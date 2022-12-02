Read full article on original website
Campus community concerned after GSU student killed at nearby gas station
ATLANTA — Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a Georgia State University student near campus. It’s one of two shootings that happened near campus in a matter of hours. "I was just studying and heard two shots and I came to look out my...
Greater Atlanta Christian School students embrace the giving spirit with Can-A-Thon
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The 40-year anniversary of 11Alive's Can-A-Thon is kicking off this morning, and you can be part of our mission to help those in need by donating cans and other non-perishable items. Greater Atlanta Christian School is one of the biggest supporters every year to Can-A-Thon...
New campaign encourages mental health breaks at Gwinnett parks
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The next time you visit a Gwinnett County Park to unplug and unwind, don't forget your phone. While a marriage between nature and technology may seem peculiar, therapists at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta said the "Raising Resilience" signage campaign, which involves a smartphone and QR code, is designed to help people slow down.
'I just want justice for my child' | Mom of teen shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex wants answers
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mom is feeling the pain after her child was murdered two months ago and she wants to keep his case a top priority in Clayton County. Karena Matthews' son Kameron Jones was shot at the Riverwood Townhomes on Flint River back on Oct. 10. Someone also shot and killed his friend, 16-year-old Robert Shaw. Police said they saw one teen "lying in a pool of blood on the ground."
How to get in-person help to complete Clayton County's emergency rental assistance program application
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — People who are seeking rental assistance in Clayton County can apply for a program and get some in-person help with the application process. Clayton County Board of Commissioners is hosting a three-day event where residents and landlords who want to take advantage of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program can get guidance about the process.
15-year-old shot, killed at high school party with hundreds of teens in Clayton County, police say
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old was shot and killed at a high school party in Clayton County Saturday night, police said. Officers responded to a building located at 1078 Citizens Parkway in Morrow after calls of a person shot. When they arrived, officers spotted the teen dead near the entrance from an apparent gunshot wound.
State revokes officer certification for ex-Clayton County sheriff Victor Hill after inmate abuse conviction
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Victor Hill, the now-former Clayton County Sheriff convicted in October in a federal inmate abuse trial, can no longer work as a law enforcement officer in Georgia. The state Peace Officer Standards and Training Council (POST) last week voted to remove his POST certification. Virtually...
Teens with gang affiliation dying from gun violence, activists speak out
ATLANTA — Keith Strickland knows firsthand what it's like growing up as a teen with a criminal background. "I’m from Atlanta, Georgia. I grew up right here in the streets. I started selling drugs when I was 12 years old myself. I became a career criminal," he told 11Alive.
Trial scheduled for Dunwoody daycare owner accused in infant's death
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A trial date is now set for a Dunwoody daycare owner accused of an infant's murder. Amanda Hickey, the owner of Little Lovey Home Daycare, will now stand trial next summer after a DeKalb County grand jury felt there was enough evidence to charge her in the child's death among other child abuse charges. Her trial is set to begin July 5, 2023.
Georgia family praying for recovery after baby suffers burns on 40% of his body in freak accident
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. — Little Amahd's parents say it happened in an instant - one second, their happy smiling baby was just fine, and in the next - the rest of his life was changed. A freak accident left the Powder Springs child with burns on over 40% of...
'We saved Bambi' | Duluth Police help deer stuck in fence
DULUTH, Ga. — It's an endeering tale about how police performed a doe rescue. Duluth Police Department officers were called to help a young deer stuck in a fence. Body camera footage shows the moment when a neighbor pointed Officer Lucas to the doe-eyed animal stuck between bars and shrubbery along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard.
1 shot, killed after altercation in Conyers, Rockdale County Sheriff says
CONYERS, Ga. — One person is dead after an altercation led to a shooting in Conyers early Sunday morning, according to the Rockdale County Sheriff. Authorities said it happened around 1 a.m. in the area of Blue Ridge Lane. "It is said to have been an altercation prior to...
Ex-Pickens County Schools chief and wife plead guilty in racketeering, theft case
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — The former school superintendent in Pickens County and his wife have pleaded guilty in a racketeering and theft case, the Georgia attorney general announced Monday. AG Chris Carr said in a release that Wilson and his wife each pleaded guilty to one count of racketeering...
Thank you! Nearly 250K cans collected from community for 11Alive's 40th Anniversary of Can-A-Thon
ATLANTA — Visits from Santa, a singing choir and a lot of cans - another holiday tradition is in the books. For four decades, 11Alive has partnered with the Salvation Army to help fight hunger during the holidays and the community brought its can-do attitude to help donate 248,485 canned goods during this year's Can-A-Thon.
'Disco Kroger' in Buckhead officially closing this week
ATLANTA — It's the end of an era in Buckhead. After 47 years in business, the Kroger, better known as "Disco Kroger" is shutting its doors. The grocery store located at 3330 Piedmont Road in Atlanta will be officially closing on Friday. They said their lease ends in 2023 and redevelopment in the area continues.
Man killed by officers after running toward them with knife
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man was shot by police in Norcross after running at police with a knife, according to the Gwinnett Police Department on Saturday morning. The department said that around 1 a.m., police were dispatched to a Food Depot at 1250 Tech Drive in unincorporated Norcross. The call came from a security guard at the property who was calling about a suspicious person.
Woman tells APD she was shot walking to club
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers on patrol early Sunday morning heard gunshots that ultimately led them to a woman shot. Officers were in the area off Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard in northwest Atlanta around 12:30 a.m. when they heard shots fired. Soon after, they got a 911 call about a woman struck by gunfire.
Man killed at gas station on Piedmont Avenue near Georgia State campus, police say
ATLANTA — One man is dead after he was shot near Georgia State's campus in Downtown Atlanta, police said. APD said they are investigating the shooting at 120 Piedmont Avenue NE, the location of a RaceTrac gas station that is right across the street from Piedmont Central Dining Hall, a Georgia State student dining commons.
Special needs bus crashes in Gwinnett County | What we know
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A school bus was involved in a crash in Gwinnett County, police said early Thursday morning. The Gwinnett County Police Department said it happened in the area of Nelson Brogdon Blvd. at Buford Hwy. in Sugar Hill. The department said there were no injuries reported....
Douglas County Schools superintendent named state's 2023 Superintendent of the Year
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County School System's superintendent, Trent North, has been named Georgia's 2023 Superintendent of the Year. In a news release, the district said the announcement came Thursday at the Georgia School Boards Association/Georgia School Superintendents Association’s Conference. “This award represents the teachers and families...
