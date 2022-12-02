ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New campaign encourages mental health breaks at Gwinnett parks

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The next time you visit a Gwinnett County Park to unplug and unwind, don't forget your phone. While a marriage between nature and technology may seem peculiar, therapists at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta said the "Raising Resilience" signage campaign, which involves a smartphone and QR code, is designed to help people slow down.
'I just want justice for my child' | Mom of teen shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex wants answers

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mom is feeling the pain after her child was murdered two months ago and she wants to keep his case a top priority in Clayton County. Karena Matthews' son Kameron Jones was shot at the Riverwood Townhomes on Flint River back on Oct. 10. Someone also shot and killed his friend, 16-year-old Robert Shaw. Police said they saw one teen "lying in a pool of blood on the ground."
How to get in-person help to complete Clayton County's emergency rental assistance program application

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — People who are seeking rental assistance in Clayton County can apply for a program and get some in-person help with the application process. Clayton County Board of Commissioners is hosting a three-day event where residents and landlords who want to take advantage of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program can get guidance about the process.
Trial scheduled for Dunwoody daycare owner accused in infant's death

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A trial date is now set for a Dunwoody daycare owner accused of an infant's murder. Amanda Hickey, the owner of Little Lovey Home Daycare, will now stand trial next summer after a DeKalb County grand jury felt there was enough evidence to charge her in the child's death among other child abuse charges. Her trial is set to begin July 5, 2023.
'We saved Bambi' | Duluth Police help deer stuck in fence

DULUTH, Ga. — It's an endeering tale about how police performed a doe rescue. Duluth Police Department officers were called to help a young deer stuck in a fence. Body camera footage shows the moment when a neighbor pointed Officer Lucas to the doe-eyed animal stuck between bars and shrubbery along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
'Disco Kroger' in Buckhead officially closing this week

ATLANTA — It's the end of an era in Buckhead. After 47 years in business, the Kroger, better known as "Disco Kroger" is shutting its doors. The grocery store located at 3330 Piedmont Road in Atlanta will be officially closing on Friday. They said their lease ends in 2023 and redevelopment in the area continues.
Man killed by officers after running toward them with knife

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot by police in Norcross after running at police with a knife, according to the Gwinnett Police Department on Saturday morning. The department said that around 1 a.m., police were dispatched to a Food Depot at 1250 Tech Drive in unincorporated Norcross. The call came from a security guard at the property who was calling about a suspicious person.
Woman tells APD she was shot walking to club

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers on patrol early Sunday morning heard gunshots that ultimately led them to a woman shot. Officers were in the area off Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in northwest Atlanta around 12:30 a.m. when they heard shots fired. Soon after, they got a 911 call about a woman struck by gunfire.
Special needs bus crashes in Gwinnett County | What we know

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus was involved in a crash in Gwinnett County, police said early Thursday morning. The Gwinnett County Police Department said it happened in the area of Nelson Brogdon Blvd. at Buford Hwy. in Sugar Hill. The department said there were no injuries reported....
Douglas County Schools superintendent named state's 2023 Superintendent of the Year

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County School System's superintendent, Trent North, has been named Georgia's 2023 Superintendent of the Year. In a news release, the district said the announcement came Thursday at the Georgia School Boards Association/Georgia School Superintendents Association’s Conference. “This award represents the teachers and families...
