capcity.news
Cheyenne Police Department swears in three new officers
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department has sworn in three new officers today, Dec. 5. The department announced that Brian Ahearn, Nicholas Gordon, and Brendan Tait have been sworn in as Cheyenne Police Officers. Officers Gordon and Tait will be attending the Wyoming Law Enforcement Academy, located in...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (12/2/22–12/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
capcity.news
Weekly arrest report (11/23/22–12/2/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
capcity.news
Laramie County Circuit Court Arraignments (12/5/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Laramie County Circuit Court. All persons cited are presumed innocent until convicted or pleading guilty. Official charges are subject to change by the Laramie County District Attorney’s Office. Initial Appearances:. Todd Steinbock, 54 – DUI...
Suspect Falls Through Floor Into Wyoming SWAT Team’s Hands
This is the story of a man who makes nothing but bad decision and has the worst luck EVER!. Wednesday, November 30th. It was a joint SWAT team operation. They were after 3 suspects in Cheyenne. The found who they were looking for on the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court.
kfbcradio.com
Cheyenne Police Deploy SWAT Team & Arrest Multiple Wanted Subjects
On Wednesday, November 30th, at approximately 9:00 p.m. Cheyenne Police Officers were involved in a warrant service at a residence near the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court. The wanted subject, 30-year-old Damontri McCormick, of Cheyenne, had four outstanding warrants for. his arrest. Following a period of surveillance, it was determined...
bigfoot99.com
Rawlins officials join Cheyenne councilman in developing plan for abandoned buildings
Rawlins City Council has approved $10,000 in funding to help hire a legal specialist to develop a plan for cleaning up abandoned buildings. Many Wyoming communities face a similar problem. Buildings constructed in the early part of the 20th century have little or no historic value, don’t live up today’s architectural standards and are too costly to restore. Some structures are worthy of saving. Many are not and have been abandoned by their owners, who have passed the problem onto local city governments and creditors.
Windsor Police Request the Public’s Assistance Identifying Vehicle Trespass Suspect
The Windsor Police Department requests the public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in multiple vehicle trespasses. Most of the vehicle trespasses occurred near 2nd St. and Crabapple Dr. around the Windsor Garden Duplex and the Glenrock Place Townhomes. The person of interest is described as a white...
This Week’s Larimer County’s Most Wanted: Nicholas Ivarson
Northern Colorado law enforcement works hard day and night to keep our cities and towns safe. Whether they're assisting citizens or fighting crime, their jobs are anything but easy. One of their challenges is tracking down suspects on the Most Wanted list. The Larimer County Sheriff's Office continually updates its...
2 children, man found dead in apparent murder-suicide
Police said two children and a man were found dead in a Fort Collins home in a "presumed" murder-suicide.
21-year-old woman killed in shooting, 1 in custody
One person is in custody following a shooting that killed a 21-year-old woman in Greeley.
capcity.news
Wyoming transit seek Cheyenne community input on proposed route to Fort Collins
CHEYENNE, Wyo. – During the first two weeks of December, Cheyenne community members can provide input regarding a proposed public transit connection between the city and Fort Collins, Colorado. Anyone can complete an online survey about the potential route at www.cowytransitstudy.com from Dec. 5 to Dec. 19. Survey questions...
Fort Collins officer resigns after internal investigation
FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Fort Collins Police officer accused of wrongly arresting people for DUI has resigned. Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said in a video posted to Facebook Friday that the officer, Jason Haferman, did not meet the training and standards required for officers. "This officer...
You Have To Check Out This Gorgeous House Outside Of Cheyenne
There aren't many words that I can produce to go along with how beautiful this home is outside of Cheyenne. The listing on Zillow describes it as a Frank Lloyd Wright-style home; I don't disagree. Just don't get him mixed up with Andrew Lloyd Webber. You'd have the wrong Lloyd, though, I could see a Phantom Of The Opera-type character owning this home and roaming from room to room.
oilcity.news
Black ice on I-80 in Wyoming; 6–12 inches of snow for Sierra Madres, Snowy Range overnight Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — Black ice advisories are in effect Monday morning along Interstate 80 in the Laramie, Rock Springs and Lyman areas, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. Wind gusts of up to 65 mph are possible in south central and southeast Wyoming until around 11 a.m. Monday,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Cheyenne Woman Accused Of Embezzling $255,500 From Cheyenne Little Theatre
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Accused of embezzling about $255,500 from the Cheyenne Little Theatre, Carissa Dunn-Pollard, of Cheyenne, was charged federally last week with five counts of wire fraud. She faces between zero and 100 years in prison, and up to $1.25 million in fines...
1310kfka.com
Woman arrested in fatal shooting of another woman in Greeley
One woman has died and another was arrested following a shooting in Greeley. Police handcuffed a suspect on warrants out of Larimer County after she was caught fleeing the scene. The suspect, who hasn’t been identified yet, is accused of fatally shooting 21-year-old Herminia Marquez on the 1100 block of 24th Street Lane early Monday morning.
capcity.news
Laramie County health and food inspections (11/28/22–12/4/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne-Laramie County Health Department inspects restaurants, bars, convenience stores, delis, grocery stores, bed and breakfasts, and more. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, there are two types of violations: “red critical violations” and “black violations.” Critical...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (11/18/22–12/1/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Nov. 7 through Nov. 16. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
oilcity.news
I-80 reopens to most traffic across Wyoming, but wind closures in effect on I-80, I-25
CASPER, Wyo. — While Interstate 80 was temporarily closed to all traffic from Laramie to Rawlins on Friday morning, it has been reopened to most traffic across Wyoming as of 11:55 a.m. Friday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. While most traffic is permitted, wind closures remain in...
