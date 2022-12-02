Read full article on original website
TCU’s CFP Breakthrough a Credit to a Culture and a Coach
The Horned Frogs are in the field after a day of sweating out their postseason fate.
voiceofmotown.com
Could WVU’s Staff Face Some Shakeup?
With the offseason upon us, teams will be making their usual staff changes in order to hopefully improve their on-field product. Following a 5-7 season, we should certainly expect the Mountaineers to have some shakeups across the board. Though the offense was easily the team’s strength in 2022, that side...
voiceofmotown.com
OPINION: I’m Still Mad About Officiating Against TCU
Back on October 29th, WVU fell to the 7th-ranked TCU Horned Frogs by a final score of 41-31. The Mountaineers put up a solid fight against the undefeated Frogs at the time, but it was simply too little, too late in the end. However, while TCU was obviously the better...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football team fires head coach after losing conference championship game
Despite advancing to the Conference USA title game, North Texas has elected to fire coach Seth Littrell. North Texas fell 48-27 against UTSA in the championship contest. North Texas is slated to join the AAC next season along with Florida Atlantic, Charlotte, Rice, UAB, and UTSA. All but UTSA and Rice have made coaching changes going into the conference.
KBTX.com
Texas A&M Versus Morgan State Game Canceled
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team’s game versus Morgan State on Sunday has been canceled due to health and safety protocols within the Morgan State program. Follow the Aggies. Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to...
247Sports
Maryland Basketball makes big jump in AP Poll, in elite territory in new NET rankings
Maryland basketball's unexpected rise continued Monday, when the Terps landed at No. 13 in the new AP College Basketball Poll. That's nine spots higher than last week's ranking for Kevin Willard's team, thanks to its 71-67 win Friday over then-No. 16 Illinois. Maryland also landed at No. 6 in the first edition of the NCAA's NET rankings, the analytics tool used in part to select and seed the NCAA Tournament field.
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to insane playoff decision
Both the USC Trojans and the TCU Horned Frogs lost during Conference Championship weekend, with the Trojans falling in a blowout and TCU falling in overtime, and it added plenty of drama to Sunday afternoon’s College Football Playoff selection as the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Alabama Crimson Tide hoped to make the field.
saturdaytradition.com
Officials miss blatant call on crucial 4th down in Big 12 Championship
There was an interesting call that took place in the Big 12 Championship game. Officials didn’t seem to catch an obvious false start penalty on Kansas State during the first half. The Wildcats ended up scoring on the same play after the no-call. Kansas State QB Will Howard threw...
Matt Carpenter Reacts on Twitter to TCU Making College Football Playoff
Texas Christian University alum Matt Carpenter tweeted his support to the TCU Horned Frogs football team Sunday, after the team punched its ticket to the College Football Playoff in December. Carpenter is a currently free agent, and has played for the St. Louis Cardinals, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees.
mocoshow.com
2022 MCPS Latin Dance Competition Results
Student Latin Dance groups from 15 high schools participated—Bethesda-Chevy Chase, James Hubert Blake, Clarksburg, Damascus, Albert Einstein, Gaithersburg, Northwest, Northwood, Quince Orchard, Rockville, Seneca Valley, Sherwood, Springbrook, Watkins Mill and Wheaton. A video highlighting the event can be seen below. The Best In Show groups for the two divisions are listed below:
mocoshow.com
The Story Behind “The DMV”
When the regional nickname “the DMV” rose to popularity in the 2000s, locals jumped on it. Once obscure, it can now be heard in daily conversation or on the radio and news. It appears in several of locally grown rapper Wale’s tracks, and Nicki Minaj gave it a shoutout in her song Beez in the Trap. You might also find it in the Twitter or Instagram bio of a person who wants to show off their local roots. But where did this nickname come from, and who is officially a part of the DMV? Why does it have such a hold over the region?
mocoshow.com
Two $50,000 Scratch-Offs Sold in MoCo; Two $1 Million Scratch-Offs Sold in Maryland
A $50,000 FAMILY FEUD scratch-off purchased at Kemp Mill Beer, Wine & Deli (1339 Lamberton Drive) in Silver Spring and a $50,000 Money Explosion scratch-off purchased at the Olney Shell (18040 Georgia Avenue) in Olney were the two biggest lottery prizes redeemed this past week that were sold in Montgomery County. Two $1,000,000 scratch-offs, both purchased in Upper Marlboro, MD, were also redeemed. Additional information on winners around the state of Maryland below courtesy of the Maryland Lottery:
mocoshow.com
Rockville Man Nearly Throws Away $50,000-Winning Powerball Ticket Won at Sunoco
A Rockville man almost threw away the $50,000 winning ticket he purchased for the October 30 Powerball drawing at the Sunoco at 1469 Rockville Pike. Full story below courtesy of the the Maryland Lottery:. ”Scanning multiple Lottery tickets at a retailer can be a monotonous experience, if you have a...
mocoshow.com
Kalaii Griffin II (Walter Johnson, Class of 2013) and his Company ShredSkinz Make Shark Tank Appearance (SPOILERS)
Kalaii Griffin II is a 2013 graduate of Walter Johnson High School in Bethesda where he was a two sport letter winner in football and wrestling. He went on to the University of Texas at El Paso, where he played Division I football and earned his B.A. in Communications. Now Griffin is the founder and CEO of ShredSkinz, the world’s first and only single use & recyclable sauna suit, and his company made an appearance on Shark Tank earlier this week (spoilers below). ‘
mocoshow.com
SoldierFit Closes Bethesda Location; Plans to Consolidate with North Bethesda/Rockville Gym
In a move to consolidate members, staff, resources, etc. SoldierFit has permanently closed its Bethesda location (7920 Norfolk Ave Bethesda, MD 20814) with plans of combining it with its North Bethesda/Rockville location (12241 Nebel St, North Bethesda, MD 20852). SoldierFit Bethesda opened approximately three years ago in Bethesda, while the North Bethesda/Rockville location opened in 2016.
mocoshow.com
Defendant in Murder-For-Hire Conspiracy Sentenced to Life in Prison
Per the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Maryland – U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Jose David Navarro Cervellon, age 41, of Norcross, Georgia, today to life in federal prison, on charges related to a murder-for-hire that occurred on November 30, 2016, in Hyattsville, Maryland. On July 20, 2022, after an eight-day trial, a federal jury convicted Navarro for a murder-for-hire conspiracy. Navarro was also convicted for the use of interstate commerce facilities in the commission of a murder-for-hire and for murder resulting from the use, carrying, brandishing and discharging of a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
kswo.com
Missing Comanche girl found dead in Texas, suspect in custody
Wise County, TX (KSWO) - A missing girl from Comanche, 7-year-old Athena Strand, has been found dead in Texas. Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin says Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, a contract FedEx delivery driver, is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in connection to the girl’s disappearance and death. “We do have a confession,” said Akin.
mocoshow.com
Beyond MoCo: Kusshi Ko Soft Opening Now in Tysons
Kusshi has opened its first Fairfax County location as Kusshi Ko is currently in its soft opening phase at 8365 Leesburg Pike at Pike 7 Plaza in Tysons. The restaurant opened its first location in Pike & Rose in 2018 as an offshoot of its sister restaurant, Hanaro Sushi in Bethesda. Kusshi Sushi first opened at Bethesda’s Pike & Rose shopping center before expanding to Pentagon City in July and then in Downtown Silver Spring in October. The restaurant group also has Poke Dojo in Bethesda Row, which opened in the summer of 2019.
mocoshow.com
Community Organizations in Rockville Invited to Apply for Grants
Per the City of Rockville: The City of Rockville provides grants annually to local organizations that partner with the city to enhance quality of life of Rockville residents. Nonprofits supporting the advancement of education and community engagement are welcome to apply. Applications are being accepted for Fiscal Year 2024 (July 1, 2023-June 30, 2024). To be eligible for a grant, organizations must provide services to Rockville residents and complete an online application.
mocoshow.com
Tacos Don Perez to Open a Kensington Location
Tacos Don Perez will be taking over the location that was home to K-Town Bistro at 3784 Howard Ave in Kensington for the last 12 years. Tacos Don Perez took over in early November and plan to open to the public late Spring 2023 (possibly sooner) with a taqueria quick-service concept. Photos of the food available below.
