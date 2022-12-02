FLORIDA — A Ponte Vedra Beach contract postal carrier accused of mail theft has been indicted, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg, Kori Ann Moreno, 26, of Ponte Vedra Beach, has been charged with the theft of mail over an eight-month period. If convicted, Moreno faces up to five years in federal prison and payment of restitution to the victims in the case, Handberg said.

1 DAY AGO