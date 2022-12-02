Read full article on original website
WDAM-TV
Jones County raid yields drugs, weapons, stolen ATV
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Drugs, weapons, digital scales, a car and even a stolen All-Terrain Vehicle were confiscated Friday when Jones County Sheriff Department narcotics agents executed a search warrant at a residence in northern Jones County. Deputies arrested Patrick Francis, 44, Laurel, and charged him with trafficking of a...
WDAM-TV
Codename: ‘Cornbread:’ Jones Co. Sheriff’s Dept. needs help identifying weekend shooting suspect
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement in Jones County is asking for help in identifying a suspect involved in a weekend shooting that left one man injured. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the shooting reportedly happened at a location on or off Ovett Moselle Road Saturday, although the sheriff’s department says that information has yet to be verified.
WDAM-TV
Missing Pike Co. man found safe in Marion Co., sheriff’s office reports
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A missing man out of Pike County has been found safe in Marion County. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Roosevelt McDaniel, 79, was found safe in a wooded area off of Ivy Landing. The sheriff’s office says he appears to be fine, just dehydrated.
Mom, son accused of selling drugs near Laurel church
LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A mother and her son were arrested for allegedly selling drugs at a home near a church in Laurel. The Laurel Leader Call reported Rose Barnett, 69, and Danny Darby, 39, were arrested at a home on East 10th Street on Wednesday, November 30. Police reportedly found Oxycodone, an M&P Uzi […]
WLOX
Dismembered body found in “large box” in northern Pearl River County
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - According to Sheriff David Allison with the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office, police are investigating a dismembered male body found in a “large box” on a road in Pearl River County. The discovery was made on Saturday on Burge and River...
WDAM-TV
Man arrested after firing on Forrest County deputy
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 37-year-old Forrest County man is facing an aggravated assault charge after firing a shotgun at a deputy Friday afternoon. According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a disturbance, possibly involving a firearm, on Scenic Drive in the Glendale community.
Officials continue search after find vehicle of man last seen on Thursday
The car of a Mississippi man missing in Pike County since Thursday, Dec. 1, has been found in Marion County. Officials with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office posted in social media that Roosevelt McDaniel’s vehicle, a a gray Kia Rio sedan, was located Sunday afternoon off of Riverbend Road in Goss on Ivy Landing in Marion County.
WDAM-TV
Perry County Sheriff’s Office seeing fewer drug arrests in 2022
NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - After near-record highs in 2021, Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles is reporting a drastic decline in felony drug arrests. “There’s going to be a war on drugs for the rest of my career and anybody else’s, but I want to say that just by the numbers this year, they have been down,” said Nobles.
Mississippi teen receives 120 years for armed robbery, kidnapping incidents
A Mississippi teen has been sentenced to 120 years in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping in Forrest County. Jkwon O. Page, 18, was sentenced to 30 years for each count. Judge Bob Helfrich allowed 60 of the years to run...
WDAM-TV
4 arrested for child endangerment, drug charges in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Four women are behind bars after a drug bust in Forrest County. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office said the women were arrested on Wednesday, Nov. 30, after the 12th Circuit Court Narcotics Enforcement Team (12th NET Team) completed an investigation into tips received from residents and other sources in the Dixie Community.
Man arrested, pedestrian fatally hit by car in Petal
PETAL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was arrested after he allegedly hit and killed a pedestrian with his vehicle in Petal on Tuesday, November 29. Pine Belt News reported William Thurman, 59, of Petal, was charged with aggravated DUI after he allegedly hit and killed Stanley Bowman, 44, on Morriston Road. He remained at the […]
darkhorsepressnow.com
Missing Hattiesburg Man Found Dead
On Sunday, Dec. 4, Hattiesburg Police were notified of a deceased person off Lakeview Road around 3 p.m. As the investigation progressed, it was learned that the individual has been identified as 50-year-old Johnnie Bennett, who was reported missing to Hattiesburg Police on Nov. 22. Johnnie Bennett was last seen...
WDAM-TV
2 more suspects arrested in connection to murder investigation in Covington Co.
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two more suspects have been arrested in connection to a murder investigation in Covington County. According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, 19-year-old Dawson T. Crosby and 21-year-old Justin T. Crosby, both reportedly brothers from Collins, were arrested on Friday. Both suspects were charged...
Mississippi man arrested after stuffing pants with laundry detergent pods, running out of store
A Mississippi man was arrested on Tuesday after he reportedly entered a dollar store on Monday and started stuffing his pants with laundry detergent pods and then ran out of the store after being confronted by store employees. Donovan Sandifer, 23, of Summit was arrested in Walthall County by the...
WDAM-TV
WATCH: Hattiesburg police seeking commercial burglary suspect caught on video
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help in an ongoing commercial burglary investigation. In the video, provided by HPD, the suspect is accused of breaking into a storage shed on Walnut Street on Monday, Nov, 21. If you can identify the suspect or have any...
Deputies investigating after man shot in Moselle
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Jones County deputies are investigating after a man was shot in Moselle on Saturday, December 3. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said the shooting happened in the morning, but additional details are limited. They said the victim drove himself to Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg and has […]
WDAM-TV
Prentiss police officers outfitted with new body cameras
PRENTISS, Miss. (WDAM) - The Prentiss Police Department has some new tools to serve and protect. Thanks to money obtained during drug busts, the department was able to buy several body cameras for its officers. Patrolman David Berry said the department was proud to have the safeguard. “It protects me...
WDAM-TV
Jones Co. investigating Saturday morning shooting in Moselle
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - While the details may be a bit sketchy, Jones County Sheriff’s Department investigators know one. concrete fact: A man was wounded in a shooting Saturday morning in Moselle. JCSD spokesman Lance Chancellor said investigators are working on verifying the exact location of the shooting, the...
YAHOO!
Troubled south Mississippi man becomes another casualty in rising number of jail suicides
Almost a year has passed since Harlene Blair of McHenry last saw her 21-year-old son Eli Marrero, alive. Now she wonders if she’ll ever find out why he died in law enforcement custody. Blair told MCIR she was told her son was found hanging from a light fixture in...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jones County seeking missing woman
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the whereabouts of Rebecca Dubose (also known as Nicole Burgess) who has been reported as a missing person. Rebecca Dubose/Nicole Burgess is 39 years old, has darker blonde and sometimes brown hair, green eyes, 5’ 4” in height, and weighs approximately 160 lbs. She was last seen on Sunday, November 26th, leaving Bok Homa Casino.
