Toy drive at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s kicks off

"It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s!"

Anyone who would like to donate toys, gifts, and "offer joyful support" to the children who will be spending their holidays at the hospital can reference the drive's wishlist , which provides a full list of needs.

"Last year, our community full of paw-some Santa’s helpers donated more than $76,500 in toys and gifts to help bring a little cheer to our young patients all year round, and help them understand and cope with what can be a scary healthcare experience," said the hospital.

The hospital asks that donors with a dropoff or delivery call ahead so they can receive aid.

"Some of our patients are very sick, and we don’t want to spread germs," said the hospital. "Please make sure all items are brand new and in original packaging!"

• For non-cash items: Please complete the enclosed “Non-Cash Donation Form” and call (254) 935-4185 to schedule your delivery.

• For cash, check, or credit card gifts: Please return the enclosed donation form or give online at the link below.