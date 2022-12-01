Read full article on original website
Related
Vladimir Putin 'Falls Down Stairs' & 'Soils Himself' Inside Moscow Home As His Health Is Questioned Yet Again
Vladimir Putin’s alleged battle with cancer has been called back into question after the Russian leader fell down a set of stairs and “soiled himself” earlier this week, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising incident reportedly took place on Wednesday night at the 70-year-old leader’s residence in Moscow.According to General SVR, an anti-Putin Telegram channel allegedly run by a former Kremlin spy, Putin fell five steps before landing on his tailbone.Even more surprising is the channel’s claim that Putin “involuntarily defecated” himself as a result of the “cancer affecting his stomach and bowels.”“Three bodyguards helped the president get to the nearest couch...
'There Is No Forgiveness In Russia': Vladimir Putin 'Fighting For His Life' As Leader Fears He Will Be KILLED If Russia Loses War In Ukraine
Vladimir Putin is reportedly “fighting for his life” amid fears he will be killed by Kremlin officials if Russia loses the ongoing war against Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a shocking development to come just days after Russian troops were forced to surrender the previously occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson, pressure is mounting for the 70-year-old struggling Russian leader to solidify a win in Ukraine or else risk losing the war altogether.According to Oleksiy Arestovich, a top advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s recent recovery of Kherson last week – which serves as a key strategic territory due to its...
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For a second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations. On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Russia claims Ukraine shelling Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and says there is ‘no prospect for peace talks’
Moscow accuses Ukraine of ‘nuclear terrorism’; Kremlin spokesperson says there is no prospect for negotiations with Kyiv at the moment
'The Hunters Became The Prey': Vladimir Putin's Troops Caught POACHING Geese From Farm ATTACKED By Ukrainian Soldiers
Russian troops under the leadership of Vladimir Putin were recently attacked by Ukrainian forces after being caught poaching geese from a Ukrainian farm, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking confrontation took place last week in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.According to footage of the incident obtained by Daily Mail, at least three Russian soldiers are seen killing geese in what was believed to be preparation for a feast later that evening.The footage also showed the soldiers returning to a nearby building they were occupying with the killed geese slung over their shoulders while a military vehicle containing a Russian commander approached from...
China is winning the Russia-Ukraine War amid massive US, Russia war expenditures
China is emerging with greater combat power with regard to its main strategic opponents, the United States and Russia, as both erode weapons stockpiles in Ukraine.
Ukraine is attempting to retake a crucial spit of land that could disrupt Russia's missile barrages
Russia has used the Kinburn Spit to fire missiles at Ukraine's Black Sea coast and control the Dnipro river mouth. Ukraine is now trying take it back.
Putin Will Be Struck Immediately by The Price Cap on Russian Oil Because of The Ukraine War
According to the US, a new ceiling on the price of Russian oil will "immediately cut into Putin's most important source of revenue," The cap, which was formally adopted by Western partners on Friday, according to US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, was the result of months of laborious work.
How the Poland missile strike could change Putin's war in Ukraine
Russia may not have fired the missile that landed in NATO territory but was ultimately responsible for the deadly blast, Western officials and analysts said Wednesday — suggesting that it will likely add to pressure on Ukraine’s allies to send new military aid at a crucial phase in the war.
Russia-Ukraine war – as it happened: Moscow declares new ‘temporary capital’ for Kherson region after Ukraine retakes city
Russian state news agency says Henichesk declared temporary administrative capital after Kherson city taken by Ukraine
Russia’s vicious tactics in Ukraine serve only to further expose its weakness
The Kremlin thought it would sweep across Ukraine and take Kyiv in a matter of days. Now, more than nine months into its disastrous war with Ukraine, the new Russian strategy of targeting the infrastructure that brings light, heat and water into millions of Ukrainian homes has revealed Russia’s own weakness and its desperation in the face of a defiant Ukrainian resistance.
Russia-Ukraine war live: Zaporizhzhia engineer accused of collaborating; 40% of Ukraine’s electricity grid still damaged
Nuclear plant engineer accused of aiding Russia; Russian attacks leave large part of energy system damaged, says supplier
Ukraine news – live: Putin refuses to negotiate with US on ending war
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has again refused to negotiate with US on ending the war in Ukraine.Mr Putin is open to talks on a possible settlement in Ukraine but the West must accept Moscow’s demands, the Kremlin said on Friday.The Kremlin’s response comes a day after US President Joe Biden has said he is ready to speak with Mr Putin if the Russian president is interested in ending the war in Ukraine, as he sought to alleviate European anger over US subsidies.Mr Biden said that the “one way” for the war to end in a “rational way” is for...
Business Insider
Russia withdraws tens of thousands of troops from Ukraine in 2 days
Russia withdrew up to 30,000 troops from Kherson, Ukraine, in two days, and Kherson residents welcomed home Ukrainian soldiers.
Russia warns U.S. that its deeper involvement in Ukraine brings growing risks
Nov 29 (Reuters) - Russia is trying to make the United States understand that Washington's increasing involvement in the Ukraine conflict carries growing risks, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on Tuesday, according to Russian news agencies.
Washington Examiner
Russian troop movements prove John Mearsheimer wrong
Despite realist scholar John Mearsheimer’s efforts to justify Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, first in 2014 after Moscow’s seizure of Crimea and now with Moscow's current onslaught, by blaming the West and NATO, Putin’s shifting of Russian troops away from NATO’s borders and into Ukraine proves Russia hardly felt threatened.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russia denies massive loss of infantry troops; Kyiv mayor raises prospect of evacuations – as it happened
Defence ministry rejects reports hundreds of men had died in eastern Ukraine; Vitali Klitschko urges Kyiv residents to consider leaving city
Putin ally's $200 million superyacht to be auctioned to benefit Ukraine
The 300-foot Royal Romance superyacht confiscated from Putin ally Viktor Medvedchuk will be auctioned off to raise money in support of Ukraine.
Explosion at Nuclear Airbase Just 150 Miles From Moscow Opens Stunning New Phase of War
Two explosions at major Russian military bases, including the Dyagilevo base near Ryazan just 150 miles from Moscow, mean the war in Ukraine has come right to Vladimir Putin’s doorstep. The explosions—which were unmanned drone strikes, a senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times—suggest Ukraine wanted to strike fear right in the heart of Russia.The second explosion struck the Engels-2 base, from which Tu-95 bombers have been pummeling Ukraine’s infrastructure over the last month.Engels and Ryazan are around 300 to 450 miles from the Ukrainian border, which is beyond the range of any known missiles in Ukraine’s possession, the...
Ukraine's China Problem
In the eight months since Russia invaded Ukraine, China has engaged in a diplomatic balancing act of neither condemning the former nor supporting the latter. But Kyiv has been walking a tightrope of its own, tiptoeing around Beijing's red lines while courting China skeptics in the West. President Volodymyr Zelensky...
Comments / 1