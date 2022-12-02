Read full article on original website
The Citizen Online
Commercial rezonings at 2 major Fayette intersections will bring big changes
On Peachtree City’s south border, a big change is afoot for the intersection of Ga. Highway 74 South and Ga. Highway 85. The Fayette County Commission is being asked to approve rezoning 12.6 acres on the southwest side of the intersection for a gas-station-convenience store with retail tenant space.
How to get in-person help to complete Clayton County's emergency rental assistance program application
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — People who are seeking rental assistance in Clayton County can apply for a program and get some in-person help with the application process. Clayton County Board of Commissioners is hosting a three-day event where residents and landlords who want to take advantage of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program can get guidance about the process.
Gwinnett commission approves additional $23.7 million for Rowen project
A groundbreaking ceremony for the massive project will be held Friday.
accesswdun.com
Driver killed Saturday in head-on accident in Hall County
A person was killed Saturday morning after a head-on collision on Browns Bridge Road near Cherokee Trail in Hall County. The driver of Chevrolet Tahoe allegedly failed to maintain its lane while turning eastbound and struck a Ford F250 which was traveling westbound at approximately 7:54 a.m. according to Georgia State Patrol.
1 lane closed on 400 NB for the next several months
NORTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Transportation has closed one northbound lane on GA-400 from just north of the Glenridge Connector to Hammond Drive so crews can begin pavement reconstruction. The highway will be reduced from three lanes to two lanes to allow crews to work...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Two men arrested, third on the run after burglarizing Macon gas station Monday
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Two men have been arrested, and a third is on the run after deputies say they burglarized a Macon gas station early Monday. In a media release, deputies with the Bibb County Sheriff's Office say they were called to the Murphy Express Gas Station on Gray Highway just after 4 a.m. Monday because their alarm was going off. While on the way to the gas station, deputies were told one of the suspects had driven away in an SUV. Thanks to a tip, deputies found the suspects on S. Richard Street and arrested them.
The Citizen Online
Quick stops can lead to quick losses
Need to make a quick stop at the convenience store? Don’t forget to take your wallet with you instead of leaving it in the vehicle that you didn’t lock. That is what happened to a man who stopped in at the Circle K on East Lanier Avenue in Fayetteville on Nov. 30.
Monroe Local News
Loganville to consider separate applications to make way for commercial center and retail shops
The annexations and rezonings are on Highways 78 and 81 respectively. The Loganville City Council will have its December 2022 work session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022 in Council Chambers of Loganville City Hall located at 4303 Lawrenceville Road. The meeting will also be available via YouTube Live at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwQrV_CVHqf3Z1Pg8lkLcLQ.
Well at Indian Springs State Park closes after dome covering smashed
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Indian Springs State Park in Butts County is well-known for its Spring House. It was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Core, and is home to an artesian well. Unfortunately for visitors, the well will be closed until further notice after someone vandalized...
High school drag performance draws controversy in Forsyth County
Lambert High School in Forsyth County, GAPhoto byForsyth County School District. (Forsyth County, GA) A 17-year-old’s drag performance during a local high school talent show has drawn criticism from outraged parents who claim the school is treading on their parental rights.
Underwater robot to replace Lake Lanier safety divers in Hall County | Here's why
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall County Fire Marine Rescue team is changing how they operate – moving away from using divers for underwater rescues and opting for a robot instead. The rescue team has been in place at Lake Lanier for 20 years. Fire Chief Chris Armstrong...
Truck falls over the side of busy Atlanta interstate
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A large truck fell over the side of I-85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The truck went over the side of the interstate near the ramp to I-285 eastbound in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon. It’s unclear what caused the incident or if anyone was...
Authorities are searching for Rex woman in insurance fraud investigation
ATLANTA — Authorities are now searching for a 47-year-old Georgia woman after they say she tried to rip off an insurance company. Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King announced Monday Angelina Cortez is facing one count of insurance fraud after she handled a burglary at her business.
WMAZ
Central Georgia's top news stories for 12/5/22
Visitors to Indian Spring State Park in Butts County are unable to go to the park spring house after the well was vandalized. Some say the water has healing effects.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
'I just want justice for my child' | Mom of teen shot dead at Clayton County townhome complex wants answers
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A mom is feeling the pain after her child was murdered two months ago and she wants to keep his case a top priority in Clayton County. Karena Matthews' son Kameron Jones was shot at the Riverwood Townhomes on Flint River back on Oct. 10. Someone also shot and killed his friend, 16-year-old Robert Shaw. Police said they saw one teen "lying in a pool of blood on the ground."
Monroe Local News
Update: 18-year-old Social Circle man dies in overnight crash
UPDATE – Georgia State Patrol Post 46 Assistant Commander Sgt. Richard Thacker reports that the victim in the single-vehicle crash in the early hours of Sunday morning has been identified as James Conner Phelps, 18, of Social Circle. His next of kin has been notified. This was one of two fatal car crashes in Walton County in the overnight hours of Saturday/Sunday, Dec. 3/4, 2022.
Campus community concerned after GSU student killed at nearby gas station
ATLANTA — Police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a Georgia State University student near campus. It’s one of two shootings that happened near campus in a matter of hours. "I was just studying and heard two shots and I came to look out my...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Massive 100-year-old tree destroys house in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive tree came crashing down directly on top of a house in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood causing severe damage. It happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. Friday on Mentelle Drive not far from Midtown High School. No one was home and the house was waiting to be rented after the homeowners’ recent move out of state.
These are the most dangerous roads in Georgia. All of them are in metro Atlanta
(The Center Square) — A new analysis has identified the most dangerous roads in Georgia, all in the metro Atlanta area. Moreover, a fifth of deadly crashes involved drunken driving, while a similar amount (19%) were connected to speeding, the analysis from MoneyGeek, a personal finance technology company, revealed.
