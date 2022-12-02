Read full article on original website
WIBW
Dr. Burns-Wallace announced to leave dual government roles in the new year
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An announcement from the Kansas Governor’s office says that the Secretary of Administration and Chief Information Technology Officer (CITO), Dr. DeAngela Burns-Wallace, will depart from her government positions effective January 6, 2023. Dr. Burns-Wallace says that:. “It has been the greatest honor to serve under...
WIBW
Kansas House of Representatives appoints leadership for upcoming session
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Members of the Kansas House of Representatives appointed leadership for the upcoming session in early December. On Monday morning, Dec. 5, Kansas House Republicans elected Representative Dan Hawkins (R-Wichita) as Speaker of the House. Hawkins, the previous House Majority Leader, will take over the seat after Rep. Ron Ryckman (R-Olathe) steps down.
WIBW
Treasurer Rogers welcomes Treasurer-elect Johnson to office
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers welcomed Treasurer-elect Steven Johnson to the office. Kansas State Treasurer Lynn Rogers says he welcomed Treasurer-elect Steven Johnson to the office on Thursday, Dec. 1, for the start of the transition process. Over the course of four hours, Rogers said he...
WIBW
Judicial branch launches temporary website as official site remains offline
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Judicial branch has launched a temporary website as its official site remains offline. Kansas Courts says on Friday, Dec. 2, that it was forced to publish a temporary website in the absence of its official site in order to share current information until the full site can be brought back online.
WIBW
Kansas Department of Ag. warns hunters of avian flu risk
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Department of Agriculture has warned hunters of the risk of avian influenza. The Kansas Department of Agriculture says that wherever hunters choose to spend time, any areas with migrating birds can still increase their exposure to the current avian influenza outbreak. If any hunter...
WIBW
Kansas governor reinforces priority to legalize medical marijuana
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly on Friday reinforced one of the priorities for her second term as governor. Kelly tweeted a message emphasizing the reasons she wants to see the state legalize medical marijuana. “This legislative session, we need to legalize medical marijuana so that Kansans with...
Gov. Laura Kelly wants food tax axed next legislative session
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has called on the legislature to completely eliminate the state sales tax on groceries, diapers, and feminine hygiene products when they return for the 2023 session. Last year, the legislature passed a bill that would drop the tax to 4% and 2% the following year. It would […]
GOP elections chief in Kansas decries ‘horrible environment’
Kansas' Republican elections chief on Thursday decried a “horrible environment” for local officials overseeing voting and counting ballots this year.
WIBW
FEMA sets Dec. 31 deadline for COVID-19 project cost-share applications
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - FEMA has set a Dec. 31 deadline for certain COVID-19 project cost share applications. The Kansas Adjutant General’s Office says that the Federal Emergency Management Agency has set a Dec. 31 deadline for applicants who wish to submit eligible COVID-19 projects for 100% federal cost share.
KS law enforcement operations will not change after MO legalizes rec marijuana
Recreational marijuana will officially be legal in Missouri as of Dec. 8, but in Kansas, the use and possession of cannabis, and related products, remains illegal.
3 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love burgers then this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Kansas that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
KAKE TV
Kansas on track to begin phasing out sales tax on groceries next month
TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly says the state is on track to implement a new law to phase out the state’s sales tax on groceries over three years. The governor signed the "Axe the Food Tax" legislation in May, and she said the Kansas Department of Revenue has published its notice to initiate those changes.
KWCH.com
From the Sunflower State to the Sunshine State, Kansans excited for paid trip
TAMPA, Kan. (KWCH) - Residents from Tampa, Kansas are getting a surprise vacation to Tampa, Florida. After researching the small town of Tampa, Kansas, an organization, “Visit Tampa Bay,” partnered with Southwest Airlines to fly nearly 100 Kansas residents to Florida. The organization is also partnering with multiple businesses in Tampa Bay to provide free activities and visits to popular attractions.
Lawsuit filed against national insulin manufacturers by Kansas Attorney General
A lawsuit has been filed by the Kansas Attorney General against leading national insulin manufacturers and pharmacy benefit managers over alleged violations of the Kansas Consumer Protection Act.
WIBW
Kansas officials say COVID isn’t the only virus to keep on the radar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s latest update puts much of the state back at the ‘High’ level for new Covid cases. Also, the CDC currently shows Kansas is marked high for Influenza activity as well. Topeka ER and Hospital say they’re seeing...
News Channel Nebraska
Kansas man receives over five years in prison
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A man from Kansas was sentenced to over five years in prison for a meth-related charge. Acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell said 29-year-old Westleigh Miesner, of Kansas, was sentenced in federal court in Lincoln on Friday. He was charged for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five grams or more of actual methamphetamine. Miesner will serve 66 months in prison and a four-year term of supervised release after. There is no parole in the federal system.
WATCH: Massive dust storm swallows town in western Kansas
As high winds blow through the state of Kansas, Colby is getting hit with a dust storm on Friday.
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in Kansas this Year
There are so many wonderful ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Kansas but one of the best and most magical ways to celebrate the start of Christmas is by taking a trip to Illuminations Botanica at the beautiful Wichita Gardens. Keep reading to learn more.
See what a Colorado dust storm looks like from a seat on an airplane
Strong winds ahead of a cold front forced an incredible dust storm in the High Plains Friday.
Several Kansas counties under red flag warning
Several counties in Kansas are under a red flag warning.
