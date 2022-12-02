ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Action News Jax

Family displaced after suspected arson

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department is investigating what it believes to be an arson in the Oak Hill area. This morning, crews were working a house fire near George Wood Lane. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. Action News Jax learned early this morning...
Zoey Fields

Jacksonville man arrested for trespassing at Orange Park business, deputies say

A Jacksonville man was arrested Thursday on charges of trespassing and possession of more than 20 grams of marijuana, deputies said. According to the arrest report, Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to At Home, a home and decor department store located at 1919 Wells Road in Orange Park, at approximately 9:13 p.m. Thursday in reference to trespassing.
First Coast News

Man in his 60s found dead at industrial complex in Jacksonville, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A white male in his 60s was found dead at an industrial complex near downtown Jacksonville, police said Sunday night. He was an employee at the business and was discovered by a coworker who came to check on a work project, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. He had at least one gunshot wound and a full autopsy will be conducted.
First Coast News

Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for 20th year

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gingerbread Extravaganza returns to Jacksonville for a 20th year at Old St. Andrew’s Church in downtown. The display is being hosted by the Jacksonville Historical Society and has transformed the church into a winter wonderland. From December 8th to December 27th, more than 50...
Action News Jax

JSO: Man in mid-60s killed in shooting in Tallyrand area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported one dead in a shooting in the Tallyrand area at 1301 Wigmore Street. JSO reports that at 6:30 Officers received a call for a shooting. When arriving at the scene Officers discovered a man in his mid-60s dead after suffering from a gunshot wound.
niceville.com

Florida contract mail carrier accused of mail theft is indicted

FLORIDA — A Ponte Vedra Beach contract postal carrier accused of mail theft has been indicted, the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Florida has announced. According to U.S. Attorney Roger B. Handberg, Kori Ann Moreno, 26, of Ponte Vedra Beach, has been charged with the theft of mail over an eight-month period. If convicted, Moreno faces up to five years in federal prison and payment of restitution to the victims in the case, Handberg said.
Action News Jax

SPOTLIGHT: Familiar Christmas events return to Jax area

Jacksonville, Fl — As we draw closer to Christmas, more holiday staples are returning to the Jacksonville area, including the Jacksonville Symphony’s Holiday Pops and more. Deck the Chairs in Jacksonville Beach features a nightly light show Friday - Sunday, sponsored by Visit Jacksonville. Nights of Lights continues...
residentnews.net

Riverside author brings Jacksonville communities to life in short story collection

Riverside resident and author Sohrab Homi Fracis draws inspiration from many things, including the Jacksonville neighborhood where he lives and its surrounding communities. In “True Fiction,” his second short story collection, Fracis brings to life the Riverside and Five Points neighborhoods, which serve as the settings for several of the stories in the collection. Readers will recognize familiar locales, from Bold Bean to Riverside Park to Five Points Coffee and Spice.
R.A. Heim

Payments up to $4,000 available to some Florida residents

woman counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Africa Studio (Shutterstock) If you're a resident of Jacksonville, Florida, you'll want to know that you might be able to get up to $4,000 dollars from the state to help with your rent or mortgage. But you also must hurry to submit your application in order to be eligible to receive financial assistance to help pay rent or utility bills.
First Coast News

First Coast News

