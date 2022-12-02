Gators LB Ventrell Miller to Play in Senior Bowl

Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller will play in the Senior Bowl prior to the 2023 NFL Draft.

Photo: Ventrell Miller; Credit: Alex Shepherd

En route to the 2023 NFL Draft, Florida Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller will first stop in Mobile, Ala. to play in the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl, the all-star game announced on Thursday evening.

It is unclear at this time if Miller intends to play in Florida's upcoming yet undetermined bowl game.

Described as the "alpha" on Florida's defense in 2022 by head coach Billy Napier, Miller completed his sixth regular season with the Gators in Week 13 against Florida State. He opened the last four seasons as a starting linebacker for UF, taking over as the team's middle linebacker and key defensive communicator in 2020.

A torn biceps that required surgery limited Miller to just two appearances in 2021, but he bounced back strong during the 2022 campaign. Miller recorded 74 tackles and 8.5 tackles for loss across his 11 appearances this year, ranking third and tied for second on the team in those respective categories.

Miller has compiled 240 total tackles, 7.5 sacks, 23.5 tackles for loss, an interception, eight pass breakups and two forced fumbles in his six seasons with the Gators.

His impact at Florida has been felt beyond the gridiron, as well.

"Ventrell Miller is as good of a human being as I’ve been around in my career," Napier proclaimed on November 12. "I can’t compliment him enough. His ability to affect the other players, his consistency as a person. There’s no wavering on his words, his actions, his care for other people. He’s an old soul. He has the ability to see the big picture and really care for other people.

"Very unique player, and he’s a heck of a football player. He in particular is one I will remember for sure.”

Miller is the first Florida player to accept an invitation to the Senior Bowl this year and the third player to share their intentions to play in a postseason all-star game, as wide receiver Justin Shorter and dismissed edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr . will take part in the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Florida sent three players to the 2022 Senior Bowl this past January: Running back Dameon Pierce , defensive lineman Zachary Carter and linebacker Jeremiah Moon . Carter (Cincinnati Bengals, third round) and Pierce (Houston Texans, fourth round) were selected in the 2022 NFL Draft three months later.

