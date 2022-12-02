Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese rush to stock up antigen kits, medicines as COVID prevention curbs ease
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chinese residents have rushed to snap up COVID-19 antigen kits and medicines for fevers and colds, as the country's recent easing of prevention measures triggered widespread concern among the public that they could now catch the virus.
NBC Miami
China's Covid Lockdowns Are Having a Lessening Impact on Its Economy
As of Monday, the negative impact of China's Covid controls on its economy fell to 19.3% of China's total GDP — down from 25.1% a week ago, Nomura's Chief China Economist Ting Lu and a team said in a report. The figure was far lower, near 4%, in early...
NBC Miami
Apple Explores Moving Some IPad Production to India, Sources Say
Apple has talked to Indian officials about locating some iPad manufacturing in the country as U.S.-China relations sour and China's Covid crackdowns snarl supply chains. Apple already manufactures older iPhones and some iPhone 14s in India. The biggest barrier now is a lack of local manufacturing expertise. India is exploring...
Beijing drops COVID testing burden as wider easing beckons
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - People in China's capital Beijing were allowed to enter parks, supermarkets, offices and airports without showing proof of a negative COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the latest in a mix of easing steps nationwide after last month's historic protests.
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
NBC Miami
Startup Backed by Tesla Investor Promises $300,000 Flying Car by 2025: ‘This Is Not More Complicated Than a Toyota Corolla'
The promise of a future filled with flying cars is nothing new. For decades, futurists have touted the dream of your car lifting off and soaring above a traffic jam. So the most interesting part of a recent prototype announcement from Santa Clara, California-based Alef Aeronautics may not be the car itself, which Alef says will be able to take off into the air vertically and fly like a helicopter up to 110 miles on a single charge.
German top court dismisses challenge to EU recovery fund
BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Germany's constitutional court on Tuesday threw out a legal challenge against the European Union's 750-billion-euro ($786 billion) recovery fund, which saw the bloc take on joint debt to help member states overcome the COVID-19 crisis.
NBC Miami
Philippines' Inflation Soars to 14-Year High, Fueling Expectations of More Rate Hikes
Philippines' annual inflation data for November soared to 8.0%, marking the country's fastest inflation in 14-year high since November 2008 on the back of higher food prices, according to the Philippines Statistics Authority. The reported number beat Reuters' estimates of 7.8%, and was higher than October's inflation numbers of 7.7%....
NBC Miami
Iran's State Media Denies Abolition of ‘Morality Police' as Three-Day Strike Begins
Some Western media outlets are facing backlash from activists over headlines claiming that Iran was abolishing its "morality police." The news – an interpretation of a comment by an Iranian official during a press conference – turned out to be anything but clear cut, and has since been denied by the country's state media.
NBC Miami
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Monday
Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. The Federal Reserve's policy makers don't hold their December meeting until next week, but investors are already looking ahead to the most eagerly awaited Fed decision in months. The central bank has steadily increased its benchmark rate in increments of three-quarters of a point since June but is now expected to start easing off that aggressive pace. Yet as recent economic data has shown – inflation is still high, albeit a bit cooler, and the job market is still rocking – the Fed hasn't cooled the economy as much as it would have liked by now. "Despite some promising developments, we have a long way to go in restoring price stability," Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last week. Read live market updates here.
NBC Miami
Bitcoin Could Plunge 70% to $5,000, Standard Chartered Predicts, in Possible 2023 ‘Surprise'
Bitcoin could drop to $5,000 next year in a market surprise that investors are under-pricing, according to Standard Chartered, marking a 70% plunge from the current level of around $17,000. In a note entitled "The financial-market surprises of 2023," Standard Chartered outlined a number of possible scenarios that "we feel...
Russia-Ukraine war live: drone attack hits Kursk airfield in Russia, says governor; further strikes in Zaporizhzhia region
Drone attack in Kursk set oil storage tank on fire, says governor; ‘critical infrastructure’ damaged by strikes in Zaporizhzhia region
NBC Miami
Germany's Housing Market Is Facing a Serious Downturn in Prices, Analysts Say
The German housing market has been remarkably strong for decades, but it faces a serious fall in prices over the next couple of years, according to some analysts. House prices will drop up to 25% from peak to trough, forecasts Jochen Moebert, a macroeconomic analyst at Deutsche Bank. The German...
NBC Miami
The 10 Countries With the Least Paid Vacation—the U.S. Is No. 2
Paid vacation days are essential to promoting healthy work-life balance among professionals. But according to a new report from Resume.io, a career resource platform, American workers aren't getting enough of them. The report, which reviewed data on laws governing annual statutory paid leave and paid public holidays in 197 countries,...
NBC Miami
Who Will Be Time's 2022 Person the Year? See the Contenders
On Monday, Dec. 5, Time revealed its 10-person shortlist for 2022 Person of the Year, narrowed down by the magazine’s editors based on who they felt had the most influence on the world this year. Every year since 1927, Time’s Person of the Year has set activists, world leaders,...
Iran protests: regime challenged by push for change
Almost three months of protests in Iran have left the clerical regime facing an existential challenge by shattering taboos and shaking its ideological pillars in a push for change that shows no sign of retreating. "What is happening is a fundamental challenge to the regime," she told AFP. "They know they are facing a real threat from protesters."
Comments / 0