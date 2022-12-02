White Sox, Dodgers seek arbitration in dispute with Glendale over ballpark

The Chicago White Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers have jointly filed legal papers to request arbitration in their dispute with the city of Glendale regarding needed construction at Camelback Ranch-Glendale, the spring training home of both teams.

And the clock is ticking on having the Major League Baseball-mandated work completed by spring training . The earliest published reporting date for pitchers and catchers is currently Tuesday, Feb. 14, and teams’ staff usually arrives as early as January.

The impasse stems from MLB’s directive to all clubs to provide locker rooms on site for female umpires. MLB issued a memo in March 2021 to all teams and general managers about the mandate.

With regards to the Glendale stadium, which opened in 2009, both sides — the White Sox and Dodgers, and the city of Glendale — believe the other should foot the bill to add the locker rooms. The court filing did not indicate an estimated cost.

Meanwhile, Camelback Ranch President and General Manager Matt Slatus wrote in an Oct. 17, 2022, email to city of Glendale Director of Field Operations Michelle Woytenko that work would need to start by early November to be done by spring training.

“If the City refuses to approve the necessary permits for (Mortenson Development, Inc.) to begin construction, there is a risk that the Team may not be able to meet the MLB requirement in time for 2023 Spring Training,” Slatus wrote.

Woytenko’s letter of response, one week later, explained that the city “has concerns regarding interpretations” of Major League Baseball’s expectations, and with the city’s obligations under the facility use agreement (FUA) that both teams and the city of Glendale agreed to in 2007 over the city-owned stadium.

“Our concerns are based on the documents you have shared with us, as well as the City’s obligations under the FUA,” she wrote.

City Manager Kevin Phelps, on Nov. 8, explained further to the Glendale city council.

“The city believes that this is a cost that should be borne by the teams and not the citizens of Glendale,” Phelps said. “The estimated net worth of these two teams exceeds $7 billion. So we believe that this is something that in the greater sense of our lease agreement ... this is something that we will support them building out and changing locker facilities for their females, but it shouldn’t be a cost built into our capital.”

Attorneys for the teams, from Phoenix-based firm Gallagher & Kennedy, make the case in their filing that the city is responsible for the cost per the FUA, not the clubs.

According to the FUA, the filing reads, “the Teams are responsible for funding and providing for all Routine Maintenance, and the City is responsible for funding all Capital Repairs and Facility Upgrades.”

“The FUA includes examples of items that constitute ‘Capital Repairs’ rather than ‘Routine Maintenance,’” the filing adds. “As applicable here, Section 8.3.7 provides that ‘Changes or improvements to the Facility to meet Legal Requirements or the requirements of Major League Baseball applicable to Spring Training facilities generally’ would qualify as a Capital Repair.”

The teams say that their construction proposal seeks to repurpose the existing oversized umpire’s room into a female-only locker room, and convert existing office space into a smaller umpire’s room.

“The Team’s proposal was the most fiscally responsible route and required the least amount of construction,” Slatus wrote in his Oct. 17 letter.

The arbitration filing by the clubs seeks to compel the city to cover the costs associated with the design and construction of the female locker room project. It also calls for the city to pay any potential compensatory damages in an amount to be determined at a final hearing, including any fines or penalties imposed by MLB for violation of its 2021 locker room directive.