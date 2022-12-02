Read full article on original website
News On 6
US Homeland Security Extends Deadline To Get Oklahoma Real ID To May 2025
Oklahoma’s deadline for getting a Real ID has been pushed back again, for two years. One tag agency said this will be a big help to them, because they’ve been having trouble getting enough people trained to handle the increased demand for Real IDs. They hope Oklahomans will...
Health experts say upper respiratory illnesses are on the rise
Health experts say upper respiratory illnesses are on the rise. Infections peak right around this time and they are higher than they were last year.
Former Oklahoma corrections supervisor sentenced for promoting white supremacist assault on Black inmates, ordering other abuse
A former supervisory correctional officer at the Kay County Detention Center was sentenced Monday to 46 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for violating the civil rights of three pretrial detainees.
OK-CADP requests clemency for death row inmate
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty (OK-CADP) held a press conference at 11 a.m. on Monday to ask for clemency for death row prsioner, Scott Eizember. Eizember’s clemency hearing is on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 9 a.m. in Oklahoma City. Eizember is scheduled...
fourstateshomepage.com
Meet Brenda Andrew; Oklahoma’s only woman on death row
OKLAHOMA CITY – Former Sunday School teacher Brenda Andrew is the only woman on Oklahoma’s death row. In 2004, she was convicted of first degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in the Nov. 2001 shooting death of her husband, Rob Andrew, according to published reports. Jurors recommended the death penalty.
KOCO
Anti-death penalty group in Oklahoma launches last effort to save convicted killer’s life
OKLAHOMA CITY — An anti-death penalty group in Oklahoma launched one last effort to save a convicted killer’s life. Scott Eizember is set to be put to death on Jan. 12. KOCO 5 spoke to Eizember’s lawyers, who said they’ll argue in front of the Pardon and Parole Board on Wednesday, that Eizember’s actions were the result of suffering from physical and mental abuse.
News On 6
Oklahoma Student Wins Scholarship In Halftime Competition
An Oklahoma student won $100,000 in tuition from Dr. Pepper! Engineering student Jaylynn Jarrell competed with students from across the country and won during the halftime show at the Big 10 championship. In her entrance video, Jaylynn said she plans on pursuing a bachelor's degree in aerospace and mechanical engineering...
kgou.org
Oklahoma Broadband Office urges residents to check their internet service
The Federal Communications Commission recently released a map showing Oklahoma has 100% internet coverage. Interim Director for the State Broadband Office, Kirk Martin said the FCC’s map lists there’s internet service available in areas where there isn’t any internet. “We have reason to believe that some of...
KOCO
Access Oklahoma opposers react to ruling on OTA violations
NORMAN, Okla. — After a judge ruled on Thursday that the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority violated the Open Meetings Act, those opposing new turnpikes across the state are celebrating. Around 250 plaintiffs sued the OTA, claiming agendas from two meetings in early 2022 were not transparent to the public. "A...
KOCO
Oklahoma lawmaker files bill to ban gender affirming care to people younger than 21
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill that would prohibit health care professionals from providing gender-affirming care to people younger than 21. A news release says House Bill 1011 would prevent professionals from providing, attempting to provide, or providing a referral for puberty blockers, cross-sex hormones and gender reassignment surgeries for healthy people under the age of 21. State Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, filed the bill.
A push to bring checks and balances back at the Tourism Department
The powers of the Tourism Commission might get their control back after an Oklahoma Senator filed a bill to change the current structure.
OK AG files embezzlement charges against contractor couple, encourages additional victims to come forward
The Oklahoma Attorney General has filed embezzlement charges in McIntosh County against a husband and wife duo accused of defrauding Oklahomans of thousands of dollars for construction projects they never completed.
publicradiotulsa.org
Proposed bill would lower age to carry and purchase handguns to 18 years old in Oklahoma
An Oklahoma lawmaker has filed a bill to lower the age to carry and purchase a handgun to 18. Rep. Jim Olsen, R-Roland, has pre-filed House Bill 1001, which would give greater access to guns to younger Oklahomans. The bill would lower the age to purchase a firearm to 18....
“Largest rip off in state history”: Former lawmakers call for investigation of Corporation Commissioners
Three former state legislators are calling on current lawmakers to investigate the Oklahoma Corporation Commission for what they’re saying is “deliberate misinformation” regarding the plans to charge Oklahoma ratepayers more money , in an effort to recoup billions of dollars in energy costs from the 2021 winter storm.
news9.com
OHP Arrests Minnesota Murder Suspect In Kay County
Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers arrested a murder suspect out of Minnesota in Kay County. A trooper made the stop on I-35 near Braman early Thanksgiving Morning. The man inside the vehicle was wanted for a deadly shooting at a restaurant. The suspect was extradited back to Minnesota.
News On 6
Curbside Flowers Launches Holiday Program To Help People Transitioning Out Of Homelessness
A program with the Homeless Alliance is working year-round to help people transitioning out of homelessness, and right now, they're working to make the holidays brighter for everyone. Curbside Enterprises, which includes the publication known as the Curbside Chronicle, employs people transitioning out of homelessness, and helps them work towards...
KOCO
Judge rules lawsuit to halt Gov. Stitt's gaming compacts with 2 tribes can continue
OKLAHOMA CITY — A judge says a lawsuit to halt Gov. Kevin Stitt's gaming compacts with two Native American tribes can move forward. The main reason many have an eye on the lawsuit is that it involves sports betting. The four largest tribes in Oklahoma say those compacts aren't...
easttexasradio.com
Oklahoma Has A New Town
Oklahoma has a new town. The community north of Broken Bow, which has become a busy tourist destination on weekends, is officially a town. McCurtain County Commissioners met at 9:00 last Monday morning and declared Hochatown (hoe-CHUH-town) an incorporated. Hochatown residents voted on Nov. 8 to incorporate the town, with 129 votes in favor and 18 against it.
News On 6
OG&E Warning Customers Of Potential Scam Calls
OG&E is warning Oklahomans to be on the lookout for utility scams after the company said customers are being targeted over the phone. The company said scammers are using fake OG&E phone numbers and demanding customers pay their bill over the phone, or lose their electricity. Aaron Cooper, the manager...
kswo.com
First Alert Forecast- Rain chances overnight
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Overnight tonight showers move through much of Texoma, focusing heavier on the Oklahoma half. The cold front that move through overnight, in addition to bringing high winds, dropped today’s highs down to the low 50s. Compared to yesterdays high 70s, today is pretty brisk. Cloud cover clears out along with the winds throughout the morning, backing off to only 10-15 mph from the NE.
