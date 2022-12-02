Read full article on original website
Juror dismissed from trial of ex-Border Patrol agent after fainting while autopsy photos are shown
SAN ANTONIO – A juror in the capital murder trial of an ex-Border Patrol agent was dismissed Monday after fainting while graphic autopsy photos were shown to the jury. The male juror fainted moments after Webb County Chief Medical Examiner Dr. Corinne Stern took the witness stand in Day 6 of the trial of Juan David Ortiz.
Juror faints during autopsy report in murder trial of ex-border patrol agent Juan David Ortiz
SAN ANTONIO — Week two begins in the murder trial of the ex-Border Patrol agent who's accused of being a serial killer. Juan David Ortiz confessed to killing four women four years ago. The defense claims that confession was coerced. The prosecution introduced Webb County Medical Examiner Dr. Corrine...
Lead investigator tells jurors that ex-Border Patrol agent admits to killing 4 women
SAN ANTONIO – One of the lead investigators looking into the deaths of four prostitutes in Laredo testified late Thursday afternoon that the suspect in the killings admitted to the slayings. “I’m the one who did it,” Capt. Federico Calderon of the Webb County Sheriff’s Office said on the...
WATCH LIVE: Juan David Ortiz murder trial
SAN ANTONIO – The trial of Juan David Ortiz, a former Border Patrol agent accused of murdering four women in Laredo back in 2018, is being tried in Bexar County after a change of venue was granted. KSAT has given KGNS permission to stream its live gavel to gavel...
Former Border Patrol agent on trial, accused of killing four women in Laredo
The first witness described her history of working as a prostitute and meeting Juan David Ortiz. The perception of him took a dark turn.
