Singer and Wife Divorcing After 14-Year Marriage
Singer Gary Chaw and his wife, fashion blogger Wu Shu-ling, announced their divorce on Instagram late last month. The former couple was married for 14 years and are also parents to two children: a 14-year-old son and a 12-year-old daughter. Their announcement came weeks after Chaw's recent comments about their relationship led to speculation they were separating.
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
This Week's Ep Of "The White Lotus" Had Me SCREAMING, And Here Are 34 Tweets To Tell You Why
"Portia gave us one cute outfit, now she’s back to dressing like a Polly Pocket doll who lost half her luggage."
Box Office Bust: ‘Black Adam’ Faces Theatrical Losses
“Black Adam” has hardly been given a hero’s welcome in its box office run, generating just $387 million globally after seven weeks on the big screen. That may seem like a lot of coinage, especially in COVID times when movies of all shapes and sizes are struggling to reach pre-pandemic grosses at the box office. But “Black Adam,” a comic book adventure starring Dwayne Johnson as a villain who once promised to change the “hierarchy of power” in the Warner Bros. DC universe, didn’t come cheap, costing $195 million to produce. And a big-budget movie led by Johnson — one...
‘The Flash’ Final Season to Premiere in February on The CW (TV News Roundup)
The CW announced the ninth and final season of “The Flash” will premiere on Wednesday, February 8. The show’s final season will consist of 13 episodes. According to the network, the ninth season of “The Flash” picks up one week after Barry Allen’s battle with Reverse Flash, with Allen and Iris West-Allen reconnecting and growing closer than ever before. A deadly group of Rogues descend on Central City led by a powerful new threat, forcing The Flash and his team to come together, defy impossible odds and save the day. The series, based on the DC Comics superhero and developed by Greg...
Kate Winslet Says That People In Hollywood Used To Check In About Her Weight When She Was Younger
Kate opened up about Hollywood's perpetually unrealistic expectations for young women.
‘The Flash’ Moves Up A Week In June 2023
How great is the Ezra Miller movie The Flash. So good, that Warners is moving it up by a week to June 16, Father’s Day weekend, where Disney has the original Pixar movie Elemental, and Sony has the R-rated Jennifer Lawrence movie No Hard Feelings. Despite Miller’s tabloid headlines over the past year, including a burglary charge in Vermont for stealing liquor, we’ve heard The Flash has tested through the roof, with one non-studio observer telling us the DC title is “Spider-Man: No Way Home good” in its multiverse plotlines and Batman cameos by Michael Keaton and Ben Affleck. More from DeadlineAmazon Gets Ready For Its Next Hollywood Evolution After Jeff Blackburn's ExitJake Kanter Rejoins Deadline As International Investigations EditorJim Belushi, Christina Ochoa Join Cast Of 'Fight Another Day' As Filming Continues In Toronto AreaBest of DeadlineRed Sea International Film Festival 2022: Best Of The Red Carpet GalleryFleetwood Mac's Christine McVie: A Career In Photos50 Classic Noir Film Gallery: From the 'Maltese Falcon' and 'Double Indemnity' to 'The Lady From Shanghai' & More
It Turns Out That Gabourey Sidibe Has Been Married For A Lot Longer Than People Think
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel tied the knot in March 2021.
My Dumb Little Brain Is Totally Blown After Seeing These 20 Incredibly Fascinating Pictures For The First Time Last Week
Honestly, all of these have my jaw on the floor.
21 Pictures Of Signs That 1000000% Have A Funny Story Behind Them
If a picture is worth a thousand words, these signs are worth like... probably at least six thousand.
People Share How They Realized They Married The Wrong Person, And Hindsight Is Definitely 20/20
"After we were married, I would lay in bed and keep wishing I could 'go home.'"
