North Carolina man finds U-Haul stolen in Jacksonville ransacked, missing catalytic converter
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Austin Bembridge woke up Sunday morning in Jacksonville a little over five hours from his final destination. U-Haul keys in hand, he went to his hotel's parking lot, where his heart sunk. "Every step I made I could see more a parking space; another parking space...
Applications for Emergency Rental Assistance Program close at 5 p.m.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday, Dec. 5, is the last day for families in Jacksonville struggling to pay rent to apply for some relief. Neighbors on Jacksonville’s Southside can understand the need for a program like this, since many told Action News Jax they’ve seen their rent spike about $300 a month.
U-Haul stolen, ransacked, found without catalytic converter in Jacksonville
Austin Bembridge's U-Haul was stolen from a Jacksonville hotel parking lot over the weekend. He recovered it Monday ransacked with valuable items gone.
'We will not tire:' Leaders vow to find person responsible for killing 13-year-old boy in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters and Mayor Lenny Curry addressed the public Monday night following a violent weekend involving a 13-year-old boy who was shot to death. "Jacksonville, we will not, will not, tolerate violence for one more day," said Waters, who was also joined by members...
Family displaced after suspected arson
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is investigating what it believes to be an arson in the Oak Hill area. This morning, crews were working a house fire near George Wood Lane. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Action News Jax learned early this morning...
Jacksonville man arrested for trespassing at Orange Park business, deputies say
A Jacksonville man was arrested Thursday on charges of trespassing and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, deputies said. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to At Home, a home and decor department store located at 1919 Wells Road in Orange Park, at approximately 9:13 p.m. Thursday in reference to trespassing.
'Operation Young Guns' nets hundreds of arrests in Flagler, St. Johns and Putnam
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An initiative put forth by the Seventh Judicial Circuit has generated 200 criminal cases, 190 defendants and over 570 charges for gun-related crimes. The Seventh Judicial Circuit started the initiative, called 'Operation Young Guns', back in May to address the dramatic increase in gun violence involving young adults.
Video: Florida Police Officer Unable To Swim Jumps Into Pond To Save Drowning Baby
A police officer from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, Me’Atia Sanderson, jumped in a pond to save a drowning baby in Jacksonville, Florida despite being unable to swim, according to WTSP News. A graphic video of Officer Sanderson jumping into a retention pond on June 9 to save the...
Man in his 60s found dead at industrial complex in Jacksonville, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A white male in his 60s was found dead at an industrial complex near downtown Jacksonville, police said Sunday night. He was an employee at the business and was discovered by a coworker who came to check on a work project, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He had at least one gunshot wound and a full autopsy will be conducted.
Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for 20th year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for a 20th year at Old St. Andrew’s Church in downtown. The display is being hosted by the Jacksonville Historical Society and has transformed the church into a winter wonderland. From December 8th to December 27th, more than 50...
SwimFun Academy in Jacksonville is saving lives one swim lesson at a time
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Drowning is one of the leading causes of death among children. According to the CDC, more children ages 1-4 die from drowning than any other cause in the United States. But there's a new business on the First Coast that hopes to teach kids to swim...
Murder charges dropped against Jacksonville man whose girlfriend was found in Marco Lake
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man accused of killing his girlfriend and dumping her body in a San Marco lake did not commit the crime, according to a court filing in the case. Instead, the filing says, she was killed by a man she'd just shot in the abdomen. On...
JSO: Man in mid-60s killed in shooting in Tallyrand area
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one dead in a shooting in the Tallyrand area at 1301 Wigmore Street. JSO reports that at 6:30 Officers received a call for a shooting. When arriving at the scene Officers discovered a man in his mid-60s dead after suffering from a gunshot wound.
Florida contract mail carrier accused of mail theft is indicted
FLORIDA — A Ponte Vedra Beach contract postal carrier accused of mail theft has been indicted, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg, Kori Ann Moreno, 26, of Ponte Vedra Beach, has been charged with the theft of mail over an eight-month period. If convicted, Moreno faces up to five years in federal prison and payment of restitution to the victims in the case, Handberg said.
JSO: One dead in shooting in apartment in mid-westside Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one dead in a shooting inside an apartment on 2100 Doctor Roy Baker St. JSO claims that an adult man was discovered inside an apartment on Doctor Roy Baker St. suffering multiple gunshot wounds. The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department...
Black Santa opens studio for the holiday season in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Once a year Robert Gresham reaches into the back of his closet and dusts off his red Santa coat. For him, it's not just a seasonal side-gig, it has a deeper meaning. "Our slogan here at Black Santa Jax is Representation Matters," Robert Gresham previously told...
SPOTLIGHT: Familiar Christmas events return to Jax area
Jacksonville, Fl — As we draw closer to Christmas, more holiday staples are returning to the Jacksonville area, including the Jacksonville Symphony’s Holiday Pops and more. Deck the Chairs in Jacksonville Beach features a nightly light show Friday - Sunday, sponsored by Visit Jacksonville. Nights of Lights continues...
Riverside author brings Jacksonville communities to life in short story collection
Riverside resident and author Sohrab Homi Fracis draws inspiration from many things, including the Jacksonville neighborhood where he lives and its surrounding communities. In “True Fiction,” his second short story collection, Fracis brings to life the Riverside and Five Points neighborhoods, which serve as the settings for several of the stories in the collection. Readers will recognize familiar locales, from Bold Bean to Riverside Park to Five Points Coffee and Spice.
LISTEN: Sheriff updates investigation into deadly shooting following teen football practice
Jacksonville, Fl — Saying only a few people know what really happened, Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters says detectives are making progress on a weekend drive-by shooting that left a 13-year-old boy dead. Speaking live on Jacksonville’s Morning News Monday, Waters was asked if Saturday’s shooting was targeted.
Payments up to $4,000 available to some Florida residents
woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Africa Studio (Shutterstock) If you're a resident of Jacksonville, Florida, you'll want to know that you might be able to get up to $4,000 dollars from the state to help with your rent or mortgage. But you also must hurry to submit your application in order to be eligible to receive financial assistance to help pay rent or utility bills.
