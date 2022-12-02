ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AllGators

Gators LB Ventrell Miller to Play in Senior Bowl

By Zach Goodall
AllGators
AllGators
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pwY1r_0jUUPTKk00

Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller will play in the Senior Bowl prior to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Photo: Ventrell Miller; Credit: Alex Shepherd

En route to the 2023 NFL Draft, Florida Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller will first stop in Mobile, Ala. to play in the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl, the all-star game announced on Thursday evening.

It is unclear at this time if Miller intends to play in Florida's upcoming yet undetermined bowl game.

Described as the "alpha" on Florida's defense in 2022 by head coach Billy Napier, Miller completed his sixth regular season with the Gators in Week 13 against Florida State. He opened the last four seasons as a starting linebacker for UF, taking over as the team's middle linebacker and key defensive communicator in 2020.

A torn biceps that required surgery limited Miller to just two appearances in 2021, but he bounced back strong during the 2022 campaign. Miller recorded 74 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss across his 11 appearances this year, ranking third and tied for second on the team in those respective categories.

Miller has compiled 240 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, 23.5 tackles for loss, an interception, eight pass breakups and two forced fumbles in his six seasons with the Gators.

His impact at Florida has been felt beyond the gridiron, as well.

"Ventrell Miller is as good of a human being as I’ve been around in my career," Napier proclaimed on November 12. "I can’t compliment him enough. His ability to affect the other players, his consistency as a person. There’s no wavering on his words, his actions, his care for other people. He’s an old soul. He has the ability to see the big picture and really care for other people.

"Very unique player, and he’s a heck of a football player. He in particular is one I will remember for sure.”

Miller is the first Florida player to accept an invitation to the Senior Bowl this year and the third player to share their intentions to play in a postseason all-star game, as wide receiver Justin Shorter and dismissed edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr . will take part in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Florida sent three players to the 2022 Senior Bowl this past January: Running back Dameon Pierce , defensive lineman Zachary Carter and linebacker Jeremiah Moon . Carter (Cincinnati Bengals, third round) and Pierce (Houston Texans, fourth round) were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft three months later.

Stay tuned to All Gato rs for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @ AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here .

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Three Florida Teams Heading To Bowl Games

Three Florida college football teams are going bowling. The Florida Gators are going to the Las Vegas Bowl, where they will play #17 Oregon State on December 17th. The UCF Knights will play Duke in the Military Bowl on December 28th. Keep it locked to 95.3 WDAE & AM 620...
Tide 100.9 FM

South Alabama Earns Third Bowl Appearance in Program History

The Crimson Tide won’t be the only team from Alabama spending its postseason in New Orleans. The South Alabama Jaguars will face conference rival Western Kentucky in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl, set to be played at 8 p.m. CT on Dec. 21. That game will be broadcasted on ESPN.
Palm Beach Daily News

Class 1R state championship football preview: Northview vs. Hawthorne

Northview (13-0) vs. Hawthorne (11-0) When, where: 7 p.m., Saturday, Gene Cox Stadium (Tallahassee) Averages: Scoring 42.5 points per game, allowing 14 points per game. Statistical leaders: QB Kaden Odom (Sr., 75-105, 1,367 yards, 15 TDs), RB Jamarkus Jefferson (Sr., 2,345 yards, 43 TDs), WR Wyatt Scruggs (Jr., 17 catches, 316 yards, 6 TDs), DB Luke Bridges (Sr., 108 tackles, 7 TFL)
WKRG News 5

Jeremy Jones: Murderer attacks day after Hurricane Ivan hits Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man living under an alias shows up on the doorsteps of a previous employer the day before Hurricane Ivan strikes. While staying with the family, the man commits a gruesome murder. This is the story of Jeremy Jones. WKRG News 5 is looking back at the crimes that shocked the […]
WEAR

Pensacola man's lemonade now sold regionally and locally

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is sharing his success story of entrepreneurship tonight. Michael McCray started selling cups of lemonade to his co-workers when he was doing construction on the Three Mile Bridge. McCray's lemonade was such a big hit on the job he decided to start selling the...
oberlinreview.org

Dr. Porchia Moore, Assistant Professor of Critical Museum Studies at the University of Florida

Dr. Porchia Moore is assistant professor and rotating program head of critical museum studies at the University of Florida’s School of Art + Art History and an activist-scholar in museums. Her work focuses on critical race theory as a tool for interrogating museums and the narratives they construct. She recently gave a lecture at Oberlin discussing the impact of institutional racism in museums.
WALA-TV FOX10

Florida state troopers arrest Pensacola man on drug trafficking charges after chase

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A wild scene in Escambia County ends with a man jailed on drug and other charges. After initially stopping, 26-year-old Dymitri Thomas sped off after being pulled over Thursday near State Road 296 and Montgomery Avenue for traffic violations and led Florida state troopers, authorities said.
WKRG News 5

Florida man arrested following car, foot chase: Florida Highway Patrol

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was arrested and charged with multiple crimes after the Florida Highway Patrol said he led troopers on a car and foot chase Thursday afternoon in Escambia County, according to a release from the FHP. Dymitri Antonio Thomas, 26, was arrested, transported to the Escambia County Jail and charged […]
WKRG News 5

Former Emerald Coast recycling manager pleads guilty to stealing $500,000 through shell companies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A former recycling manager at a Materials Recovery Facility operated by the Emerald Coast Utilities Authority pleaded guilty on Wednesday to racketeering after allegedly selling more than half a million dollars’ worth of recyclables through a shell company he owned. Jarrell Lamar Reynolds, 45, was charged with organized fraud, money […]
niceville.com

Pensacola man facing multiple felony charges

PENSACOLA, Fla. — A Pensacola man has been arrested by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) accused of possessing child sexual abuse material, the FDLE has announced. The FDLE said its agents arrested James Paul Tupas Roquelara, 21, of Pensacola, on 30 counts of possession of child sexual...
AllGators

AllGators

Gainesville, FL
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

AllGators is a FanNation channel covering University of Florida athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/florida

Comments / 0

Community Policy