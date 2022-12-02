ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WDAM-TV

Jones County raid yields drugs, weapons, stolen ATV

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Drugs, weapons, digital scales, a car and even a stolen All-Terrain Vehicle were confiscated Friday when Jones County Sheriff Department narcotics agents executed a search warrant at a residence in northern Jones County. Deputies arrested Patrick Francis, 44, Laurel, and charged him with trafficking of a...
WDAM-TV

Codename: ‘Cornbread:’ Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. needs help identifying weekend shooting suspect

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement in Jones County is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in a weekend shooting that left one man injured. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting reportedly happened at a location on or off Ovett Moselle Road Saturday, although the sheriff’s department says that information has yet to be verified.
WDAM-TV

Missing Pike Co. man found safe in Marion Co., sheriff’s office reports

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A missing man out of Pike County has been found safe in Marion County. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Roosevelt McDaniel, 79, was found safe in a wooded area off of Ivy Landing. The sheriff’s office says he appears to be fine, just dehydrated.
WJTV 12

Mom, son accused of selling drugs near Laurel church

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A mother and her son were arrested for allegedly selling drugs at a home near a church in Laurel. The Laurel Leader Call reported Rose Barnett, 69, and Danny Darby, 39, were arrested at a home on East 10th Street on Wednesday, November 30. Police reportedly found Oxycodone, an M&P Uzi […]
WLOX

Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County

PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Sheriff David Allison with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, police are investigating a dismembered male body found in a “large box” on a road in Pearl River County. The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River...
WDAM-TV

Man arrested after firing on Forrest County deputy

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 37-year-old Forrest County man is facing an aggravated assault charge after firing a shotgun at a deputy Friday afternoon. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a disturbance, possibly involving a firearm, on Scenic Drive in the Glendale community.
WDAM-TV

Perry County Sheriff’s Office seeing fewer drug arrests in 2022

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - After near-record highs in 2021, Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles is reporting a drastic decline in felony drug arrests. “There’s going to be a war on drugs for the rest of my career and anybody else’s, but I want to say that just by the numbers this year, they have been down,” said Nobles.
WDAM-TV

4 arrested for child endangerment, drug charges in Forrest County

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four women are behind bars after a drug bust in Forrest County. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said the women were arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after the 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team (12th NET Team) completed an investigation into tips received from residents and other sources in the Dixie Community.
WJTV 12

Man arrested, pedestrian fatally hit by car in Petal

PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after he allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian with his vehicle in Petal on Tuesday, November 29. Pine Belt News reported William Thurman, 59, of Petal, was charged with aggravated DUI after he allegedly hit and killed Stanley Bowman, 44, on Morriston Road. He remained at the […]
darkhorsepressnow.com

Missing Hattiesburg Man Found Dead

On Sunday, Dec. 4, Hattiesburg Police were notified of a deceased person off Lakeview Road around 3 p.m. As the investigation progressed, it was learned that the individual has been identified as 50-year-old Johnnie Bennett, who was reported missing to Hattiesburg Police on Nov. 22. Johnnie Bennett was last seen...
WDAM-TV

2 more suspects arrested in connection to murder investigation in Covington Co.

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two more suspects have been arrested in connection to a murder investigation in Covington County. According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Dawson T. Crosby and 21-year-old Justin T. Crosby, both reportedly brothers from Collins, were arrested on Friday. Both suspects were charged...
WDAM-TV

WATCH: Hattiesburg police seeking commercial burglary suspect caught on video

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. In the video, provided by HPD, the suspect is accused of breaking into a storage shed on Walnut Street on Monday, Nov, 21. If you can identify the suspect or have any...
WJTV 12

Deputies investigating after man shot in Moselle

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jones County deputies are investigating after a man was shot in Moselle on Saturday, December 3. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the shooting happened in the morning, but additional details are limited. They said the victim drove himself to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg and has […]
WDAM-TV

Prentiss police officers outfitted with new body cameras

PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Prentiss Police Department has some new tools to serve and protect. Thanks to money obtained during drug busts, the department was able to buy several body cameras for its officers. Patrolman David Berry said the department was proud to have the safeguard. “It protects me...
WDAM-TV

Jones Co. investigating Saturday morning shooting in Moselle

MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - While the details may be a bit sketchy, Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators know one. concrete fact: A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Moselle. JCSD spokesman Lance Chancellor said investigators are working on verifying the exact location of the shooting, the...
darkhorsepressnow.com

Jones County seeking missing woman

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of Rebecca Dubose (also known as Nicole Burgess) who has been reported as a missing person. Rebecca Dubose/Nicole Burgess is 39 years old, has darker blonde and sometimes brown hair, green eyes, 5’ 4” in height, and weighs approximately 160 lbs. She was last seen on Sunday, November 26th, leaving Bok Homa Casino.

