Law & Crime

kgns.tv

CBP officers in Laredo arrest man wanted for fondling of a child

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man wanted for a sexual offense against a child is caught by federal agents. The arrest happened on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Juarez Lincoln Bridge. A U.S. Customs and Border Protection Officer inspecting vehicle traffic from Mexico referred Isaul Salinas, 51 to secondary inspection.
kgns.tv

WATCH LIVE: Juan David Ortiz murder trial

SAN ANTONIO – The trial of Juan David Ortiz, a former Border Patrol agent accused of murdering four women in Laredo back in 2018, is being tried in Bexar County after a change of venue was granted. KSAT has given KGNS permission to stream its live gavel to gavel...
kgns.tv

Woman wanted for exploitation of child/elderly

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are searching for a woman wanted for exploitation of child/elderly/disabled. The Laredo Police are looking for Lena Josephine Rodriguez, 40 who has an active arrest warrant. Rodriguez is facing a total bond of $25,000 signed by Judge Jose “Pepe” Salinas. If you have...
KTSM

Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s Nana dies at age 99

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Mari Cruz Aurora Aguirre, known to the public as Texas auto dealer Charlie Clark’s beloved Nana, has died at age 99, the Charlie Clark Automotive Group announced. She was surrounded by her family and loved ones, according to a statement sent out by the company. Aguirre “made an indelible mark on who […]
