Chowchilla Police foil the plans of the Grinch, make arrest
Chowchilla police say the Grinch was not able to foil the Christmas parade plans because the Grinch is in custody this morning.
OACC Business Spotlight: Starlight Design
OAKHURST — One of our newest members of the Oakhurst Area Chamber of Commerce is a company called Starlight Design, owned by Andrea and John Briar of Coarsegold. Andrea provided the chamber with the following. information about their business:. We just started Starlight Design in the spring of this...
Local Madera business being replaced by an In-N-Out
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The restaurant Sugar Pine Smokehouse in Madera is permanently closing its doors on Christmas Eve, the business said in a letter on Thursday. With some employees already moved on to other jobs, the restaurant finds itself short-staffed for its last few weeks of operation. They ask guests to please be patient […]
'My son is my hero': Oakdale teen lifts truck enough to free trapped father beneath
OAKDALE, Calif. — An Oakdale family is praising their teenage son for helping free his father earlier this month after being trapped underneath the truck they were working on. Matthew Wilkinson said despite getting home late on what should have been a normal Monday night, he couldn’t put off...
IDENTIFIED: Man killed after semi-truck hit by train in Kingsburg
KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The driver of a semi-truck that passed away after colliding with a train on August 18 has been identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office. According to Kingsburg Police, the crash took place on Sierra and Simpson Street close to the 99 exit at around 7:00 p.m. The train was traveling […]
Man dies after a truck crashes into a tree in Tuolumne County
SONORA, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person has died in Tuolumne County after a vehicle crashed into a tree on Friday, according to the California Highway Patrol Sonora Office. The CHP said that at 8:08 a.m. reports came in of a white pickup truck crashing into a tree along State Route 108. When officers […]
Missing Montana child found in Mariposa County
Mariposa, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A missing child from Montana was located in Mariposa on Tuesday according to the Mariposa County Sheriff’s Office. According to deputies, a couple visiting family in Mariposa County over the Thanksgiving holiday was introduced to a father and son that they didn’t feel right about. This was enough that they investigated […]
Duarte nearing pick-up victory as eyes turn to Fresno Co. vote update
Modesto nursery owner John Duarte is continuing to inch closer to a victory in the open, north Valley-centric 13th Congressional District. San Joaquin County posted 3,270 votes late Tuesday night, which included 120 in the 13th district. Duarte was already leading Asm. Adam Gray (D–Merced) by 593 votes as the...
Update | Fatal Hit-and-Run Pedestrian Crash on Geer Road in Turlock Area
Officials in the Turlock area reported a fatality following a recent hit-and-run pedestrian accident. The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. along the 1200 block of Geer Road, according to officials. Details on the Hit-and-Run Accident Fatality in the Turlock Area. The Turlock Police Department noted that reports came in...
Former Grace M. Davis High School Football Coach Killed in Crash
A former football coach for a Modesto area high school and his girlfriend recently suffered fatal injuries in a pedestrian crash in San Luis Obispo. According to officials, the couple was struck by a vehicle while out walking their dog. Details on the Fatal Pedestrian Crash in San Luis Obispo.
Modesto woman arrested for falsely reporting abduction of child
MODESTO — A woman has been arrested for falsely reporting the abduction of a juvenile.Last night, Modesto Police arrived at a scene in the area of Kerr Avenue and Tenaya Drive to investigate suspicious circumstances of a woman reporting her vehicle stolen from 801 Oakdale Road. Her report also included a claim that the vehicle possibly had a juvenile passenger in the passenger seat when it was stolen.A short time later, police stated that the report filed by the woman had been deemed to be false and there was no threat to the community. On Friday morning, Modesto Police confirmed that they arrested the woman for making false reports.We will update this story as more details are made available.
Police searching for driver after Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Modesto
MODESTO - Police in Modesto are investigating a deadly hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian and a vehicle. According to a Modesto Police Department statement, the incident happened Friday evening in the area of E. Orangeburg Ave. and Nelson Ave. Officers say a man was hit by a dark-colored SUV or truck that was headed westbound. When Officers arrived on the scene, they say they located a male lying on the road and administered first aid to the man; however, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The Modesto Police Department Traffic Safety Unit has responded to the scene and taken over the investigation. People are being urged to avoid the area. Roads in the area are closed and are expected to remain closed for several hours, say police.No other information was released.Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to call Modesto Police Department dispatch at (209) 552-2470.
Clovis man finds hidden treasure in antique shop worth thousands
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – What started as a regular day for a Clovis historian antique shopping turned into so much more. An undiscovered treasure bought at a Clovis antique store for $20 dollars, may actually be worth thousands. We met Ron Sundquist Friday afternoon in Old Town Clovis, excited with a glistening object which looked […]
Man killed after run over by crane in central Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man died after he was run over by a crane Thursday morning in central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department. The person was hit around 10:00 a.m. near Belmont Avenue and Parkway Drive. Police say a crane was stopped south on Parkway Drive at Belmont Avenue waiting to make a […]
Missing San Luis Obispo couple with ties to Modesto, Ceres found dead with their dog near crash scene, police say
MODESTO — A former local high school football coach and his girlfriend, who both worked at a Modesto winery, were killed by a vehicle while they were walking their dog in San Luis Obispo, police say.A coroner identified the pair as San Luis Obispo residents Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36.The San Luis Obispo Police Department said, on November 21, a 24-year-old man crashed into a bridge along Sacramento Drive. Officers arrived on the scene and, with no suspicion of DUI or any foul play, let the driver go.That's when the investigation took a dark turn.Fewer than 24 hours...
Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Burglary Suspect from Gottschalks Music Center Robbery in Merced
December 2, 2022 - Merced – Public assistance is needed to identify a suspect in commercial burglary at a local music store. On Thursday, December 1st at 9:30 P.M., officers responded to an alarm call at Gottschalks Music Center store at 355 W. Main Street. The unknown suspect forced entry and stole two guitars and an amplifier. The suspect left the area before officers arrived at the scene.
Woman arrested after false report of missing 3-year-old, Modesto police say
MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police said they arrested a woman after she made a false report of a 3-year-old girl missing after her vehicle was stolen. A woman called the Modesto Police Department around 7:30 p.m. saying that her vehicle with her child in the backseat was stolen, according to a spokesperson. She reported having been parked by a Safeway on McHenry Avenue.
Missing 4-year-old from Montana found in California
Missing 4-year-old Taylem Berry has been found safe, the Sidney Police Department reports. The police department received a tip on Nov. 29 regarding Taylem’s whereabouts with his father, Raymond Berry, in Mariposa County, California. Investigators verified and corroborated the information, and worked with the Mariposa County Sheriff's Office to...
4.0-magnitude earthquake shakes Central California early in the morning, geologists say
A 4.0-magnitude earthquake shook the Central California area the morning of Friday, Dec. 2, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The just over 1-mile deep quake hit about 4 miles west of Big Pine shortly after 4 a.m., according to the USGS. About 30 people from as far away as Fresno...
No license, guns hidden in car, arrested in Merced County, deputies say
MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested on Friday evening for outstanding warrants in Merced County according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies say that on Friday, November 25, a Merced County Sheriff’s deputy saw a vehicle with multiple code violations on Highway 152. He stopped the vehicle and determined that the […]
