thesalinepost.com
What to do in Saline This Week: Concerts, Santa Events and Much More
The parade, tree lighting and other civic events are in the history book - but the festive people are Saline have more planned. To be featured in our weekend feature, have your event posted by noon Thursday. ... 20 events this week on our calendar: Monday, Dec 6 - Saturday,...
HometownLife.com
Look inside some of metro Detroit's oldest, most beautiful churches this Christmas season
The holiday season is here, and that means your mom wants you to go to church with her. It's an old cliché that Americans are more likely to visit a Christian church around holidays like Christmas and Easter. Metro Detroit happens to be home to many old churches that expect to see more people around the holidays.
thesalinepost.com
Your Saline weather forecast for Monday, Dec 5 - Friday, Dec 9
As we head into the holiday home stretch, expect grey skies, cool weather and some rain this week. Overcast throughout the day. High: 42° Low: 33° with a 10% chance of rain with 10 mph winds from the SSW. Tuesday December 6. Possible drizzle overnight. High: 45° Low:...
Take A Tour Through The Ultimate Christmas House in Michigan
Each year at Christmastime, this family decorates their home at 216 E Lake St in South Lyon. "Please celebrate the magic of the season by touring an 1883 Victorian home completely decorated for Christmas!" Their decorations are not on the scale you may typically see. They pull out all of...
Community helps Rockin’ Rodney get a new moped after his burned in a fire
JACKSON, MI – While you haven’t seen Rockin’ Rodney breakdancing in the streets, he has been visible riding around town on his moped. However, when Rodney “Rockin’ Rodney” Dowding’s Leoni Township home burned in August, his beloved red moped was lost, along with many of his other belongings.
wlen.com
Canadian-Pacific Holiday Trail Rolls Through Lenawee County Early Friday Morning
Britton, MI – The Canadian-Pacific Railroad Holiday Train has hit the tracks after a hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, and made its way through Lenawee County early Friday morning. It was in the Britton area at about 12:42 a.m. WLEN News was there to film the action, and the video is available on Facebook here: https://fb.watch/h9PVmejsth/
ClickOnDetroit.com
Arbor Hospice seeks volunteers with pets in four Michigan counties
ANN ARBOR – Arbor Hospice is looking for compassionate volunteers with dogs or other pets to spend time with hospice patients and their families. The volunteer search includes communities in Washtenaw, Livingston, Jackson and Monroe counties. The nonprofit said bringing furry friends to care facilities or patients’ homes can...
Ann Arbor restaurant closing for rest of the year following head chef’s death
ANN ARBOR, MI -- The recent death of Bopjib head chef Luis Castillo is prompting the restaurant to close its doors for the rest of 2022. Castillo died on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24, in a head-on crash in Plymouth Charter Township. Michigan State Police responded to calls around 2:30 a.m. that a driver was heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 near Beck Road.
fox2detroit.com
Well-known Metro Detroit vet Dr. Hermann killed in crash
VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dr. John Hermann, a well-known veterinarian in Metro Detroit, was killed Sunday in a crash in Van Buren Township. According to Van Buren Police, Hermann was headed south on Rawsonville near Huron River when he crossed the centerline and hit another vehicle head-on around 1:40 p.m. It isn't clear why he crossed the line.
thesalinepost.com
Councillor Dawn Krause, Absent Monday, Will Not Serve in Her Final Meeting
Saline City Councillor Dawn Krause was absent from Monday's meeting and will not participate in the final meeting of her term, Dec. 19. Krause, elected in 2018, moved to the Pinckney area several weeks or months ago. Questions about her residency status and eligibility to serve have been asked for...
Attic fire displaces Jackson family with multiple pets
JACKSON, MI - A Jackson family was displaced from their home late Thursday due to an attic fire, officials said. Firefighters responded to reports of smoke just prior to midnight, Dec. 1, at a two-story residence in the 200 block of S. Dwight Street, according to the Jackson Fire Department.
HometownLife.com
Hidden treasures at discounted prices fill this Livonia bin store each weekend
Looking for a sweet deal? Sam and Natalie Blonski have just the place for you. The Plymouth couple opened Honey Bins this fall in the former Dick Scott Freedom Powersports building on Plymouth Road west of Levan in Livonia. It's become a haven for those seeking items of all kinds at a heavily discounted rate.
The Oakland Press
Future lights up for old Summit Place Mall
Summit Place Mall has been vacant for close to a decade and until recent building demotions, was an eyesore. But there’s a light on the horizon signaling redevelopment at the 1.4 million-square-foot former mall, which includes nearly 75 acres of land. On Nov. 7, DTE broke ground on one...
$1.44M conservation purchase sets up one of largest nature preserves in Ann Arbor area
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County’s extensive system of parks and nature preserves has grown by roughly 220 acres with a $1.44-million conservation purchase, creating what will become one of the largest publicly accessible sites in the Ann Arbor area. The county Parks and Recreation Commission closed on the...
'Completely ruined': Historic bridge goes up in flames, collapses in Mid-Michigan [PHOTOS]
Authorities are investigating the cause of a raging fire that engulfed a wooden historic bridge in Mid Michigan and ultimately led to its collapse over the weekend
thesalinepost.com
City of Saline Books Deemed Clean in Annual Audit
The City of Saline's financial records are clean, according to the annual audit conducted by Plante Moran. The audit presentation was given by Josh Yde, CPA and senior audit manager. "I'd like to start by mentioning that the audit did receive an unmodified opinion, which is the highest level of...
CP Holiday Train rolls through metro Detroit for first time in 3 years
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train is passing through Michigan Thursday night for the first time in three years.
Your week in metro Detroit: I jumped at chance to visit pot farm
When Lume, one of the largest cannabis companies in Michigan, offered me the opportunity to come visit its outdoor farm in northern Michigan, I jumped at the chance. I had never visited an outdoor marijuana farm before and the timing of the October visit coincided with the harvest, known as “Croptober” in the industry.
4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan
If you live in Michigan and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their delicious food and excellent service.
ClickOnDetroit.com
What’s Going Around: Viral illnesses continue to spread throughout Metro Detroit
Here’s our weekly round up of what illnesses are spreading the most in Metro Detroit communities, according to our local doctors and hospitals. Local doctors share their notes on What’s Going Around:. Wayne County:. Dr. Jaime Hope -- Medical director, Beaumont Outpatient Campus - Livonia. “We’re seeing the...
