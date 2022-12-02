ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC30 Central Valley

Man shot and killed by Mariposa County deputies identified

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rn8fO_0jUUNZqU00 Authorities have identified a suspect who was shot and killed by Mariposa County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday morning.

Officials with the sheriff's office say 24-year-old Joshua Antelope was killed in a shooting around 9 a.m. on Frank Wilson Road near First Baptist Church/School.

After arriving in the area, deputies say they found Antelope holding a knife.

Investigators say Antelope was not listening to deputies commands and continued to walk towards them.

Officials say the deputies fired twice, hitting and killing Antelope.

The sheriff's office says following their policy's and procedures, all of the deputies involved were placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

More information including body worn camera footage will be released once it is comiled.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man killed after DUI rollover in Laton

LATON, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A suspected DUI driver that passed away after crashing his Corvette in Laton early Sunday morning has been identified by the Fresno County Sheriff’s Coroner’s Office. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers were notified at around 3:30 a.m. of a single-vehicle crash in the area of Mt. Whitney Avenue and […]
KCRA.com

Driver identified in deadly hit-and-run in Modesto, police say

MODESTO, Calif. — The driver in a deadly hit-and-run in Modesto has been identified, according to authorities. The crash happened on Friday night near Orangeburg Avenue and Nelson Avenue, the Modesto Police Department said. Witnesses say a dark-colored vehicle hit a man and kept driving around 9 p.m., authorities...
KMPH.com

Driver arrested after CHP K9 finds hidden cocaine in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — K9 Bruce is back at it again, doing exactly what he does best: Catching bad guys in the act. According to CHP Merced, an officer and Bruce pulled someone over for a traffic violation. Officers say the driver, behind the wheel of a 2015 Ford...
yourcentralvalley.com

Authorities search for missing 86-year-old Fresno man

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – The family of missing 86-year-old Ulysses Carr continues to hope for the best as search and rescue teams expanded their search in southwest Fresno Saturday. Eight days after Carr went missing his son, Eric Carr, is staying strong. “I have that time where I...
goldrushcam.com

Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Sunday, December 4, 2022

Mariposa County Daily Sheriff and Booking Report for Sunday, December 4, 2022. Across the street is the former Jail which now houses the 24 hour dispatch facility and provides the following list of services to the community at this location;. Finger Printing: Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00...
yourcentralvalley.com

Fiery crash on HWY 99 leaves woman dead, man arrested: CHP

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A driver suspected of being under the influence of alcohol is accused of colliding with a car on Highway 99, resulting in a fiery crash that killed the other driver, according to the California Highway Patrol. The CHP says its dispatch center received a...
KCRA.com

Woman arrested after false report of missing 3-year-old, Modesto police say

MODESTO, Calif. — Modesto police said they arrested a woman after she made a false report of a 3-year-old girl missing after her vehicle was stolen. A woman called the Modesto Police Department around 7:30 p.m. saying that her vehicle with her child in the backseat was stolen, according to a spokesperson. She reported having been parked by a Safeway on McHenry Avenue.
goldrushcam.com

Police Ask for Public’s Assistance in Identifying Two Suspects in Assault and Attempted Theft at Kohl’s in Fresno (With Video)

December 2, 2022 – The Fresno Police Department reports that on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, a male and female entered a Kohl’s store and selected several clothing items. They attempted to leave the store without paying for the items and assaulted an employee in the process of leaving. They left the location in a dark colored mid-size SUV.
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
60K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy