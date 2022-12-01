ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again

Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
RadarOnline

'There Is No Forgiveness In Russia': Vladimir Putin 'Fighting For His Life' As Leader Fears He Will Be KILLED If Russia Loses War In Ukraine

Vladimir Putin is reportedly “fighting for his life” amid fears he will be killed by Kremlin officials if Russia loses the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come just days after Russian troops were forced to surrender the previously occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson, pressure is mounting for the 70-year-old struggling Russian leader to solidify a win in Ukraine or else risk losing the war altogether.According to Oleksiy Arestovich, a top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s recent recovery of Kherson last week – which serves as a key strategic territory due to its...
RadarOnline

'The Hunters Became The Prey': Vladimir Putin's Troops Caught POACHING Geese From Farm ATTACKED By Ukrainian Soldiers

Russian troops under the leadership of Vladimir Putin were recently attacked by Ukrainian forces after being caught poaching geese from a Ukrainian farm, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking confrontation took place last week in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.According to footage of the incident obtained by Daily Mail, at least three Russian soldiers are seen killing geese in what was believed to be preparation for a feast later that evening.The footage also showed the soldiers returning to a nearby building they were occupying with the killed geese slung over their shoulders while a military vehicle containing a Russian commander approached from...
NBC News

How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine

Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
The Guardian

Russia’s vicious tactics in Ukraine serve only to further expose its weakness

The Kremlin thought it would sweep across Ukraine and take Kyiv in a matter of days. Now, more than nine months into its disastrous war with Ukraine, the new Russian strategy of targeting the infrastructure that brings light, heat and water into millions of Ukrainian homes has revealed Russia’s own weakness and its desperation in the face of a defiant Ukrainian resistance.
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Putin refuses to negotiate with US on ending war

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has again refused to negotiate with US on ending the war in Ukraine.Mr Putin is open to talks on a possible settlement in Ukraine but the West must accept Moscow’s demands, the Kremlin said on Friday.The Kremlin’s response comes a day after US President Joe Biden has said he is ready to speak with Mr Putin if the Russian president is interested in ending the war in Ukraine, as he sought to alleviate European anger over US subsidies.Mr Biden said that the “one way” for the war to end in a “rational way” is for...
Washington Examiner

Russian troop movements prove John Mearsheimer wrong

Despite realist scholar John Mearsheimer’s efforts to justify Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, first in 2014 after Moscow’s seizure of Crimea and now with Moscow's current onslaught, by blaming the West and NATO, Putin’s shifting of Russian troops away from NATO’s borders and into Ukraine proves Russia hardly felt threatened.
TheDailyBeast

Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War

Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Newsweek

Ukraine's China Problem

In the eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine, China has engaged in a diplomatic balancing act of neither condemning the former nor supporting the latter. But Kyiv has been walking a tightrope of its own, tiptoeing around Beijing's red lines while courting China skeptics in the West. President Volodymyr Zelensky...
