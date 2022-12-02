Read full article on original website
City Gospel Mission looking for more donations for Christmas store
City Gospel Mission plans to help hundreds of low-income families this holiday season through the organization's Christmas store.
Fox 19
Donate a children’s toy and adopt a pet for free
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky animal shelter and a non-profit that helps victims of child abuse are teaming up this Christmas season for a unique mission. For the next couple of weeks at the Boone County Animal Shelter, you can adopt a dog or cat for free by donating a new toy to the Family Nurturing Center. This is the second time the shelter has partnered with the non-profit.
spectrumnews1.com
Holiday Hope Charity Drive collects winter gear for those in need
NEWPORT, Ky. — People gathered on Saturday at the Holiday Hope Charity Drive. Its purpose is to give back to community members who seek help from the Henry Hosea House (HHH) soup kitchen in Newport. Tammy Bravo is the owner and operator of Executive Transportation Services, a local taxi...
Family of child who drowned sues Kentucky children’s home
COVINGTON, Ky. (AP) — The family of a 9-year-old boy who was found drowned in the Ohio River is suing the children’s home where he was staying and state officials for negligence in the boy’s death. Ian Sousis walked away from the Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky on June 4. The boy, who was autistic, […]
Family, community remember 11 killed in The Who concert tragedy 43 years later
Kasey Ladd organized this memorial event 13 years ago and has been holding it every year since. Ladd was just a toddler when his mom, Teva Rae Ladd went to the concert and never came back.
wvxu.org
A Greater Cincinnati agency helps people experiencing homelessness keep their pets
A Walnut Hills shelter is gaining nationwide recognition for how it tries to keep people experiencing homelessness with their pets. Found House Interfaith Housing Network, formerly, the Interfaith Hospitality Network, shelters not only the pets of its clients but pets of people at other Greater Cincinnati shelters. Found House renovated...
spectrumnews1.com
Ohio mom starts self-care group, business after surviving shooting
CINCINNATI — An Ohio mother is making it her mission to empower women after surviving a shooting. Lenise Williams says the scar on the side of her head is a reminder of what she went through years earlier, which caused multiple other health problems. “Bullets were ricocheting everywhere and...
Times Gazette
‘Sittin’ in Jesus’ waiting room’
Charles Hammack says that he would not have been around to enjoy Thanksgiving with his family this year without the help of Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire District personnel and others. “I wasn’t on my death bed, but I was sittin’ in Jesus’ waiting room with hyperbolic shock because I had...
Fox 19
Cincinnati Animal CARE hosts “puppypalooza” adoption event
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati Animal CARE is hosting a puppy adoption event, “Puppypalooza,” Saturday. The event will be held at the Pet Adoption Center at 3262 Highland Avenue from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Event organizers say they will reduce adoption fees for puppies under six months to $100...
WLWT 5
Northern Kentucky man decks out his house, neighbors house in Christmas lights
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — This Northern Kentucky man has officially won Christmas. Located in the 5100 block of Christopher Drive in Independence, Mark Koors not only decorated his entire home, front to back, but also his neighbor's home. It's a must-see this holiday season. Koors says the entire display takes...
californiaexaminer.net
Grandparents Accuse The Children’s Home Of Northern Kentucky For The Death Of Grandson
In a federal complaint, the family of a 9-year-old boy who ran away from Children’s Home of Northern Kentucky in June and was later discovered drowned in the Ohio River claims that the organization’s negligence was to blame for his demise. On November 23, the Highland, Kentucky, couple...
'I don't feel safe': More complaints about conditions at Roselawn apartments
Complaints continue to mount against a Roselawn apartment landlord as residents become fed up with living conditions in the building
linknky.com
Homearama coming to NKY for the first time in 2023
After 60 years, Homearama is coming to Northern Kentucky for the first time in 2023, featuring homes in the Martin’s Gate area of Newport. Homes by Gerbus, the building company in charge of Martin’s Gate, announced on its website that the event will come to Newport from June 10-23, 2023.
953wiki.com
Kentucky State Police Investigates Internet Scam
CAMPBELLSBURG, Ky. (12/01/2022) – On October 24, 2022 a Kentucky State Police Post 5 detective received a complaint of an internet scam that had occurred in Trimble County. The victim had been scammed into sending $520.00 to a fictitious computer protections program that he was told he needed during a telephone call.
Fox 19
Hundreds gather to honor life of Dr. O’dell Owens
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Dr. O’dell Owens, a leader in health care and education in the Cincinnati region for decades, was laid to rest Friday with hundreds there to pay their respect. The former Hamilton County coroner died last week at the age of 74. Owens was the first African...
Fox 19
1 year anniversary of missing Hamilton woman
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - It has been one year since the disappearance of 24-year-old Kara Hyde who went missing from her Hamilton home on Dec. 5, 2021. Lisa Hyde, the victim’s mother, is hosting a vigil to honor and remember Kara’s life on the day of her disappearance.
Fox 19
Door-to-door energy contractor accused of stealing NKY woman’s wedding bands
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police are searching for a woman they say stole jewelry from inside an Elsmere home while working as a contractor. The victim, Denise Rice, says she hired the contractors to make her home more energy efficient, but in the process, she says they robbed her of irreplaceable items.
A Michigan woman says she lost her life's savings after she was robbed of $15,000 trying to buy a car on Facebook Marketplace
Nijme Fardous drove from Michigan to Ohio to buy a used truck from Facebook Marketplace, WLWT5 reported. She was held at gunpoint by the seller and robbed.
Fox 19
Police search for missing Winton Hills teen
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are looking for a missing 16-year-old teen who has been missing since Dec. 1. Raynel Sims left for school, but never showed up, District 5 officers said. It was then discovered that she never returned home that day. According to Captain Adam Hennie, Sims has...
Fox 19
Elsmere police say these homemade ‘safety kits’ could save a child’s life
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A critical safety hack could help investigators find a missing child in an emergency. Elsmere Police Chief Joseph Maier and Det. Jeff Young say making a safety kit for your child can be done at home with household items and could make the difference between life and death.
