Man shot and killed by Mariposa County deputies identified

Authorities have identified a suspect who was shot and killed by Mariposa County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning.

Officials with the sheriff's office say 24-year-old Joshua Antelope was killed in a shooting around 9 a.m. on Frank Wilson Road near First Baptist Church/School.

After arriving in the area, deputies say they found Antelope holding a knife.

Investigators say Antelope was not listening to deputies commands and continued to walk towards them.

Officials say the deputies fired twice, hitting and killing Antelope.

The sheriff's office says following their policy's and procedures, all of the deputies involved were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

More information including body worn camera footage will be released once it is comiled.