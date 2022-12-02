Read full article on original website
Energy efficient winter wonderland gifted to local hero
Florida Power & Light and the Florida National Guard teamed up to bring some holiday cheer to a veteran and his family. The organizations made sure Justin Hessinger and his family’s Christmas was merry and bright. The organization surprised the Hessinger family Monday afternoon with a winter wonderland. FPL...
Cape Coral reminding residents of year-round lawn watering schedule
With Southwest Florida entering its dry season, the City of Cape Coral is reminding residents of their recently updated lawn watering schedule. The city adopted the two-day watering schedule in June and says the change will help reduce the demand for water by 40%. Residents in Cape Coral can only...
Waste Pro resumes bulk pickups in Cape Coral
Waste Pro begins picking up bulk waste from Cape Coral curbs on Monday. Piles of debris from Hurricane Ian line almost any street you drive along in Cape Coral. But now that Waste Pro is resuming bulk pickups and horticulture services, it is important to remember that hurricane debris needs to be kept separate.
Concert to support local musicians affected by Hurricane Ian in Fort Myers
A benefit happening at the Nautri Parrot Oasis helping those impacted by Hurricane Ian after many venues where musicians played didn’t survive the storm. A cheerful atmosphere at the event with everyone enjoying the live musical performances. The Rock to Rebuild Benefit Concert started on Sunday at 11 a.m.
2 Fort Myers men win $1M each on 500X The Cash scratch-off game
Two men from Fort Myers are each a million dollars richer thanks to the Florida Lottery’s 500X The Cash scratch-off game. Wesley Sanek, 39, and Michael Murray, 63, scratched their way to the big winnings, and both took the money in a one-time lump sum payment of $820,000. Sanek...
Gas prices dropping in SWFL
Lower gas prices can’t really be wrapped up, but it could still be the best gift this holiday season. Since more people travel for the holidays, it might also lighten the burden on Southwest Florida wallets. Gas prices have gone down around Southwest Florida. The average price for gas...
End of hurricane season celebration event in downtown Fort Myers
Storm Smart hosted an event at the Caloosa Sound Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers Saturday night. School of Rock opened the concert and several other bands including The Dynamics performed. John Mcenroe was an organizer for the event and spoke with WINK News about the importance of the event. “It’s...
First ‘Unite Florida’ RV given to Lee County family
The first Unite Florida RV was delivered to Saint James City over the weekend giving people what they need after Hurricane Ian. It was given by the state to Courtney Slavens and her family in Bokeelia. Slavens and her family were denied a trailer by FEMA. For Slavens and her...
The red tide dangers that remain after the water is deemed safe
As red tide alerts are lifted at beaches from Boca Grande Pass down to Bonita Beach Park, one alert remains active along Lighthouse Beach Park on Sanibel. Just like the wind and waves wash away sand and shells on our beaches, they can wash away red tide too. “We’ve had...
Fort Myers want to use City of Palms Park for Tampa Bay Rays spring training
The Tampa Bay Rays do not have a place to hold spring training, but that could change soon. Charlotte Sports Park, where the Rays traditionally hold spring training, has too much damage from Hurricane Ian, and there isn’t enough time to fix it before the games are set to begin.
Fort Myers utilities director addresses water quality concerns after water main break
The City of Fort Myers remains under a boil water notice after a water main break forced it to be implemented on Saturday. Since Saturday night, businesses have had to limit their offerings due to the water main break. Crews have since fixed the leak, but the boil water notice is still in effect.
Lee Health seeks public’s help in identifying unconscious patient
Lee Health wants help from the public in identifying an unconscious male patient hospitalized in November. The man was admitted to Gulf Coast Medical Center on Nov. 20 due to injuries from a reported fall. He was found at a Super 8 hotel in Naples and had no identification on him. He is not currently alert.
Gov. DeSantis announces up to $25 million in state funds for home repairs
Gov. Ron DeSantis, first lady Casey DeSantis and Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie held a press conference in Charlotte County where they made announcements about the state’s Hurricane Ian recovery. Since FEMA on Friday denied Florida’s request for funding for the state’s temporary and permanent repairs...
Town hall meeting discussing future of Fort Myers Beach Elementary School
Parents and students question when and if, Fort Myers Beach Elementary School will be rebuilt after Hurricane Ian shut it down. And after the town hall meeting on Monday, still no word on what is happening with the school. Nautilus Earth Management made an offer to clean the school for...
Lawsuit filed against Pura Vida Medical Spa after death of Naples doctor accused of rape
A Collier County woman has filed a lawsuit against Pura Vida Medical Spa after one of its doctors, who is accused of rape, killed himself while out on bond. The Collier County Sheriff’s Office says Dr. Eric Salata was found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after a welfare check was called when his ankle monitor had not registered movement for eight hours.
Plane crashes off the coast of Venice
Venice Police and Fire responded to a plane crashing into the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday morning. According to the Venice Police Department, a reported overdue aircraft was found in the Gulf of Mexico after crashing nearly 2.5 miles west of the Venice Pier. What was left of a rented...
Fort Myers water main break cuts off water to some areas
A water main broke leaving several areas in Fort Myers without water or experiencing low water pressure on Saturday. According to the City of Fort Myers, a break occurred to a large 42″ water main resulting in a water outage. The water main break happened at the corner of...
Collier County school board member facing backlash over paddling comments
A new Collier County school board member is getting lots of attention, and not the good kind. Jerry Rutherford’s comments about bringing back paddling and disruptive disabled students having too many freedoms are taking lots of criticism. A TikToker with 300,000 followers is now urging people to email Superintendent...
Fentanyl worth nearly $20K apprehended by LCSO undercover narcotics investigation
The Lee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested Curtis Thornton, 51, after a successful undercover narcotics investigation on Thursday, Dec. 1. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation began after detectives got multiple tips from SWFL Crime Stoppers involving an apartment on the 1900 block of Dana Drive.
LaBelle man killed in collision with cow on SR-70
A man from LaBelle was killed early Monday morning after crashing his SUV into a cow on SR-70 in Manatee County. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the 62-year-old man was driving a Toyota SUV north on SR-70, near Betts Road, around 1:30 a.m. A cow wandered onto SR-70 in front of the approaching SUV and was struck.
