Macon bar takes shot at fighting date rape
Brandon Lawler says it's hard to know if drugging drinks is happening for sure. So he ordered coasters that test for two common date rape drugs.
New Robins Air Force Base mission could bring more jobs
ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. — Thanks to some changes set to take place at Robins Air Force Base, Houston County could see some new jobs for the community. This is good news for all of Central Georgia and the state as a whole because there is no job loss expected with these missions. In fact, 21st Century Partnership says there could be some new jobs created in the future.
George Linder House, Dublin
George Linder, while enslaved on the Cooper Plantation in 1859, established Strawberry Chapel, the oldest African-American congregation in Laurens County. A preacher and farmer, he was one of the Original 33 black legislators elected to the Georgia House of Representatives in 1868 and subsequently expelled from the body. Though they were reinstated in 1870, the rise of the Klan and white supremacy helped ensure the end of black politicians in Georgia until the 1960s. Nearly a quarter of the Original 33 were lynched, beaten, maimed, or jailed.
'I love this county': Warner Robins honors Chairman Tommy Stalnaker for his 50 years of service to Houston County
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The City of Warner Robins paid special recognition to Houston County Chairman Tommy Stalnaker at city council. In February, he announced his retirement at the end of the year. Stalnaker has been serving Houston County for 50 years now. Of the 50 years, 38 were...
Swainsboro woman included in federal indictment for drug trafficking conspiracy charges
GEORGIA (WJBF) – According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia’s office, a Swainsboro woman is among 13 people who are included in a federal indictment after being charged in a drug trafficking conspiracy for distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin in the Laurens County area. According to authorities, Nicole Tinagero […]
Peach State FCU C.A.R.E.S. Foundation accepting applications for 2023 scholarship program
The Peach State FCU C.A.R.E.S. Foundation has announced it is now accepting applications for its 2023 scholarship program. This year, the foundation said it will be awarding over $225,000 in scholarships and educational grants to emerging professionals and graduating high school seniors attending post-secondary studies. In a press release, the...
Bibb judge puts investigation of Macon Water Authority on hold
MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County judge has put the investigation of Macon's Water Authority on hold, according to district attorney Anita Howard. Last month, Authority Chairman Sam Hart asked the D.A. to investigate whether some members had illegal meetings. Howard says she took the matter to a grand...
Former Macon Burger Week champion and downtown favorite announces closing
MACON, Ga. — A downtown favorite announced on Monday they would be shutting down after six years in business. Macon Beer Company announced on Facebook that their final day of operation would be on Dec. 11 but maintaining normal business hours until then. The decision to close down according to the post is “rising inflation and supply chain issues.”
WRPD looking for armed suspects, schools on cautionary lockdown
UPDATE: 12:07 P.M. -- Warner Robins Police have released a statement better detailing the events that led to a code yellow lockdown at the surrounding schools. Just before 11:00 on Monday morning, officers attempted to make a traffic stop on a black Chevy Camaro for not displaying a Georgia tag.
Counsel appointed to determine possible removal of Cordele City Commission chairman
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A special counsel has been appointed to determine whether or not the chairman of the Cordele City Commission should be ousted from office. The counsel will conduct an investigative hearing on the possible removal of Josh Desiro from the helm of the city commission. Deriso’s tenure...
Central Georgia sees less than an hour average voting wait times
MACON, Ga. — Around the state, many voters are out standing in lines for Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff. As poll workers do everything, they can to make sure you cast your ballots, some things are out of their control, like wait times. When it comes to voting, some...
Seven indicted in $30M unemployment benefits scheme
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Seven Middle Georgia residents have been indicted in a scheme that is responsible for defrauding the government out of $30 Million that was intended to help citizens who are unemployed. According to a press release from the Department of Justice, Tyshion Hicks, Macovian Dotson, and Membrish...
