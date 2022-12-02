ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPXI Pittsburgh

Report of fire forces evacuation at Pittsburgh Airport Marriott, police say

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03NxbO_0jUULMgh00

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Airport Marriott was evacuated because of a fire, police say.

Moon Township police say units were called to Aten Road at around 4:55 p.m. for reports of a working fire Thursday.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Firefighters say a fire started on the roof of the ballroom. The Hotel will not be using that part of the building for the night.

Guests who evacuated are allowed back in the building at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
wtae.com

Firefighters spend hours at the scene as smoke pours from church in Westmoreland County

STAHLSTOWN, Pa. — Firefighters spent hours at the scene after smoke was spotted pouring from a church in Stahlstown, Westmoreland County. The fire was reported a little after 11 p.m. Sunday at the Stahlstown Trinity United Methodist Church. Crews remained on the scene four hours later. A Pittsburgh’s Action...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Vehicle rolls onto its roof on I-279, 2 people hospitalized

NORTHVIEW HEIGHTS, Pa. — A vehicle ended up on its roof during an accident on I-279. Allegheny County dispatchers say emergency crews were sent to the I-279 Northbound near Hazlett Street in Northview Heights at around 6:57 p.m. Investigators say two people were taken to a hospital. A second...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fire destroys inside of Westmoreland County church

DONEGAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Westmoreland County church was destroyed inside after a fire broke out overnight. Firefighters were called around 11 p.m. Sunday night to the Stahlstown United Methodist Church on Route 711 in Donegal Township. The outside of the church is still standing, but church leaders say...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Woman killed in Beaver County house fire

A woman was killed in a house fire in Chippewa Township Sunday night. The fire broke out in the 100 block of Woodland Road in Beaver County after 10 p.m. Video captured by a Channel 11 photographer after the fire was extinguished showed little damage to the exterior of the house. The windows were covered in black residue and a front window was broken.
pbrtv.com

Former Pittsburgh air personality killed in wreck

PBRTV has learned the death of a former area on-air personality. B. J. Forsyth was involved in an automobile collision Sunday afternoon not far from his home in Cranberry Township. Forsyth went simply as “B.J.” when he was on the air at iHeart stations WKST-FM (96.1) and WWSW (94.5). For those who remember him on the former Charleroi-licensed WESA (98.3), he went by “Art Vandalay”. He eventually left radio to support his family.
wtae.com

One person dies in crash on Route 19 in Cranberry Township

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person died Sunday in a two-vehicle crash in Cranberry Township, police said. The crash happened at Route 19 and Ehrman Road at about 2:15 p.m. According to a police statement, witnesses reported that a northbound U-Haul truck went through a red signal and struck a vehicle that was entering Route 19 from Ehrman Road.
wtae.com

Crews battling two alarm fire in Allegheny County

Allegheny County 911 confirms that fire crews from several boroughs are currently battling a structure fire at the corner of Helen Street and Ella Street in McKees Rocks, Allegheny County. The fire call come in around 630am this morning and has gone to a second alarm for more manpower to help fight the fire. AC911 also confirms that firefighters have said there was a collapse at main fire building. There have been no injuries reported from the scene and no one transported so far by EMS.
wtae.com

School van crash in Westmoreland County sends three children to the hospital

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police released new details on Monday about a school van crash that sent three children to the hospital. The crash happened a little before 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 22 along Mount Pleasant Road in Hempfield Township, Westmoreland County. State police said the van had...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Fire destroys building in McKees Rocks

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Crews were battling a large fire in McKees Rocks. According to Allegheny County 911, police, fire and EMS units were called to the 300 block of Olivia Street at 6:28 a.m. Our crew at the scene said when they got there, the building was totally...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police: 1 critically injured when stabbed in neck

PITTSBURGH — A male was transported to a local hospital in critical condition after he was stabbed in the neck early this morning. Officers were called to the 700 block of Montooth Street in the city’s Beltzhoover neighborhood around 5:30 a.m. for a reported stabbing as a result of an altercation between two people, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.
wtae.com

50-year-old man dies following BB gun assault in Downtown Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A man who was found unconscious in an alley in Downtown Pittsburgh has now died. Christopher Gaylor, 50, was found early Tuesday morning in Coffey Way near Sixth Avenue. He was initially taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose. Police said medical tests later showed metal...
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
111K+
Followers
142K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy