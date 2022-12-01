Read full article on original website
UNESCO inscribes 47 new elements as intangible cultural heritage
UNESCO, as the United Nations Organization in charge of culture, ensures the safeguarding and transmission of intangible cultural heritage, represented by traditional knowledge, arts and skills. During a meeting in Rabat, from 28 November to 3 December, the organisation’s Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage inscribed 47 elements submitted by 60 countries on the Intangible Cultural Heritage lists.
Belgian parade dropped from UNESCO heritage list due to racism complaints
Every August the sleepy Belgian town of Ath is invaded by giants. Huge paper-maché creations are paraded through the streets as part of the ‘Ducasse d’Ath,’ as part of a traditional procession going back to the 15th century. The pageant was recognised in 2008 by UNESCO, who added it to the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. But now the listing has been rescinded due to complaints that one of the parade’s characters is a racist stereotype.
Soccer-World Cup 2022 fixtures: full schedule of games and kick-off times
GROUP A: Qatar (hosts), Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands. GROUP B: England, Iran, United States, Wales. GROUP C: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland. GROUP D: France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia.
Cats first bonded with humans after invention of farming, study decodes
Humans developed close bonds with cats after they first made the switch from hunter-gatherers to farmers nearly 10,000 years ago as the felines began serving as pest control in the first civilizations, a new study confirms.The research, published recently in the journal Heredity, suggests the world’s first domestication of cats was sparked by this lifestyle transition that led to humans establishing increasingly larger settlements after inventing agriculture.Wildcats that lived about 12,000 years ago capitalised on the increased density of rodents around the first grain stores and early human societies also benefited from cats preying on these vermin, researchers from...
‘We are at war with nature’: UN environment chief warns of biodiversity apocalypse
Inger Andersen spells out the challenges facing the planet as Cop15 delegates gather in Montreal
