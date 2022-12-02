Read full article on original website
Related
Chinese rush to stock up antigen kits, medicines as COVID prevention curbs ease
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Chinese residents have rushed to snap up COVID-19 antigen kits and medicines for fevers and colds, as the country's recent easing of prevention measures triggered widespread concern among the public that they could now catch the virus.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China's Covid Lockdowns Are Having a Lessening Impact on Its Economy
As of Monday, the negative impact of China's Covid controls on its economy fell to 19.3% of China's total GDP — down from 25.1% a week ago, Nomura's Chief China Economist Ting Lu and a team said in a report. The figure was far lower, near 4%, in early...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
China's Xi Has Met With More Than 25 World Leaders Since Consolidating Power at Home
Chinese President Xi Jinping has met with more than 25 heads of state — including U.S. President Joe Biden — since Oct. 31, according to government releases. "This year we see [Xi] coming out ever since his [September] SCO trip, coming out more and engaging more with the international community," said Michael Cunningham, research fellow, China, at The Heritage Foundation's Asian Studies Center. "That will be a challenge for the U.S."
Beijing drops COVID testing burden as wider easing beckons
BEIJING, Dec 6 (Reuters) - People in China's capital Beijing were allowed to enter parks, supermarkets, offices and airports without showing proof of a negative COVID-19 test on Tuesday, the latest in a mix of easing steps nationwide after last month's historic protests.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Oil Prices Rose as Much as 2% on Hopes of China's Reopening and as OPEC+ Maintains Output Cut Targets
Oil prices climbed as much as 2% on Monday after China signaled a broader relaxation of Covid curbs, OPEC+ announced its decision not to change oil production targets, and a price cap on Russian oil took effect. Both futures rose more than 2% in early Asia hours after OPEC+ agreed...
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
‘This is blood money, pure and simple’: A top aide to Ukraine’s President Zelensky accuses BP of war profiteering with stake in Russian oil firm
A major energy company that pledged to sell its stake in Russia has yet to do so, and a top Ukrainian official just accused it of pocketing millions from the war. British Petroleum is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, so when it announced in February that it would sell its 19.75% stake in Russian energy company Rosneft in the wake of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, it held weight.
Trade balance report, stocks tied to economy, IRS refunds and more: Tuesday's 5 things to know
Stocks closely tied to the U.S. economy dropped sharply Monday, with big regional banks PNC Financial Services and Regions Financial leading the way.
German top court dismisses challenge to EU recovery fund
BERLIN, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Germany's constitutional court on Tuesday threw out a legal challenge against the European Union's 750-billion-euro ($786 billion) recovery fund, which saw the bloc take on joint debt to help member states overcome the COVID-19 crisis.
China's Xi to visit Saudi Arabia, sources say, amid frayed ties with the US
Chinese President Xi Jinping is set to arrive in Saudi Arabia on Thursday for a state visit amid tensions between the US and the two nations, according to a source with knowledge of the trip, an Arab diplomatic source and two senior Arab officials.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Hackers Linked to Chinese Government Stole Millions in COVID Benefits, Secret Service Says
Hackers linked to the Chinese government stole at least $20 million in U.S. COVID relief benefits, including Small Business Administration loans and unemployment insurance funds in over a dozen states, according to the Secret Service. The theft of taxpayer funds by the Chengdu-based hacking group known as APT41 is the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Philippines' Inflation Soars to 14-Year High, Fueling Expectations of More Rate Hikes
Philippines' annual inflation data for November soared to 8.0%, marking the country's fastest inflation in 14-year high since November 2008 on the back of higher food prices, according to the Philippines Statistics Authority. The reported number beat Reuters' estimates of 7.8%, and was higher than October's inflation numbers of 7.7%....
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Germany Says Borrowing More Money to Compete With the U.S. Would Be a ‘Threat' to Europe
BRUSSELS — Germany said Europe should refrain from borrowing more money to compete with U.S. green subsidies or its competitiveness will be threatened. The EU has been vocal about its concerns over the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), saying its subsidies to North American car manufacturers breach international trade rules and threaten European businesses. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Sunday "new and additional funding at the EU level" will be needed to make European companies more competitive in the transition to a greener economy.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Some Meta Employees Claim They're Not Getting Promised Severance
The Meta employees are part of the company's Sourcer Development Program, intended to help workers from diverse backgrounds obtain careers in corporate technology recruiting. The workers were part of the 11,000 employees laid off by Meta in November, but are getting fewer weeks of severance and insurance than CEO Mark Zuckerberg promised.
Russia-Ukraine war live: drone attack hits Kursk airfield in Russia, says governor; further strikes in Zaporizhzhia region
Drone attack in Kursk set oil storage tank on fire, says governor; ‘critical infrastructure’ damaged by strikes in Zaporizhzhia region
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Iran's State Media Denies Abolition of ‘Morality Police' as Three-Day Strike Begins
Some Western media outlets are facing backlash from activists over headlines claiming that Iran was abolishing its "morality police." The news – an interpretation of a comment by an Iranian official during a press conference – turned out to be anything but clear cut, and has since been denied by the country's state media.
World Cup boosts drinks sales at pub chain Marston’s; cost of Christmas dinner jumps 9% – business live
Drinks sales up 50% at England’s first two World Cup games, reports Marston’s…. while Christmas dinners will cost 9% more than last year according to Kantar
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
The 10 Countries With the Least Paid Vacation—the U.S. Is No. 2
Paid vacation days are essential to promoting healthy work-life balance among professionals. But according to a new report from Resume.io, a career resource platform, American workers aren't getting enough of them. The report, which reviewed data on laws governing annual statutory paid leave and paid public holidays in 197 countries,...
Iran protests: regime challenged by push for change
Almost three months of protests in Iran have left the clerical regime facing an existential challenge by shattering taboos and shaking its ideological pillars in a push for change that shows no sign of retreating. "What is happening is a fundamental challenge to the regime," she told AFP. "They know they are facing a real threat from protesters."
Comments / 0