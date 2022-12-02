Read full article on original website
Stephen Thompson reveals the conversation he had with Kevin Holland during last night’s UFC Orlando main event
Stephen Thompson returned to the win column in last night’s UFC Orlando bout with Kevin Holland. Thompson climbed to (17-6-1) snapping a two-fight skid after forcing Holland to retire on the stool as the fight was headed into the fifth and final round. The pair had the Amway Center...
Joe Rogan discusses one of the bigger factors behind the “demise” of Conor McGregor in the UFC
Joe Rogan has discussed one of the bigger factors behind the ‘demise’ of Conor McGregor in the UFC. Conor McGregor, 34, has been playing outside the cage for almost a year and a half now. McGregor (22-6 MMA) last fought Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) in July of 2021...
Rafael dos Anjos reacts to the recent photos of Conor McGregor: “Why is he out of the pool? He looks so different”
Rafael dos Anjos has given his thoughts on the recent photos circulating of Conor McGregor’s new physique. Last night, Rafael dos Anjos made a real statement. The 38-year-old beat Bryan Barberena and did so in decisive fashion with a lovely submission victory. It got him back on the winning trail and, in many ways, reminded us of why he’s such a legend.
UFC Orlando Results: Sergei Pavlovich stops Tai Tuivasa in Round 1 (Video)
Tonight’s UFC Orlando main card features a key heavyweight contest between perennial division contenders Tai Tuivasa and Sergei Pavlovich. Tuivasa (14-4 MMA) will enter the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most recent effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.
UFC Orlando: ‘Thompson vs. Holland’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon returns to Florida for tonight’s UFC Orlando event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland. Thompson (16-6-1 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after dropping back-to-back decisions to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad. Prior to those setbacks, the former two-time welterweight title challenger was coming off wins over Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque.
Man sentenced to 16 years in prison for murder of UFC fighter Raulian Paiva’s girlfriend in 2018
A man has been sentenced to prison time for the murder of Raulian Paiva‘s girlfriend. The Brazilian has been in the UFC since August 2018. During his time in the MMA promotion, he’s gone 3-4, with mixed success at flyweight and bantamweight. He famously faced Sean O’Malley at UFC 269 last December, coming up short by first-round TKO.
Robbie Lawler out of UFC 282 bout with Santiago Ponzinibbio
Robbie Lawler is out of his scheduled clash with Santiago Ponzinibbio, which was expected to go down this Saturday at UFC 282 in Las Vegas. Brett Okamoto made the announcement on social media confirming Lawler’s withdrawal due to an undisclosed injury. The UFC is currently working on a potential replacement for Ponzinibbio.
Tai Tuivasa reacts after suffering first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at UFC Orlando: “Got done tonight”
Tai Tuivasa has reacted after suffering a brutal first-round TKO loss to Sergei Pavlovich at tonight’s UFC Orlando event. Tuivasa (14-5 MMA) had entered the bout looking to rebound, this after suffering a knockout loss to Ciryl Gane in his most previous effort at UFC Paris. Prior to that setback, the Aussie had put together a five-fight winning streak, with all five victories coming by way of knockout.
Stephen Thompson would “love” to welcome Conor McGregor back to the Octagon: “Let’s make it happen”
Stephen Thompson has expressed his interest in welcoming UFC star Conor McGregor back to the Octagon. Last night, Stephen Thompson put on a real show. The man known as ‘Wonderboy’ rolled back the years and, at the age of 39, stopped Kevin Holland via TKO. It was one of the best fights of the year with Holland likely winning the first round, only for Thompson to take over.
Conor McGregor reacts to Dustin Poirier being hospitalized, ‘The Diamond’ responds
Conor McGregor has reacted to the news that Dustin Poirier is hospitalized with a staph infection. Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) and Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) have a history inside the Octagon. The two fighters battled it out in the cage on three occasions. It was way back in September of 2014 at UFC 178 that the Irishman defeated ‘The Diamond’ via TKO. The two met up again 7 years later, in January of 2021 at UFC 257 where it was Poirier who defeated McGregor via KO. The trilogy fight came just 6 months later where Poirier once again defeated ‘Notorious’ via TKO in round 1.
Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia, He Reveals, As He Awaits Baby 13: ‘I Guess I’m Not Superman’
Nick Cannon let his fans know that they shouldn’t worry about his health after he was hospitalized with a case of pneumonia. The TV host took to his Instagram on Friday, Dec. 2 to share a snap of himself from a hospital bed, revealing he came down with the illness after a “sold-out” performance at Madison Square Garden the night before. “Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman…,,” he wrote in the caption.
Tyson Fury TKO’s Derek Chisora (Video)
Two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury ended his retirement for a trilogy fight with Derek Chisora this evening in London. The 34-year-old Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) had retired from boxing following his three fights against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber‘ Wilder. The ‘Gypsy King’ cited the...
UFC champion Weili Zhang reveals plans for a future clash with fellow titleholder Valentina Shevchenko: “Eventually we will run into each other”
UFC women’s strawweight champion Weili Zhang believes she’ll meet Valentina Shevchenko in the octagon. ‘Magnum’ is fresh off her title bid against Carla Esparza last month at UFC 281. In that outing, Zhang became a two-time women’s strawweight champion, defeating ‘Cookie Monster’ by submission. The Chinese fighter was also given a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus for her victory.
UFC star Dustin Poirier hospitalized due to staph infection
UFC star Dustin Poirier has been hospitalized due to a staph infection. Dustin Poirier (29-7 MMA) most recently defeated Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) with a third round rear-naked choke at UFC 281 on Saturday, November 12th of this year at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Apparently the lightweight...
Pros react after Stephen Thompson defeats Kevin Holland at UFC Orlando
Tonight’s UFC Orlando event was headlined by a welterweight contest featuring Stephen Thompson taking on Kevin Holland. Thompson (17-6-1 MMA) had entered the contest looking to rebound, this after dropping back-to-back decisions losses to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad. Prior to those setbacks, the former two-time welterweight title challenger had scored wins over Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque.
Paddy Pimblett vows to finish Jared Gordon in the first round at UFC 282: “He just isn’t on my level”
Paddy Pimblett is confident he will finish Jared Gordon in the first round at UFC 282. Pimblett is set to face Gordon in the co-main event of UFC 282 as the Brit is set for his fourth Octagon appearance. He is 3-0 in the UFC with all three wins coming by stoppage and he expects the same outcome when he fights Gordon. Not only does he believe he will finish him, but he’s confident it will happen in the first round.
Manny Pacquiao denies cheating allegations made by veteran boxing referee: “We didn’t cheat, we were just favored”
Manny Pacquiao denies the cheating allegations made by a boxing referee who once refereed his bout 22 years ago. Pacquaio has recently been under the microscope, with his name being somewhat tarnished in the world of boxing. Boxing referee, Carlos Padilla, took charge of a contest between Pacquaio and Nedal Hussein in 2000. Padilla revealed he extended the standing eight-count by eight seconds when Pacquaio was planted to the canvas in the fourth round.
Joe Rogan praises Jon Anik for “the best call ever” in a UFC fight: “Bro, that’s Shakespeare”
Joe Rogan has praised Jon Anik for what he called one of the best calls in the history of the UFC earlier this year. For many years now, Jon Anik has been known as the voice of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He has been responsible, more than once, for making a great moment even greater.
Michael Bisping critical of Kevin Holland’s “Fight IQ” in UFC loss to Stephen Thompson: “That was his ego getting the better of him”
Michael Bisping has questioned the logic of Kevin Holland in the wake of his defeat to Stephen Thompson last weekend. On Saturday night, Kevin Holland fell to a TKO loss at the hands of Stephen Thompson. The entertaining welterweight had a strong first few rounds but eventually, the karate star took over.
Josh Thomson reveals James Krause had devices taken and could have legal issues regarding betting scandal: “It’s racketeering”
UFC veteran Josh Thomson has given a glimpse into James Krause‘s ongoing scandal. The head of Glory MMA and former welterweight contender has been under fire over the last month. The controversy all stems from a bout in November between Darrick Minner and Shayilan Nuerdanbieke. In that outing, the latter won by first-round TKO. The Nebraska native and Krause-coached fighter went down just over a minute in due to injury.
