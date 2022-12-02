Read full article on original website
WYFF4.com
Residents in part of Greenville County asked to shelter in place after reports of shots fired
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Residents in a part of Greenville County are being asked to shelter in place Monday morning as deputies investigate shots fired. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office said it got reports of shots fired around 5 a.m. in the area of Mayo Drive in the county. When...
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for teen who ran away from treatment facility
SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help locating a teenager who ran away from a treatment facility on Monday evening. Deputies said 16-year-old Akeema Turner left the facility on S. Industrial Drive in Simpsonville around 5:55 p.m. Turner ran away on foot...
YAHOO!
No shortage of jobs of all types in Upstate heading into the new year
High-paying jobs that require more than a high school education will continue to be in high demand in South Carolina and the Upstate through 2023 and beyond, employment experts say. Even jobs that don't require extensive training or education – such as restaurant cooks, bartenders, cashiers, manual laborers and customer...
WYFF4.com
SC woman signed resident out of nursing home, fraudulently became power of attorney, AG says
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina woman is accused of signing a resident out of a nursing facility in Spartanburg County in order to obtain power of attorney and then stealing the resident's money, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF...
WYFF4.com
Restaurant worker gets 'irate,' pulls gun as other employees hide in freezer, Anderson police say
ANDERSON, S.C. — An Upstate restaurant worker who found out his schedule had changed got irate Monday morning and pulled a gun on the other employees, sparking a school lockdown, police said. Anderson Police Chief Jim Stewart released the police report showing Gary Lamar Brown, 44, of Anderson, was...
Vehicle pursuit along Broad River Road ends in Columbia apartment complex
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities say four people have been apprehended with one already facing charges after a vehicle pursuit in the St. Andrews community on Saturday. According to the Richland County Sheriff's Department, the chase began on Zimalcrest Drive when deputies identified and tried to stop a vehicle reported stolen out of another jurisdiction.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington firefighters respond to house fire this morning
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Fire officials battled a blaze early this morning off garden gate way. According to officials, no one in the house was injured but one firefighter sustained a minor injury while putting out the fire. The family’s dog and ferret were rescued from the home.
wach.com
Mobile food truck business opening in Newberry County, filling food gaps
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia business owner is on a mission to make low-cost healthy alternative food options available to everyone in the Midlands, starting with smaller more rural communities that no longer have the access. “It’s important that all areas, not just certain areas, receive that...
WYFF4.com
Upstate woman charged in deadly stabbing of man in Spartanburg, deputies say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A woman in Spartanburg County, South Carolina, is accused of fatally stabbing a man, according to an arrest warrant. The coroner said Narada Lamar Davis, 42, died after showing up at the hospital Saturday afternoon. Deputies said, with the help of Davis' family, Nadia Dawn...
Salvation Army, WLTX unstuff 5 buses full of toys, canned goods, and bikes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The annual Salvation Army and WLTX Stuff-A-Bus kicked off on Friday with five buses filled with toys, canned food, and bikes that are heading to families across the midlands this holiday season. And they're not done yet. "You see behind me the results of this the...
WYFF4.com
5 restaurants illegally kept cash, credit card tips from employees, federal officials say
ATLANTA — Five restaurants – four in the Upstate – have been cited by the U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division for illegally keeping money from their employees. According to the WHD, employers at the five Japan House restaurants reportedly kept $80,212 in back wages...
Coroner identifies woman killed while crossing Platt Springs Road in Lexington County
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A Friday evening crash involving a pedestrian in Lexington County has left a 70-year-old woman dead. The Lexington County Coroner's Office said that Debra Marlene Bilbo of Lexington was attempting to cross Platt Springs Road near Highland Drive when she was hit by an eastbound vehicle around 6 p.m.
WLTX.com
Money to bring tourists to Camden
Eleven groups applied for grant funding like the Carolina Cup. Non-profit groups that look to bring tourists to the area.
Man shot in neck while driving in South Carolina, deputies say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the neck while driving in Spartanburg County, authorities said. The man was driving on East Blackstock Road when his car was hit by a bullet, according to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office. The man drove himself to a local EMS […]
FOX Carolina
Deputies searching for suspect following armed robbery
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery on Friday. Deputies said they responded to the Enoree Mart on Highway 92 at around 6:47 p.m. According to deputies, the clerk told deputies that the suspect...
South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
FOX Carolina
Runaway teenager from behavioral health center found safe
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said the 14-year-old runaway teenager last seen earlier today was found safe on Thursday. Deputies said the teen was last seen at the Carolina Center for Behavioral Health at around 3:00 p.m.
Newberry County mayors thank Cromer
NEWBERRY COUNTY — The mayors of Newberry County recently gathered at the recent County Transportation Committee meeting to thank Senator Ronnie Cromer for helping to get extra funds from the state legislature. “We’ve been working on some special projects throughout Newberry County with all of the communities and Senator...
coladaily.com
Four people arrested after stolen car pursuit in Richland County
Richland County deputies arrested four people Saturday after a stolen car pursuit. Reportedly, the driver, Kyree Chestnut, 19, was charged with failure to stop for blue lights and possession of a stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction. Deputies attempted to stop the vehicle on Zimalcrest, but the driver drove away, which...
wspa.com
SWAT responds to shots fired in Greenville Co.
According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of someone firing gunshots at 5 a.m. As deputies arrived on the scene they too heard the shots. SWAT responds to shots fired in Greenville Co. According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, deputies received reports of someone firing gunshots...
