Cavvietta Cattle Co. shares cowboy lifestyle with community

By Shannon Baker
 4 days ago

ELM CITY, NC (WNCT) — Cavvietta Quarter Horse and Cattle Company has been operating and sharing the cowboy lifestyle in Wilson County for five years.

Their original property was too small for their growing business and they needed more space for their herd. They closed on their new property in Elm City in 2017. That year, on Dec. 1, they operated for the first time on their new land.

Owners Pedro and Gracie Torres work side by side every day. As a married couple, they said they enjoy having the opportunity to manage a ranch together.

“It can be trying, definitely, working with each other because we eat, sleep and breathe our job and our business,” said Gracie Torres. “In all reality, it’s a good time. I love it.”

Cavvietta has been home to up to 80 head of cattle at a time. Most of the time around 30-40 horses are housed there.

They have a list of events to prepare for next year, including two ranch rodeos and open horse shows. Cavvietta also hosts a horse club, giving kids and adults a chance to attend meetings and learn more about riding, tack and proper horsemanship. Riding lessons are available year-round as well.

Click here for more information about Cavvietta Quarter Horse and Cattle Company.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

WNCT

