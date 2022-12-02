ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
thesalinepost.com

Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Dec 5 - Friday, Dec 9

As we head into the holiday home stretch, expect grey skies, cool weather and some rain this week. Overcast throughout the day. High: 42° Low: 33° with a 10% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the SSW. Tuesday December 6. Possible drizzle overnight. High: 45° Low:...
fox2detroit.com

Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
MLive

Ann Arbor restaurant closing for rest of the year following head chef’s death

ANN ARBOR, MI -- The recent death of Bopjib head chef Luis Castillo is prompting the restaurant to close its doors for the rest of 2022. Castillo died on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, in a head-on crash in Plymouth Charter Township. Michigan State Police responded to calls around 2:30 a.m. that a driver was heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 near Beck Road.
The Oakland Press

Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall

Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
fox2detroit.com

Schaefer Highway closed near Butler Road for fatal crash in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - A stretch of Schaefer Highway is closed in Dearborn for a fatal crash Friday. Both sides of the road are closed between Butler and Mellon, which is where the road crosses the Rouge River. The crash involved at least two passenger vehicles, a semi-truck, and a flatbed truck.
thesalinepost.com

Councillor Dawn Krause, Absent Monday, Will Not Serve in Her Final Meeting

Saline City Councillor Dawn Krause was absent from Monday's meeting and will not participate in the final meeting of her term, Dec. 19. Krause, elected in 2018, moved to the Pinckney area several weeks or months ago. Questions about her residency status and eligibility to serve have been asked for...
13abc.com

Update: Woman loses home, job, and possessions after Fairfield Inn catches fire

Man receives life sentences for 2021 murders of two Toledo women. Gilmer was found guilty on Nov. 10 for the murders of Natasha Carlisle, 40, and Laura Luckey, 42, both from Toledo. Metroparks Meetup - Dress for success outdoors this winter. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Metroparks Meetup - Dress...
thesalinepost.com

City of Saline Books Deemed Clean in Annual Audit

The City of Saline's financial records are clean, according to the annual audit conducted by Plante Moran. The audit presentation was given by Josh Yde, CPA and senior audit manager. "I'd like to start by mentioning that the audit did receive an unmodified opinion, which is the highest level of...
fox2detroit.com

2 people injured in shooting at Olympia Coney Island in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 5:10 a.m. at Olympia Coney Island on Harper near Chalmers in Detroit. Police say there was an altercation between two men inside the Coney Island restaurant. At some point,...
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
WILX-TV

Semi truck driver loses consciousness, crashes in Livingston County

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - A semi truck left the road in Livingston County and knocked a utility pole down Thursday morning. The incident happened at about 4 a.m. According to authorities, the driver was on southbound US-23 in Tyrone Township when they blacked out or fell asleep, which caused the truck to leave the road, drive into a ditch, cross Old US-23 and strike the utility pole.
fox2detroit.com

22-year-old woman killed in Pontiac early morning shooting

PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the early morning shooting death of a woman in Pontiac. The shooting happened at around 4:22 a.m. Sunday in 300 block of W. Columbia Ave. Deputies responded to the area after reeving reports of shots being fired....
The Ann Arbor News

Man found dead in cold vehicle after crashing into trees overnight

GROVELAND TOWNSHIP, MI – A man was found dead in a vehicle Tuesday morning after apparently crashing overnight in Oakland County, police said. A driver discovered the vehicle around 8:30 a.m. in the 200 block of Grange Hall Road in Groveland Township, FOX 2 Detroit reports. The vehicle was cold, and the driver was still inside.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Southfield police searching for missing 16-year-old boy

DETROIT – Police are seeking information about a missing Southfield teen. Jalen Duncan left his Southfield residence voluntarily sometime overnight between Friday, Dec. 2, and Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. He was last seen wearing a red Nike jogging suit. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jalen Duncan should...
WTOL 11

Longtime Toledo car dealer Denny Amrhein dies in crash

TOLEDO, Ohio — Just after 10 a.m. on Friday, Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle crash on I-75 in Perrysburg Township. The victim of the crash was beloved car dealer, Denny Amrhein. Mr. Amrhein was driving his 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee northbound when he veered off...

Comments / 0

Community Policy