This Change to What They Taught Us in Driving School Blew My Mind

My 16-year-old son Jake just got his driving permit after completing his driver's education. With the permit came a packet of materials from the Maine Secretary of State's office including a guide for parents while riding with the kids and one of the things I saw in the booklet changed from the way I was taught in the 1980s.
10 Things You Aren’t Allowed to Throw Away in Maine

Believe it or not, Maine is one of the best states in the country when it comes to recycling and proper disposal of trash. But that doesn't mean everyone understands or knows what exactly they're trying to recycle or toss in the trash. There's actually a handful of items that...
Are Motorized Bicycles Taking Over Maine And The World?

When I was growing up, I loved riding my bicycle. As I rode my bicycle I would sing, "Bicycle Race," by Queen. But there is now a phenomenon that has taken over Lewiston/Auburn, pretty much all of Central Maine, from my point of view, and I need to get your thoughts on it!
Where to Buy the Least Expensive Wine in New England

Whether you drink wine or not, it's definitely a must, because it always makes a superb gift. Yes, you can find wine in varying prices depending on what you want and how much you want to spend. Wine aficionados even look for deals and will 'unsplurge' on cheaper wine, too. I know plenty who spend depending on occasion and reason.
Make Sure To Get Ready for Maine Snow Fleas

I was today year's old when I learned about what snow fleas are. They are really a thing. If you are like me, and don't have an extensive library of bug knowledge in your brain, then we will learn about this, together. Obviously we all know what a flea is....
Poor Dog Lost in New Hampshire for Days Makes a Fox Friend Like in a Disney Movie

Cute little brown puppy Saban was in a world she didn't know. Saban, used to warm weather and the tropics, was just sent up to Massachusetts from Puerto Rico. In fact, the pup was adopted that day, picked up from the animal shelter, and driven to visit family members in Manchester, New Hampshire. She barely had time to acquaint herself with the cooler temps of New England.
Come on, Mainers: If Your Windshield Wipers Are on, Turn Your Damn Lights on

You are starting to piss me off. I know. You forget. That's why I flash my lights on and off at you. No, I don't know you and I'm not saying hi. I'm saying, hey - TURN YOUR DAMN LIGHTS ON! Honestly, I would say 50% of cars I see when it's rainy, or just a little rain, don't have their lights on and it's starting to upset me!
WATCH: Huge Monster Lobster Caught in Maine is Pushing 100 Years Old

Look at the size of this Maine lobster. It's wicked huge!. That is one old, scary, enormous, and slightly beaten-up lobster. Jacob Knowles, a fifth-generation lobsterman here in Maine, posted the video on his TikTok page, and it is racking up views. The video shows this absolutely mammoth lobster caught...
Support Maine’s Lobster Industry Through a Holiday Buoy Tree

As Mainers, we’re used to seeing the local lobster industry hitting the headlines and being the talk around town. As a state filled with working wharves and hard-working fishermen, the lobster and fishing industry supports our local economies and communities. Recently, however, the lobster industry here in Maine has...
Popular Website’s List of Coziest Winter Towns to Visit Includes Two From Maine

Two Maine towns received very high praise from a popular website in regard to the winter season. Congratulations to both Kennebunk and Bangor for making Stacker's list of 50 Cozy Towns to Visit This Winter. The list was put together from reviews, ratings from national travel sites, close attractions, available activities, and more. You can read more about the methodology in the post.
We’ll Miss These 20 New Hampshire Restaurants That Closed This Year

They say that all good things must come to an end. As we enter the final month of 2022, folks are no doubt reflecting on the good, the bad, and the ugly of the past twelve months. Folks in the restaurant industry are no exception. They're almost certainly looking back on the past year, how it's fared for their business, and contemplating ways in which they can grow and evolve in 2023.
Is This Quite Possibly the Most Disgusting Maine Recipe of All Time?

I've eaten some weirs stuff in my days... I've eaten things over the years that might make a lot of people hurl. Others wouldn't bat an eyelash, but I've eaten brains, blood that had been scrambled (yes, blood scrambles), sweet meats... you name it. I'll pretty much try anything once. But every now and then you'll come across a recipe that elicits an immediate "nooooope".
