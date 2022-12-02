Read full article on original website
westernmassnews.com
1 hospitalized, Pittsfield house fire
Pittsfield, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was hospitalized after a house fire on 11 Congress St. in Pittsfield on Tuesday. Crews from the Pittsfield Fire Department respond around 1:45 A.M. to a structure fire. On arrival, they found heavy fire in the back of the building and discovered that a...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield Police investigating murder on School Street
Springfield Police investigating murder on School Street
westernmassnews.com
New information comes to light about I-91 Bandit’s prior arrest history
Getting Answers: senior prescription costs on the rise. Updated: 10 hours ago. Western Mass News is digging deeper into the issue, getting answers...
westernmassnews.com
Springfield man arrested, breaking and entering attempt
Longmeadow, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is in custody for allegedly attempting to break into a house in Longmeadow on Monday night. Around 7:30 P.M. officers responded to Longmeadow St. where homeowners provided security video of the suspect. 2 officers then saw the suspect walking out of the woods...
Springfield man arrested in connection with Chicopee shooting, police say
A Springfield man wanted in connection with a Chicopee shooting was arrested at a parking lot near the Hilton Garden Inn on Hall of Fame Avenue Thursday evening, according to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. Troy Dubose, 32-year-old Springfield man, was arrested on the following Chicopee District Court arrest...
Suspect arrested for deadly School St. stabbing in Springfield
A suspect from Springfield has been arrested following a stabbing at an apartment on School Street where the victim has died Monday morning.
Police identify 2 people killed in weekend Worcester crash
WORCESTER — Two people who died in a crash early Saturday on Grafton Street have been identified by police. Jason Colon, 35, of Methuen, and Krystal Reyes, 33, of Haverhill, died after the Toyota Highlander they were in overturned in the area of 1015 Grafton St., near Pine Hill Road.
westernmassnews.com
Monday morning news update
In this update, we’re learning more about a past robbery by the man the FBI has now dubbed “the Route 91 Bandit,” local animal shelters aren't accepting certain donations because of a new ban on waste in Massachusetts, and a popular furniture store with locations across the Northeast announced that it plans to open a location in Farmington, Connecticut. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
NECN
Truck Driver Killed in Major Crash That Closed I-84 West For Hours
One person was killed in a major crash that closed Interstate 84 West on the Hartford and West Hartford line Monday morning. Troopers were advised of a crash involving a CT Transit bus and multiple other vehicles on I-84 west near exit 44 shortly before 5 a.m. According to state...
58-Year-Old Killed In Chain-Reaction I-84 Crash In West Hartford
A 58-year-old Connecticut man was killed in a seven-vehicle chain-reaction crash on I-84. The crash took place in Hartford County around 5 a.m., on I-84 in West Hartford near Exit 44. According to the Connecticut State Police, Gary Michael Carter, of Enfield, was killed when his 2017 Volvo TT hit...
westernmassnews.com
Water main break on Montgomery Street in Chicopee causes school bus delays
Water main break on Montgomery Street in Chicopee causes school bus delays
Springfield Police charge Madonya Jones Rodriguez with murder in Monday morning stabbing
A 21-year-old woman is accused of stabbing a man to death early Monday morning in Springfield, authorities said. Madonya Jones Rodriguez, of Springfield, faces a murder charge following her arrest Monday, shortly after police said they found her at the apartment where the man was stabbed. At roughly 5:10 a.m.,...
One dead after 7-vehicle crash on I84 West in West Hartford
A six-vehicle crash shut down Interstate 84 West near Exit 45 in West Hartford Monday morning.
westernmassnews.com
Sunday afternoon news update
Sunday afternoon news update

In this update, we're learning more about a past robbery by the man the FBI has now dubbed "the Route 91 Bandit," local animal shelters aren't accepting certain donations because of a new ban on waste in Massachusetts, and a popular furniture store with locations across the Northeast announced that it plans to open a location in Farmington, Connecticut. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
Ludlow Police to increase patrols for impaired drivers this holiday season
The Ludlow Police Department has been awarded a grant to increase the amount of patrols focused on impaired driving during the holiday season.
westernmassnews.com
Heavy police presence in Chicopee after two deadly crashes
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Days after two deadly pedestrian accidents on Chicopee Street in Chicopee, Western Mass News found police officers stationed along the road, pulling over people speeding, and those who didn’t stop at crosswalks. Two people were killed, just three days apart, in two separate fatal pedestrian crashes,...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: diabetes drug in short supply
Getting Answers: diabetes drug in short supply
East Street in Easthampton closed due to accident
East Street from Fort Hill Road to North Street is closed in Easthampton.
westernmassnews.com
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Janna's Tuesday Forecast
Troopers Investigate After Shots Fired In CT Neighborhood
An investigation is underway after shots were fired in a Connecticut neighborhood.Troopers in Hartford County received a report at about 9:20 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29, from a Burlington resident who heard gunshots fired on West Ledge Road, Connecticut State Police reported.Police reported finding t…
