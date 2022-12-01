Read full article on original website
constructiontechnology.media
EU chief: Construction ‘key’ to sustainability
The European Commission’s executive vice president has described the importance of construction to the European Union’s Green Deal ambitions. Speaking at the recent General Assembly of the European Construction Industry Federation (FIEC), Frans Timmermans said, “We are in a defining moment for Europe, democracy, and freedom. “The...
DeSantis' administration will freeze almost $2 billion worth of assets belonging to BlackRock
Governor DeSantis and his administration will pull about $2 billion worth of assets managed by BlackRock, following in the same footsteps as Louisiana and Missouri. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
U.S. banks warn of recession risk, inflation hurting consumers
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The biggest U.S. banks are bracing for a worsening economy next year as inflation threatens consumer demand, according to executives Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) CEO Jamie Dimon told CNBC that consumers and companies are currently in good shape, that may not last much longer as the economy slows down and inflation erodes consumer spending power, he said.
Brits Continue To Learn The Wonders Of E10 Fuel
It really is a wonderful gift from the government…. For those of us living in the United States, ethanol-laced gas has become a hiss and a byword for so many reasons. Even the environmentalists are increasingly realizing the detriments of the stuff. Now drivers on the other side of the pond are learning why we curse the stuff as they grapple with the reality of E10 fuel in the UK.
constructiontechnology.media
More acquisitions for Comer Industries
Comer Industries announced the acquisition of Benevelli Electric Powertrain Solutions and Sitem Motori Elettrici. Both companies are located in the same Italian region as Comer Industries – Emilia Romagna, in the hearth of Italy’s Motor Valley - and are specialists in motors and transmissions for electric vehicles. Benevelli...
constructiontechnology.media
Three in race for Czech nuclear project
Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP), EDF and Westinghouse have made initial bids to build a nuclear plant in the Czech Republic. The proposed 1200MW pressurised water reactor is to be built in the country’s southeast, 30 km southeast of the town of Třebíč, and adjacent to the currently operating NPP Dukovany plant.
constructiontechnology.media
Komatsu comments on Russia policy
Komatsu said it had no immediate plan to withdraw completely from its Russian operations. The company halted shipments to Russia and also local manufacturing following the Ukraine invation, but still offers maintenance services for its machines in the country, reported Reuters. “At the moment, like we said in April, we...
