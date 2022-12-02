Christine McVie's death after a "short illness" was a surprise to many – including Fleetwood Mac bandmate Stevie Nicks. News of the 79-year-old's passing at her London home was confirmed on Wednesday by the band. "I didn't even know she was ill until late Saturday night," Nicks wrote in a new Twitter post. "I wanted to be in London, I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait."

