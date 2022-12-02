Read full article on original website
‘Like a Piece of Luggage’: SF Sends Away More Foster Kids Than Any County in California
Laura Tate was 15 when foster care moved her from San Francisco to a home some 40 miles east in the suburbs. “At that time, I didn’t even know a Pittsburg existed in California,” Tate said. Tate was born in SF and grew up between Haight-Ashbury and the...
Housing prices drop across the Bay Area
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Housing prices are on the decline in the Bay Area, but what does that mean as far as buying a home? According to Zillow, houses sold in San Francisco dropped 35 percent from this time last year. The City of San Jose also saw a drop of 35 percent. The […]
This Bay Area City Ranks as One of the Most Expensive in the World, According to New Economist Intelligencer Report
San Francisco is one of three U.S. cities ranked as the most expensive in the world amid rising inflation and cost of living, according to a new report by the Economist Intelligencer Unit. Californians are all too familiar with the high price of living, especially in the Bay Area. San...
Bay Area bagel shop made famous by the New York Times opens new shop on the Peninsula
A Bay Area bagel shop that got national recognition as being among the best in the country, even compared to New York City standards, has opened a new outpost on the Peninsula. Boichik Bagels just opened a storefront at Palo Alto’s Town & Country Village shopping center at 855 El Camino Real. Owner Emily Winston opened the original shop, at College and Alcatraz avenues in Berkeley, after bringing her bagel love and knowledge to the West Coast from New York City.
Hospitalizations Up Amidst Covid Surge in California
Beware, California is starting to see a winter COVID surge. In San Francisco, hospitalizations have nearly doubled since October. Wastewater samples suggest cases could top last summer’s omicron wave. One restaurant even shut down due to an outbreak. Meantime in Los Angeles, county hospital admissions have soared 200-percent and a mask mandate could return before Christmas if the transmission level rises to high.
San Francisco's Tenderloin Center closes
Bay Area jazz community mourns death of musician …. KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. Six years later, Ghost Ship warehouse fire in Oakland …. KRON4's Dan Kerman reports. East Bay restaurant owned by Marshawn Lynch provides …. KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. San Francisco restaurant owners face deadline to …. KRON4's Rob...
Marin goes to a higher COVID status thanks to the so-called ‘Thanksgiving Effect’
In what is being called the “Thanksgiving Effect,” the Bay Area saw an 80% increase in COVID-19 cases, causing medical experts to recommend the wearing of high-quality masks when indoors. The Marin County health office reported last week that the county remains a viral soup of flu, RSV,...
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few months
It is part of a new and amazing program. The trans community in San Francisco is one of the most prominent communities in the United States. They have their specific rights and different activist and groups work for their betterment in one way or the other.
Housing Element Drama Update: SF Still Set To Be 22,000 Units Short on State-Mandated Goal
A looming state requirement that San Francisco present plans to build 82,000 housing units is starting to hit crunch time, and right now our best-case scenario is stuck at shy of 60,000 units. We still have about two more months of sturm and drang left over the extremely boring but...
‘When they took the foundation, everything started crumbling’: California group fights eminent domain, racism
Where is My Land aims to help Black families regain property, sometimes decades after a government takes it. Though hundreds seek this help, founder Kavon Ward says her group focuses on a few cases at a time.
Police officers in San Francisco might be allowed to deploy lethal robots in the future
The world is progressing technologically and there is no doubt about that. Robots are getting popular for their functions as well. There is news circulating on the internet that Police officers in San Francisco might be allowed to deploy lethal robots in the future. According to that news,
Thunderstorms possible as rain soaks SF Bay Area
Scattered showers are expected in the Bay Area on Monday with a slight chance for thunderstorms.
California Governor Gavin Newsom Awards an Additional $36 Million for New Homeless Housing – Includes City of San Jose Receiving $19.9 Million
All together, Homekey is creating 12,676 units of homeless housing. $36 million will create 132 homes for unhoused and at-risk Central Coast and San Jose residents. December 5, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Last week, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the final Homekey awards for 2022 totaling $36 million to four communities. All told, Homekey has awarded $2.753 billion to create 12,676 units across California. Homekey has been able to develop housing units for less money and more quickly than more traditional homeless housing and has become a national model.
Most are rejected, but Sonoma County COVID business damage case continues
Petaluma-based Amy’s Kitchen is being allowed by a judge to continue to pursue Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company to payout for damages and losses as the result of SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19, something few other companies nationally have been able to achieve. In its lawsuit, like thousands of across the...
Wastewater Shows COVID Cases Spiking In SF as Hospitalizations Continue Ticking Up
Unfortunately we are in the midst of a third-in-a-row December surge in COVID-19 in this endless pandemic. And while some may argue we should not be calling it a pandemic anymore — or some may just not want to worry about it at this late date — it's happening, and for the sake of the elderly and immunocompromised we can't be apathetic.
Day Around the Bay: Santa Clara DA Leaves Twitter, Urges Other DAs to Do So
Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen announced Monday that he is leaving Twitter due to the rise in hate speech on the platform. Rosen put out a statement calling on other DAs around the country to do the same. [NBC Bay Area]. There was a 3.7M earthquake in San...
Silicon Valley elite defend nonprofit CEO with dark past
As the civil case against former eBay executive and longtime San Jose political insider Steve Wymer drags on, some experts are raising concerns about a local nonprofit’s decision to hire him as CEO. One of Wymer’s most powerful political allies, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo, is meanwhile defending him. Wymer is accused in an ongoing... The post Silicon Valley elite defend nonprofit CEO with dark past appeared first on San José Spotlight.
Magnitude 3.7 earthquake hits central California
A 3.7 magnitude earthquake rattled parts of central California, including the San Francisco Bay Area Monday afternoon. The quake occurred at 3:13 p.m. and was centered approximately 11 miles due east of San Jose and 6 kilometers below ground, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There were no immediate reports...
San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf Is Getting a Rare, Brand-New Hotel
The San Francisco Planning Commission has unanimously approved a hotel project in Fisherman’s Wharf, paving the way for the first new ground-up hospitality project in a generation in one of the city’s premier tourist destinations. The project would demolish the existing one-story commercial building at 2629 Taylor St.,...
San Francisco’s plan to limit traffic stops revised, to be voted on at later date
A California Highway Patrol cruiser at the State Capitol on June 11, 2021.Photo by(Robert J Hansen) (Sacramento, Calif.) A new policy would ban San Francisco police from making traffic stops for several low-level infractions, according to a report on a new traffic enforcement policy released yesterday by the Police Commission.
