Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana and Two Other Men Arrested in Connection With Bar Fight that Left One Man Severely Injured
Reserve Sheriff’s Deputy in Louisiana and Two Other Men Arrested in Connection With Bar Fight that Left One Man Severely Injured. On Monday, December 5, 2022, at 11:00 AM the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that Zwolle Police Officers arrested Kobe Cartinez in an investigation of a fight that occurred at “The Border” lounge Friday night.
KTBS
One person injured in boating accident
NATCHITOCHES, La. - One person was seriously injured after a boating accident in Natchitoches on Saturday. It happened just after 6-30 p.m., on the Cane River Lake. According to authorities, there were two people on the boat at the time. The other person was treated by paramedics for minor injuries.
ktalnews.com
Sabine Parish reserve deputy arrested, suspended; Sheriff asks for prayers
ZWOLLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Reserve Deputy with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s office has been suspended, and Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell has asked everyone to pray for Mr. Bobby Parrie Jr’s speedy recovery after an altercation occurred at The Border Lounge, in the City of Zwolle, early on Saturday morning.
kalb.com
APD investigating shooting on North Mall Drive
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Police Department is looking into shots fired on the 2000 block of North Mall Drive on the evening of Dec. 5. According to APD, a man was seen walking around the area with a gun, followed by reports of gunfire in the area. The unknown person with the gun fled the scene in a vehicle. Nobody was injured, but a car was spotted in the area with a bullet hole. APD is unsure if the car was a deliberate target.
kalb.com
Man shot by APD officer on Thanksgiving has been arrested
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - On Sunday, the Alexandria Police Department arrested a man who allegedly attacked an APD officer before being shot on Nov. 24. Jason Shackleford, 34, is charged with attempted first-degree murder of a police officer, disarming of a police officer, possession of fentanyl (less than two grams), resisting an officer by force of violence and disturbing the peace.
KSLA
NPD: 2 additional suspects identified in shooting on Lakeview Drive
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - According to the Natchitoches Police Department(NPD), two more suspects have been identified in a shooting on Lakeview Drive that happened on Nov. 22. On Dec. 2, NPD identified Jashawn Hill and Evelyn Coley as alleged suspects in a shooting that happened late November. Hill is wanted...
KPLC TV
Vernon Sheriff: Man found in house fire believed to have committed suicide
Vernon Parish, LA (KPLC) - Authorities believe a man set fire to a home in the area of O’Hara Road, then committed suicide. The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the home around 12:36 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, due to a domestic disturbance involving a firearm.
Sheriff’s Deputies and Police Officers in Louisiana Assist Firefighters in Rescuing Children from Early Morning Fire
Sheriff’s Deputies and Police Officers in Louisiana Assist Firefighters in Rescuing Children from Early Morning Fire. Leesville, Louisiana – The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on December 1, 2022, that on November 30, 2022, at approximately 12:10 a.m., deputies helped Leesville Police Department officers and Leesville Fire Department firefighters at a residential fire in the area of East North Street.
KPLC TV
Leesville Christmas Lights Display
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. Shooting suspect, 20-year-old Damien Guidry Jr., ‘a good child’. KPLC brings you the latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Fight breaks out on parade route
The Natchitoches Parish Journal was made aware of a video filmed by a parade attendee that captured a fight during the Christmas Parade on December 3, 2022. The video shows the Natchitoches Chief of Police and a School Color Guard passing by just before the fight started. Video Clip obtain...
cenlanow.com
UPDATE: Missing Alexandria teen located
ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Alexandria police are asking for public assistance to locate James Reed, 15. He is described as being approximately 5’8” and weighs about 130 pounds. He was last seen in the area of Sixth Street near Fred Loop. If you have any information or...
ktalnews.com
‘Give it to God:’ Zwolle woman set to turn 100
ZWOLLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Sabine Parish woman is set to turn 100 next week, but the celebration will happen early for this youthful centurion. Murline Cooper Finuf is turning 100 years young on December 5. Aimwell Baptist Church in Zwolle, where Murline has been a member since 1983, is throwing a bash on Saturday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in her honor.
louisianaradionetwork.com
Five Fort Polk soldiers charged with drugging and raping two Vernon Parish Women
Five soldiers stationed at Ft. Polk are in the Vernon Parish Jail today, charged with raping two women in Rosepine on November 25th. Sheriff Sam Craft says the women knew one of the soldiers, and that all five of them gave the two spiked alcohol. He says once the women were incapacitated the men raped them.
KSLA
NPSO asking for help identifying monetary instrument abuse suspects
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office (NPSO) is seeking the public’s help in identifying two people allegedly involved in a monetary instrument abuse investigation. On Nov. 30, the NPSO Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying two people from security footage images. Both men...
kalb.com
Natchitoches Christmas Parade ushers in the holiday spirit
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The streets of Natchitoches were filled with holiday cheer on Saturday, as the city hosted its annual Christmas parade during its 96th annual Christmas celebration. The City of Lights is known for its Christmas traditions, lighting up the city with festive decorations. During the parade, floats,...
KPLC TV
1.5 million ways to say Merry Christmas - one 90-year-old’s lawn lights spark joy
Leesville, LA (KPLC) -“Last year, we had 1.3 million lights out. This year, we probably have closer to 1.5. We always add lights, and it’s fun doing it,” Richard Sarver said. 1.5 million lights deck the home of a 90-year-old from the day after Thanksgiving until the...
kalb.com
Jacques Roy sworn in as mayor of Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - Jacques Roy is once again the mayor of Alexandria. The mayor-elect was officially sworn in on Monday, Dec. 5, for his fourth term in office. His first three terms came consecutively from 2006-2018. In front of a crowded room at the Riverfront Center, the newly sworn-in...
Comments / 2