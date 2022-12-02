Read full article on original website
Locals Experience TOPGOLF Boise for the First Time [PHOTOS]
Photos of TOPGOLF Boise provided by the Kuna Smiles team. Have you checked out the new TOPGOLF in Boise yet? Well, technically in Meridian, as they just opened their first ever Idaho location on November 28th at 1050 S Silverstone Way in Meridian, Idaho. So... it’s only been one week!...
Stunning Eagle Home With Jaw Dropping Amenities For Sale [Photos]
The realtor said it best when she said "resort-like waterfront setting" this home is stunning! The home is listed for $3,300,000. The house has been on the market since May 2022 and was listed for just over $4 million, and has had price drops ever since. Is it simply because it's a hefty price tag? There's no doubt about it it's a lot of money.
Boise, Meridian, And Caldwell Hold Non-Christmas Parades
Is it too much to ask that local Treasure Valley cities use the term Christmas in their parades? This weekend several cities invited folks to brave the cold to celebrate the holidays, the winter lights, and Treasure Valley Night Lights. When was the last time anyone celebrated lights? Why would Boise, Meridian, and Caldwell not use Christmas in their celebrations?
Everything You Need to Know About Canyon County Kids Expo 2023
It’s back! The Canyon County Expo is returning to the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa on Saturday, January 28th, and will feature a day full of fun for the family. Happening from 10 AM to 5 PM, the Expo will feature fun for the kids that includes everything from clowns to magicians to karate demonstrations.
7's Hero: Nampa's $2 million baby is thriving after life-saving infusion
Toddler Ryder Comer is making big strides for future babies born with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA Type 1) in Idaho. He is proof they now have a fighting chance.
‘Blinding Lights’: Topgolf works with Meridian to adjust outfield lights following complaints
MERIDIAN - Topgolf in Meridian just opened its doors last week but there has already been a flood of complaints on social media. The problem? Drivers say the outfield lights could be distracting or dangerous to drivers traveling westbound on I-84. The city of Meridian posted a photo of the...
4 Great Burger Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Idaho Homeowners Could Face Hefty $11,000 Fine For Setting Up Christmas Lights Incorrectly
We’re all for embracing your inner Clark Griswold, but if you take it too far there’s a chance there may not be much left in your bank account for Christmas gifts or Christmas dinner. Infomercials have the reputation of being incredibly cringy and turning simple everyday tasks like...
50 Years Ago: Hollywood Comes To Boise For Jeremiah Johnson Premiere
On December 2, 1972, the Boise intersection of 7th and Main looked more like the Los Angeles intersection of Hollywood and Highland. Two of Hollywood's elite, actor Robert Redford and director Sydney Pollack arrived at the Ada Theater to attend the American Premiere of their film "Jeremiah Johnson." Most American...
Nampa man in jail after shooting at a Kuna party
Victor Muro was arrested and charged with felony eluding and grand theft. Police expect him to face more charges.
Car runs into front of Boise business
BOISE, Idaho — A man is recovering in a local hospital after suffering injuries from driving through the front of a Boise business Friday night. According to Haley Williams, the public information officer with the Boise Police Department (BPD), the man had suffered a medical emergency which is what caused him to drive through the business. The man was not seriously injured after being examined at the scene.
Shooting outside a party in Kuna leads to arrest
KUNA, Idaho — On Sunday, Dec. 4 around 1:10 a.m. Kuna Police responded to reports of a shooting in the Linder/Deer Flat roads area. They ended up arresting Nampa resident Victor Muro after a pursuit when he lost control of his car and crashed it close to the Ten Mile and Hubbard Road intersection.
Boise Bicycle Project needs donations
The nonprofit needs used kids bikes for the holiday season. They say they are 200 bicycles short.
What Are The Chances of Boise Having a White Christmas in 2022?
In 2022, Boise's first measurable snowfall showed up ahead of schedule. If you were giddy about it, you're probably dreaming of a white Christmas. Will it happen this year?. When you look at the snowfall records the National Weather Service has kept for Boise since, 1899, the first measurable snowfall normally happens around November 22. This year, we'd already seen 1.7" of snow by then. By the end of the November, Boise experienced a total of 3.2" of snowfall.
Going up: Work starts on new building that would be Idaho’s second-tallest
BOISE - Construction crews are at work on a new downtown Boise building that will convert a long-vacant parking lot into a new change to the city’s skyline. Oppenheimer Companies and White Oak Realty Partners won approval earlier this year to build a 26-story building at the corner of 12th and Idaho. The project would include nearly 300 apartments, as well as retail spaces and residential amenities. The building, clad mostly in glass, would feature residential balconies on many levels. The top of the building features a three-story “sculpted top” designed to evoke the Sawtooth Mountains.
Warm-up thefts: Safety tips from Meridian Police
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police Department has some helpful safety tips for those that prefer to get into a warm car on a cold day. - Use a spare key to start your vehicle and lock the doors while it warms up. - Warm your vehicle in your driveway,...
Boise’s teenage trustee says he’s ‘in exactly the right spot’
Shiva Rajbhandari does typical high school senior stuff. He’s a varsity athlete, enjoys camping with this friends and has a part-time job with the Idaho Conservation League. But he also takes on lofty tasks, including a recent trip to Egypt to protest at the United Nations climate summit. And in September, he became the first student elected to the Boise School District’s board of trustees.
2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl: Eagles and Spartans face off
BOISE, Idaho — The teams have just been announced for the 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl at Boise State University’s Albertsons Stadium: the Eastern Michigan Eagles are set to face off against the San Jose Spartans. The game will take place on Tuesday, Dec. 20, at 1:30 p.m....
City of Boise could pay half a million for police captain investigation
BOISE, Idaho — Boise could pay $500,000 for an investigation into a former police chief to discover if racism affected any practices within the Boise Police Department and the city. According to a contract in the Boise City Council agenda, the firm Boise Mayor McLean chose to investigate the...
Found: BPD searching for missing 13 yr. old girl
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Update: Boise Police has located Jailyn safely. Boise Police and School Resource Officers are looking for 13-year-old Jailyn. Jailyn was last seen on November, 27, 2022 when she ran away from home near N. Five Mile Rd. and W. Florence Rd. Officers and her family...
