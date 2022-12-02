ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York Post

The week in whoppers: The WH’s lame Afghanistan spin, a Fed boss in denial and more

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

Diary of disturbing disinformation and dangerous delusions This claim:

“Nations like China and Russia took a look at what we did in Afghanistan . . . [and] had to marvel at the speed, the efficiency . . . ”

— Biden spokesman John Kirby, Wednesday

We say: Does the White House really think folks will fall for that lame response to a Pentagon report slamming Team Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal? The Pentagon believes China used the debacle in its propaganda to “erode” US influence, cast doubt on US-backed “security partnerships” and suggest the US is a “declining power.” Indeed, Russian President Vladimir Putin likely saw it as proof of US weakness, emboldening him to invade Ukraine.

This excuse:

“No one expected inflation to be this strong and this persistent.”

— Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Wednesday

Chair of the US Federal Reserve Jerome Powell claimed that “no one” expected inflation to be as persistent as it has been.
Getty Images

We say: Uh, no one except Clinton Treasury secretary and Obama economist Larry Summers, who warned that the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan could ignite “inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation.” And Jason Furman, another Obama economist who likewise predicted fierce inflation. And experts like Steve Rattner, Olivier Blanchard and others — plus nearly everyone on the right. Actually, the main ones in denial were President Biden, congressional Dems and people at the Fed like . . . Powell.

This comment:

“I don’t think we [at CNN] ever were liberal.”

— CNN anchor Don Lemon, Monday

We say: Is he kidding? Lemon was answering TV host Stephen Colbert’s question about whether CNN, under new boss Chris Licht, would be “liberal anymore” — showing that Colbert (like anyone else who’s ever watched CNN) knows the network’s on the left. Indeed, Allsides Media Bias gives CNN its left-most rating (Fox gets its right-most rank). Other rating groups, and polls of viewers, have done likewise.

This response:

“[President Biden has] been to the border.”

— WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Wednesday

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that President Biden has been to the border — despite there being no record of the trip taking place.
ZUMAPRESS.com

We say: Asked if Biden will take up Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s invitation to tour the border, Jean-Pierre apparently just made up an answer , claiming the prez has already been there. Except the White House has no record of that. Nor did he visit as vice president.

— Compiled by The Post Editorial Board

Comments / 1

Related
New York Post

What Pence, other top Republicans say about Trump’s apparent call to terminate the Constitution

Top Republicans on Monday pushed back on former President Donald Trump’s apparent call to terminate the Constitution over unproven claims of “massive and widespread” voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.  “I must tell you that I think that everyone that serves in public office, everyone that aspires to serve or serve again should make it clear that we will support and defend the Constitution of the United States,” former Vice President Mike Pence told a South Carolina radio station on Monday. Pence noted that all federal officials take an oath to uphold and defend the Constitution, and he added that he believes...
New York Post

Feds ‘paying attention’ to ‘reporting’ on Twitter misinformation: White House

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday that Biden administration officials are “paying attention” to “reporting” about alleged misinformation circulating on Twitter under Elon Musk’s pro-free speech reforms. Jean-Pierre didn’t offer any examples of incorrect information supposedly swirling on the platform as she defended her Monday remark that authorities are “keeping an eye on” Musk’s ownership. “You’re saying that you’re keeping an eye on Twitter because it might not be a suitable platform. So why use it?” Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked Jean-Pierre at her regular briefing. Jean-Pierre replied that “[Biden] has always said and he has been very...
New York Post

Video captures Russian bombers exploding in Ukrainian drone strike

Dramatic video captured the moment two Russian nuclear bombers were reportedly blown up in a suspected Ukrainian drone attack at a military airfield on Monday. The black-and-white footage obtained by East2West News shows a bright flash at the Engels-1 airbase in the Saratov area of Russia. Two service members were wounded in the attack on the two vintage Tupolev Tu-95 planes — four-engine turboprop strategic bombers, which were introduced in 1952,  the Astra Telegram news channel reported, citing unnamed sources. There were no reports of nuclear contamination in the strike on the planes, known as Bears, some 460 miles from the Ukrainian border. The blast...
New York Post

Twitter files reveal familiar name in Hunter Biden laptop scandal: James Baker

As thousands of Twitter documents are released on the company’s infamous censorship program, much has been confirmed about the use of back channels by Biden and Democratic officials to silence critics on the social media platform. However, one familiar name immediately popped out in the first batch of documents released through journalist Matt Taibbi: James Baker. For many, James Baker is fast becoming the Kevin Bacon of the Russian collusion scandals. Baker has been featured repeatedly in the Russian investigations launched by the Justice Department, including the hoax involving the Russian Alfa Bank. When Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann wanted to...
New York Post

Intel officials who claimed Hunter Biden laptop was ‘Russian disinformation’ far more blameworthy than Twitter censors

The Twitter Files released by Elon Musk give us a more fine-grained understanding of how and why the social-media company decided to censor the Hunter Biden laptop story.  This was a woefully stupid decision. The New York Post’s account was suspended for two weeks for the offense of coming up with a scoop that we are still talking about and that will surely play a large role in upcoming GOP investigations into Biden family corruption.  That’s the kind of thing that newspapers should get awards for; Twitter thought it should get punished for it. But the Twitter officials caught up in the progressive...
New York Post

Release of Twitter files on how Hunter Biden story was censored ‘not healthy’: White House

WASHINGTON — White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Monday it was “not healthy” for Twitter owner Elon Musk to publish internal company files revealing Twitter’s censorship of The Post’s 2020 reporting on Hunter Biden’s laptop. “What is happening — it’s frankly, it’s not healthy. It won’t do anything to help a single American improve their lives. And so look, we see this as an interesting, you know, coincidence, and you know, it’s a distraction,” Jean-Pierre concluded during her Monday briefing, offering a lengthy denunciation of Musk’s Friday reveal of how Twitter execs decided to suppress The Post’s damning expose. “We see...
TheDailyBeast

Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War

Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
New York Post

John Bolton teases 2024 bid to stop Trump after ex-president’s Constitution comments

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton said Monday he may launch a 2024 White House run if other prospective GOP presidential candidates fail to denounce Donald Trump’s comment about terminating the Constitution. “I’d like to see Shermanesque statements from all the potential candidates,” about the 76-year-old former president’s Saturday Truth Social post, Bolton said during an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press Now.” “If I don’t see that, I’m going to seriously consider getting in,” Bolton added.  The former Trump administration White House official said that the former president’s statement should be considered “disqualifying” for public office.   “I think to be a presidential candidate...
New York Post

Jim Jordan tells Brennan, Clapper he wants more on Hunter Biden laptop dismissal

Rep. Jim ​Jordan ​sent letters Thursday to former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper renewing the GOP’s demand that ​they provide information about a statement they ​signed ​in October 2020 declaring The Post’s​ expose on​ Hunter Biden​ ​to be Russian disinformation.​ The Ohio Republican sent the missives seeking voluntary cooperation from Brennan and Clapper, noting the statement they and 49 other intelligence officials signed “served as a basis for partisan operatives to attempt to delegitimize allegations, as reported in The Post” that the disgraced first son used his father’s position for personal gain.  “The statement was part...
New York Post

Scientist who worked at Wuhan lab says COVID was man-made virus

A scientist who worked at a controversial research lab in China has claimed that COVID was a man-made virus that leaked from the facility, according to a report. Andrew Huff said COVID leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China two years ago and blamed authorities for the “biggest US intelligence failure since 9/11,” Britain’s The Sun reported Saturday. The lab has been at the center of fierce debates about the origins of COVID, with both Chinese government officials and lab personnel denying that the virus leaked from the facility. Huff, an epidemiologist said in his new book, The Truth...
New York Post

FBI warned Twitter during ‘weekly’ meetings of Hunter Biden ‘hack-and-leak operation’ before censoring The Post

The FBI warned Twitter during “weekly” meetings before the 2020 election to expect “hack-and-leak operations’’ by “state actors” involving Hunter Biden, and “likely” in October, according to a sworn declaration by Twitter’s former head of site integrity, Yoel Roth.  The warnings were so specific that Twitter immediately censored The Post’s scoop about Hunter Biden’s laptop on Oct. 14, 2020, citing its “hacked materials” policy, a move described on Saturday as “election interference” by Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk.  The extraordinary revelation for the first time lays bare how the FBI was involved in pre-bunking the story of the laptop, which had been...
Fortune

‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm

A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
The Independent

Voices: The media should apologize for ignoring the Hunter Biden laptop story — despite Elon Musk’s Twitter stunt

It is never too late to say you are sorry. And many of us in the media, most of us perhaps, would do well to offer such an apology over the way we initially covered — or did not cover — the Hunter Biden laptop story, a tale we thought false but which later proved to be at least partly true.Do you remember the details? Back in October 2020, just weeks before the presidential election, the New York Post — a right-wing tabloid owned by Rupert Murdoch — published what it claimed were details of a “smoking-gun email”. The email...
New York Post

Exiled critic of Putin’s Chechen henchman assassinated: report

A blogger and exiled critic of Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov was shot to death last week, according to a leading Chechen opposition group. Tumso Abdurakhmanov, a vocal critic of Kadyrov who had been living in asylum in Sweden, stopped posting to social media last week, sparking concerns for his well-being. “Unfortunately the rumors about his death turned out to be true,” 1ADAT, an anonymous dissident Telegram channel, posted late Sunday. “Tumso was shot at night by a group of people and at the moment the details of the murder are being investigated.” Chechen dissident leader Anzor Maskhadov confirmed Abdurakhmanov’s death, according to a report...
New York Post

Hunter Biden cagey about Elon Musk Twitter reveal on laptop story censor

Hunter Biden blew off questions while at a White House event Sunday about the release of Twitter ​documents showing how the social media giant suppressed The Post’s blockbuster reports on his laptop in October 2020. ​ The first son attended the star-studded reception in the East Room where President Biden addressed the ​Kennedy Center honorees who included George Clooney, the Irish rock band U2, Grammy winner Gladys Knight, composer Tania León​ and singer-songwriter Amy Grant.  White House pool reporters covering the ceremony sought to question Hunter Biden about release of the so-called “Twitter Files” and the impending Republican investigations of his foreign business dealings, detailed...
New York Post

House Republicans promise to investigate exec Vijaya Gadde’s role in Twitter censorship

Twitter’s chief censor Vijaya Gadde will come under scrutiny from the Judiciary Committee when Republicans take control of the House in January, The Post has learned. “We’re tracking Vijaya Gadde’s role in the suppression of the New York Post story on Hunter Biden’s laptop. We absolutely plan to investigate this more. Stay tuned,” a committee spokesperson said Saturday. Gadde, 48, Twitter’s former head of legal, policy, and trust played a “key role” in censoring The Post’s Hunter Biden coverage, journalist Matt Taibbi wrote after his review of the social media company’s internal communications for a report he called “The...
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
94K+
Followers
66K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy