The week in whoppers: The WH’s lame Afghanistan spin, a Fed boss in denial and more
“Nations like China and Russia took a look at what we did in Afghanistan . . . [and] had to marvel at the speed, the efficiency . . . ”
— Biden spokesman John Kirby, Wednesday
We say: Does the White House really think folks will fall for that lame response to a Pentagon report slamming Team Biden’s Afghanistan withdrawal? The Pentagon believes China used the debacle in its propaganda to “erode” US influence, cast doubt on US-backed “security partnerships” and suggest the US is a “declining power.” Indeed, Russian President Vladimir Putin likely saw it as proof of US weakness, emboldening him to invade Ukraine.This excuse:
“No one expected inflation to be this strong and this persistent.”
— Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, Wednesday
We say: Uh, no one except Clinton Treasury secretary and Obama economist Larry Summers, who warned that the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan could ignite “inflationary pressures of a kind we have not seen in a generation.” And Jason Furman, another Obama economist who likewise predicted fierce inflation. And experts like Steve Rattner, Olivier Blanchard and others — plus nearly everyone on the right. Actually, the main ones in denial were President Biden, congressional Dems and people at the Fed like . . . Powell.This comment:
“I don’t think we [at CNN] ever were liberal.”
— CNN anchor Don Lemon, Monday
We say: Is he kidding? Lemon was answering TV host Stephen Colbert’s question about whether CNN, under new boss Chris Licht, would be “liberal anymore” — showing that Colbert (like anyone else who’s ever watched CNN) knows the network’s on the left. Indeed, Allsides Media Bias gives CNN its left-most rating (Fox gets its right-most rank). Other rating groups, and polls of viewers, have done likewise.This response:
“[President Biden has] been to the border.”
— WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre, Wednesday
We say: Asked if Biden will take up Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s invitation to tour the border, Jean-Pierre apparently just made up an answer , claiming the prez has already been there. Except the White House has no record of that. Nor did he visit as vice president.
— Compiled by The Post Editorial Board
Comments / 1