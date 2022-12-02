ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Guardian

Christine McVie obituary

Fleetwood Mac were Brit-rock stalwarts when, in 1974, they hit on the idea of pepping up their lineup. They invited a folky Californian, Lindsey Buckingham, to join, but he refused to come without his girlfriend, Stevie Nicks. The band agreed, on one condition: their sole female member, Christine McVie, had to feel comfortable with Nicks.
Ultimate Classic Rock

Stevie Nicks Just Learned Christine McVie Was Ill Last Weekend

Christine McVie's death after a "short illness" was a surprise to many – including Fleetwood Mac bandmate Stevie Nicks. News of the 79-year-old's passing at her London home was confirmed on Wednesday by the band. "I didn't even know she was ill until late Saturday night," Nicks wrote in a new Twitter post. "I wanted to be in London, I wanted to get to London – but we were told to wait."
Popculture

Rock Drummer Eric Cougrand Dies in Middle of Concert

Eric Cougrand, the drummer for rock band Smashing Burritos, has died. Cougrand passed away on Friday, Nov. 4 of a suspected heart attack after he collapsed on stage during a Smashing Burritos performance at the Terrasse de Marseillette in France. He was 58. Cougrand is survived by a 12-year-old daughter.
News Breaking LIVE

Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies

Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Popculture

Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit

Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
musictimes.com

Irene Cara Real Cause of Death: What is The Singer's Mysterious Illness?

Irene Cara, the singer of "Fame" and "Flashdance" title tracks, died at the age of 63 this week. Cara's publicist, Judith A. Moose, first confirmed the news through a Twitter post on Saturday. "It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene...

