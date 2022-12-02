You are starting to piss me off. I know. You forget. That's why I flash my lights on and off at you. No, I don't know you and I'm not saying hi. I'm saying, hey - TURN YOUR DAMN LIGHTS ON! Honestly, I would say 50% of cars I see when it's rainy, or just a little rain, don't have their lights on and it's starting to upset me!

1 DAY AGO