ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Tom Brady breaks NFL record during 13-point comeback as Bucs beat Saints

A relieved Tom Brady stepped to the podium with a big smile. “Just like we drew it up,” the seven-time Super Bowl quarterback said after throwing a pair of touchdown passes in the final three minutes on Monday night to help the Tampa Bay Buccaneers rally from a 13-point deficit with just over five minutes to go and beat the New Orleans Saints 17-16.
Athlon Sports

College Football World Stunned By Heisman Finalist Snub

On Monday night, the four finalists in the running for the 2022 Heisman Trophy were revealed.  The list includes: USC's Caleb Williams, TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. Notice any obvious snubs? Fans are shocked Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker ...

Comments / 0

Community Policy