England soccer star flies home from World Cup after armed intruders broke into his family home in London
Raheem Sterling missed England's 3-0 win over Senegal in the last 16 on Sunday night because of the incident.
SB Nation
Will the United States automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup?
With their 2022 World Cup hopes dashed by a loss Saturday to the Netherlands in the round of 16, the United States men’s soccer team now turns their eyes towards the 2026 World Cup. With the second youngest team in the 2022 World Cup, there is hope that despite the exit in the round of 16, the team can put together a deeper run in the 2026 World Cup.
FOX Sports
World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win title in Qatar
The 2022 World Cup is in the knockout stage after some thrilling games and monumental upsets in the group stage. Underdogs barked in group play, but can they keep it up in the Round of 16?. Five-time champion Brazil remains the betting favorite as the knockout round begins. Brazil's odds...
Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
CBS Sports
World Cup bracket updated: FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stage schedule, printable wall chart; France advance
We're down to the business end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The United States came up short against the Netherlands in the round of 16 as we start to separate the pretenders from the contenders. You can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. We're down to 16 teams vying for the prize. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
theScore
Portugal boss angry with Ronaldo's reaction to substitution
Portugal head coach Fernando Santos was unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted during Friday's 2-1 defeat to South Korea and said the matter was dealt with internally. Ronaldo was visibly frustrated when he was called off in the 65th minute, and cameras appeared to catch the 37-year-old claiming...
The American Soccer Bar Wakes Up
This is an edition of The Great Game, a newsletter about the 2022 World Cup—and how soccer explains the world. Sign up here. When the Polish team captain Robert Lewandowski stole the ball from Abdulelah Al-Malki in last Saturday’s World Cup match between Poland and Saudi Arabia, and went on to score his first goal ever in the tournament, the Poland fans at Cleos Bar and Grill in Chicago erupted in cheers.
AOL Corp
Where is the next FIFA World Cup? The 2026 tournament is coming to a city near you.
The next FIFA World Cup is coming to North America. Sixteen cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico will host soccer’s most prestigious tournament in what could be a boon to the sport’s growing popularity among Americans. The three nations' joint bid to host the 2026 World...
CBS Sports
USA vs. Netherlands score: World Cup live updates, scores, bracket, USMNT standings in FIFA World Cup 2022
The winner of this match will advance to the quarterfinals and play the winner of Argentina and Australia later in the day. The United States are in the last 16 of the World Cup for the third time in the last four men's World Cups as they square off against the Netherlands on Saturday. Gregg Berhalter and the team are in the midst of one of the most successful runs for this men's national team ever as the memories of missing the World Cup in 2018 are now a thing of the past. Only making it out of the round of 16 twice in their history, the USMNT can etch themselves in program history if they're able to pull an upset. It was Christian Pulisic's goal that got them to the finals, and also landed him in the hospital after the match with a pelvic contusion. But on Friday he was officially cleared to play, the team announced. The Netherlands might be the favorite, but the USMNT certainly has a path to victory.
NBC Sports
World Cup player rankings: Who are the top 25 players in Qatar?
Our World Cup player rankings have landed, as we select the top 25 players in Qatar as we head into the knockout round at the tournament. Of course, this is going to change a lot during the World Cup and we will be updating this list as all the action happens in Qatar.
NBC Sports
2026 World Cup venues selected: Which cities will host in USA, Canada, Mexico?
On Thursday, nearly four years to the day after it was announced that the men’s FIFA World Cup would be returning to the United States and Mexico (and coming to Canada for the first time) in 2026, 16 host cities were announced as venues for the first-ever 48-team tournament.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings against Uruguay FA and four players
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Uruguay's football association and...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Lionel Messi Gives Argentina Lead With First Career World Cup Knockout Stage Goal
Lionel Messi took the field for his 1,000th career game and what could be his final career World Cup match. But he's doing everything within his power to make sure the latter is not the case. Messi broke a scoreless tie by scoring his first career knockout stage goal to...
UAE leader makes surprise visit to Qatar following boycott
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The leader of the United Arab Emirates made a surprise visit Monday to Qatar as it hosts the World Cup — his first since leading a yearslong four-nation boycott of Doha over a political dispute that poisoned regional relations. Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al...
England are this World Cup’s Spurs. Now can they beat its Liverpool? | Barney Ronay
Gareth Southgate’s team have reached par in Qatar – but defeating the world champions will require something different
World Cup 2022: Brazil get their groove on as the last-16 ties conclude – live
All the latest news and build-up to the final pair of last-16 matches – Morocco v Spain, Portugal v Switzerland
CBS Sports
Brazil vs. South Korea live stream: How to watch 2022 World Cup live online, TV channel, prediction, odds
The World Cup round of 16 rolls on Monday afternoon as mighty Brazil face South Korea. The Brazilians won Group G but are coming off of a surprising 1-0 loss to Cameroon, while South Korea finished as runners-up in Group H after beating Portugal while just edging Uruguay on a tiebreaker to sneak into the knockout stage. Brazil are the heavy favorites, but with just three goals scored in three games, is there attack ready to start clicking?
A Lufthansa Airbus A350 was forced to emergency land in Angola leaving some passengers stranded in the country for days
Passengers were stuck on the plane for hours after landing, and their passports were confiscated by the Angolan military, per German news outlet NTV.
Apple expands DIY iPhone and Mac repairs to UK and Europe
Online service will offer tools and sell screens, batteries and camera parts for some models released since 2020
BBC
Pakistan v England: Harry Brook & Will Jacks help engineer England into strong position
First Test, Rawalpindi (day four of five) England 657 (Brook 153, Crawley 122, Pope 108, Duckett 107) & 264-7 dec (Brook 87) Pakistan 579 (Babar 136, Imam 121, Shafique 114, Jacks 6-161) & 80-2 (Imam 43*) Pakistan need further 263 to win. England's first Test against Pakistan is set for...
