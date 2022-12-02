ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot in leg on Sunny Street in Lafayette

By Dionne Johnson
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) — Lafayette Police are investigating after a shooting on Sunny Street late Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened just after 5 p.m. in the 100 block of Sunny Street.

Motorcyclist killed in Lafayette crash identified

At the scene, first responders found an adult male victim with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS (8477)

