Report of fire forces evacuation at Pittsburgh Airport Marriott, police say

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pittsburgh Airport Marriott was evacuated because of a fire, police say.

Moon Township police say units were called to Aten Road at around 4:55 p.m. for reports of a working fire Thursday.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

Firefighters say a fire started on the roof of the ballroom. The Hotel will not be using that part of the building for the night.

Guests who evacuated are allowed back in the building at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

