Michael
4d ago
This will end up being racist because we know who usually runs, and then want to whine because they resisted and get shot!
Reply(10)
13
Related
WSFA
Alabama AG to speak about halt to state executions 1 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Attorney General Steve Marshall is expected to provide an update on the status of executions following a halt issued by Gov. Kay Ivey. According to the AG’s office, Marshall is expected to speak and answer questions at 1 p.m. WSFA 12 News will carry this news conference on air, online and on our app.
WSFA
‘Justice delayed is justice denied,’ Alabama AG says on execution halt
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Attorney General Steve Marshall provided an update on the status of executions following a halt issued by Gov. Kay Ivey in November. “As far as I and my office are concerned, there is no moratorium, nor will there be, on capital punishment in Alabama,” Marshall said.
How 155 angry white men chained Alabama to its Confederate past
Time travel in Alabama can be a dangerous thing, and we just got off on the wrong stop. This is Dexter Avenue, all right. The Alabama capitol is here but no monuments yet. The trees are sparse and behind us is a new building still called by its original name, the Second Colored Baptist Church.
Alabama’s new concealed carry law won’t apply to Redstone Arsenal
A new bill repealing the permit requirement to carry a concealed weapon in Alabama goes into effect Jan. 1, however, firearm possession is still restricted on the Redstone Arsenal.
Alabama Star ID requirement for air travel delayed 2 years
Alabamians will have another two years to obtain their mandated STAR ID driver’s licenses. Today the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) extended its deadline for full enforcement of the federal law to May 7, 2025 - the third such deadline extension by DHS. This extension, as with earlier...
Mother and 8-Year-Old Son Identified as Victims of Deadly Alabama Tornado
Authorities confirmed that a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed in an Alabama tornado that hit Wednesday morning. The woman’s husband and the boy’s father was also injured in the accident, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Christina Thornton is the director of the Montgomery City-County Emergency Management Agency. She told Fox Weather that two people died when trees fell on their mobile home. Thornton reported that there were also multiple people who had been injured across the county.
‘I understand when a wrong has been committed’: Judge Shanta Owens on vacating decades-old conviction
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Alabama schools slow to spend $3 billion in federal COVID relief
Some Alabama’s K-12 schools are having a tough time spending more than $3 billion in federal COVID relief funding. It’s a lot of money - more than schools have ever seen in such a short period of time. Money, first sent to keep schools open in 2020, can now be spent through fall 2024 on students’ ongoing academic needs.
Dead man found in vehicle at bottom of ravine identified, Alabama coroner confirms
An Alabama man who was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine Saturday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the dead man has been identified as Eddie James Fair Jr., 52, of Birmingham, Alabama. A driver spotted Fair’s vehicle in...
Alabama House speaker nominee changing leadership of budget committee
State Rep. Nathaniel Ledbetter, who is in line to become the next speaker of the Alabama House early next year, has announced key committee appointments for the next legislative term. The House Republican caucus, which holds 77 of the 105 seats in the House, picked Ledbetter as its nominee for...
wbrc.com
Recent fentanyl deaths causing some to look at consequences for dealers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fentanyl deaths continue to increase across the state. A former Alabama prosecutor says we need tougher laws to stop dealers from selling it. Two of the more recent overdoses are connected to central Alabama and two people face serious charges, including murder. It is on most...
Where people in Alabama are moving to the most
Between 2018 and 2019, the U.S. Census Bureau found that roughly 7.4 million people moved between states. And, as a recent analysis points out, Florida was a popular destination for many – including people moving from Alabama. Stacker recently analyzed data from the Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey...
Civil rights icon Fred Gray will work ‘until justice rolls down like water’
This story is part of AL.com’s series “22 Alabamians who made a difference in 2022,” highlighting people who have made our state a better place to live this year. Stories in this series will publish each weekday during December. Find all stories in the series as they publish here, and read about the Alabamians who made a difference in 2021 by clicking here.
Heavy rain possible this week in parts of Alabama
More rain is in the forecast for parts of Alabama this week, and it could add up, according to the National Weather Service. North Alabama is in line to get the most rain, and the weather service in Huntsville said multiple rounds of rain and storms will be possible through the work week.
WAAY-TV
3rd child dies from flu in Alabama
A third child in Alabama has died from the flu. That brings the total number of flu-related deaths in Alabama this season to 13. The Alabama Department of Public Health also saw an increase in flu cases over the last week. About 7.5% of patient visits across the state were related to the flu.
Life without parole: Man sentenced in 2017 Alabama murder of college basketball player
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL)— After five years and a mistrial caused by a hung jury in 2020, the family of a slain 19-year-old basketball player Quoyai Shorter are getting long anticipated closure for his 2017 shooting death. Wednesday, Nov. 30, 48-year-old Steven Williams appeared before Judge David Johnson via Zoom. He has been sentenced to […]
This Is The Best Pie In Alabama
Love Food compiled a list of the best pie in every US state. Here's the top choice for Alabama.
Texas-based Giovannie and the Hired Guns ready to take Alabama by storm
When Texas-based band Giovannie and the Hired Guns take the stage in Alabama Thursday night, they’ll be doing it with a large amount of accolades and accomplishments earned throughout this year behind them. Among those accomplishments is getting their first number one song on the Billboard charts, as well...
ABC 33/40 News
Consumer advocates say Alabama Power solar fees unfairly penalize residential customers
ALABASTER, AL (WBMA) — SEPCO in Alabaster is the latest company in the metro area to switch to solar. It's new solar power system is the second largest in the metro area. That change has translated into a big savings on its power bill. SEPCO managers say their power...
WSFA
Best places to see Christmas lights in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas, and what better way is there to get into the holiday spirit than gazing at the sparkling lights? Grab your winter gear and load the family up to spot some of this season’s most festive displays. If the cold weather intimidates you, don’t fear because there are plenty of drive-thru attractions to keep you warm and cozy inside the car without missing out on this timeless tradition.
Comments / 28