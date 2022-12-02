ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 2

Related
KRON4 News

Housing prices drop across the Bay Area

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Housing prices are on the decline in the Bay Area, but what does that mean as far as buying a home? According to Zillow, houses sold in San Francisco dropped 35 percent from this time last year. The City of San Jose also saw a drop of 35 percent. The […]
hoodline.com

Bay Area bagel shop made famous by the New York Times opens new shop on the Peninsula

A Bay Area bagel shop that got national recognition as being among the best in the country, even compared to New York City standards, has opened a new outpost on the Peninsula. Boichik Bagels just opened a storefront at Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village shopping center at 855 El Camino Real. Owner Emily Winston opened the original shop, at College and Alcatraz avenues in Berkeley, after bringing her bagel love and knowledge to the West Coast from New York City.
ksro.com

Hospitalizations Up Amidst Covid Surge in California

Beware, California is starting to see a winter COVID surge. In San Francisco, hospitalizations have nearly doubled since October. Wastewater samples suggest cases could top last summer’s omicron wave. One restaurant even shut down due to an outbreak. Meantime in Los Angeles, county hospital admissions have soared 200-percent and a mask mandate could return before Christmas if the transmission level rises to high.
KRON4

San Francisco's Tenderloin Center closes

Bay Area jazz community mourns death of musician …. KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. Six years later, Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. East Bay restaurant owned by Marshawn Lynch provides …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. San Francisco restaurant owners face deadline to …. KRON4's Rob...
goldrushcam.com

California Governor Gavin Newsom Awards an Additional $36 Million for New Homeless Housing – Includes City of San Jose Receiving $19.9 Million

All together, Homekey is creating 12,676 units of homeless housing. $36 million will create 132 homes for unhoused and at-risk Central Coast and San Jose residents. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the final Homekey awards for 2022 totaling $36 million to four communities. All told, Homekey has awarded $2.753 billion to create 12,676 units across California. Homekey has been able to develop housing units for less money and more quickly than more traditional homeless housing and has become a national model.
northbaybusinessjournal.com

Most are rejected, but Sonoma County COVID business damage case continues

Petaluma-based Amy’s Kitchen is being allowed by a judge to continue to pursue Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company to payout for damages and losses as the result of SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19, something few other companies nationally have been able to achieve. In its lawsuit, like thousands of across the...
SFist

Wastewater Shows COVID Cases Spiking In SF as Hospitalizations Continue Ticking Up

Unfortunately we are in the midst of a third-in-a-row December surge in COVID-19 in this endless pandemic. And while some may argue we should not be calling it a pandemic anymore — or some may just not want to worry about it at this late date — it's happening, and for the sake of the elderly and immunocompromised we can't be apathetic.
SFist

Day Around the Bay: Santa Clara DA Leaves Twitter, Urges Other DAs to Do So

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced Monday that he is leaving Twitter due to the rise in hate speech on the platform. Rosen put out a statement calling on other DAs around the country to do the same. [NBC Bay Area]. There was a 3.7M earthquake in San...
San José Spotlight

Silicon Valley elite defend nonprofit CEO with dark past

As the civil case against former eBay executive and longtime San Jose political insider Steve Wymer drags on, some experts are raising concerns about a local nonprofit’s decision to hire him as CEO. One of Wymer’s most powerful political allies, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, is meanwhile defending him. Wymer is accused in an ongoing... The post Silicon Valley elite defend nonprofit CEO with dark past appeared first on San José Spotlight.
KTLA.com

Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits central California

A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports...
sfstandard.com

San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf Is Getting a Rare, Brand-New Hotel

The San Francisco Planning Commission has unanimously approved a hotel project in Fisherman’s Wharf, paving the way for the first new ground-up hospitality project in a generation in one of the city’s premier tourist destinations. The project would demolish the existing one-story commercial building at 2629 Taylor St.,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy