Related
SB Nation

Will the United States automatically qualify for the 2026 World Cup?

With their 2022 World Cup hopes dashed by a loss Saturday to the Netherlands in the round of 16, the United States men’s soccer team now turns their eyes towards the 2026 World Cup. With the second youngest team in the 2022 World Cup, there is hope that despite the exit in the round of 16, the team can put together a deeper run in the 2026 World Cup.
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win title in Qatar

The 2022 World Cup is in the knockout stage after some thrilling games and monumental upsets in the group stage. Underdogs barked in group play, but can they keep it up in the Round of 16?. Five-time champion Brazil remains the betting favorite as the knockout round begins. Brazil's odds...
CBS Sports

World Cup bracket updated: FIFA World Cup 2022 knockout stage schedule, printable wall chart; France advance

We're down to the business end of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The United States came up short against the Netherlands in the round of 16 as we start to separate the pretenders from the contenders. You can find the full schedule here with start times and TV info. There's no better time to make your picks as we gear up to see who will take home one of the most coveted trophies in sports. We're down to 16 teams vying for the prize. We have our latest Power Rankings here to see where everyone stacks up -- and while you're at it, sign up for our new newsletter covering the beautiful game in all its glory, including daily updates about the World Cup, here.
theScore

Portugal boss angry with Ronaldo's reaction to substitution

Portugal head coach Fernando Santos was unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to being substituted during Friday's 2-1 defeat to South Korea and said the matter was dealt with internally. Ronaldo was visibly frustrated when he was called off in the 65th minute, and cameras appeared to catch the 37-year-old claiming...
The Atlantic

The American Soccer Bar Wakes Up

This is an edition of The Great Game, a newsletter about the 2022 World Cup—and how soccer explains the world. Sign up here. When the Polish team captain Robert Lewandowski stole the ball from Abdulelah Al-Malki in last Saturday’s World Cup match between Poland and Saudi Arabia, and went on to score his first goal ever in the tournament, the Poland fans at Cleos Bar and Grill in Chicago erupted in cheers.
CBS Sports

USA vs. Netherlands score: World Cup live updates, scores, bracket, USMNT standings in FIFA World Cup 2022

The winner of this match will advance to the quarterfinals and play the winner of Argentina and Australia later in the day. The United States are in the last 16 of the World Cup for the third time in the last four men's World Cups as they square off against the Netherlands on Saturday. Gregg Berhalter and the team are in the midst of one of the most successful runs for this men's national team ever as the memories of missing the World Cup in 2018 are now a thing of the past. Only making it out of the round of 16 twice in their history, the USMNT can etch themselves in program history if they're able to pull an upset. It was Christian Pulisic's goal that got them to the finals, and also landed him in the hospital after the match with a pelvic contusion. But on Friday he was officially cleared to play, the team announced. The Netherlands might be the favorite, but the USMNT certainly has a path to victory.
NBC Sports

World Cup player rankings: Who are the top 25 players in Qatar?

Our World Cup player rankings have landed, as we select the top 25 players in Qatar as we head into the knockout round at the tournament. Of course, this is going to change a lot during the World Cup and we will be updating this list as all the action happens in Qatar.
BBC

World Cup 2022: Fifa opens disciplinary proceedings against Uruguay FA and four players

Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Uruguay's football association and...
CBS Sports

Brazil vs. South Korea live stream: How to watch 2022 World Cup live online, TV channel, prediction, odds

The World Cup round of 16 rolls on Monday afternoon as mighty Brazil face South Korea. The Brazilians won Group G but are coming off of a surprising 1-0 loss to Cameroon, while South Korea finished as runners-up in Group H after beating Portugal while just edging Uruguay on a tiebreaker to sneak into the knockout stage. Brazil are the heavy favorites, but with just three goals scored in three games, is there attack ready to start clicking?

