CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mom is feeling the pain after her child was murdered two months ago and she wants to keep his case a top priority in Clayton County. Karena Matthews' son Kameron Jones was shot at the Riverwood Townhomes on Flint River back on Oct. 10. Someone also shot and killed his friend, 16-year-old Robert Shaw. Police said they saw one teen "lying in a pool of blood on the ground."

7 HOURS AGO