HBO Max Returns To Amazon Prime Video Channels, Reversing Previous Strategy In New Streaming Distribution Pact
Warner Bros Discovery and Amazon have struck a new distribution deal for HBO Max, returning the streaming service to Prime Video Channels. The agreement undoes a key mission for prior corporate entity WarnerMedia, which launched HBO Max in 2020, two years before merging with Discovery. Former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, who had a long exec stint at Amazon early in his career, made it a central goal to secure distribution for HBO Max as a stand-alone app on Amazon Fire TV devices as opposed to having it featured as part of Channels. WarnerMedia’s then-parent, AT&T, championed Kilar’s strategy, with CEO John...
The Verge
The combined HBO and Discovery app will reportedly just be called ‘Max’
When HBO Max and Discovery Plus merge into a single app next spring, the new platform will simply be called “Max.” That’s according to a report from CNBC, which notes that while a final decision hasn’t been made, Max “is the likely choice” and is being vetted by Warner Bros. Discovery’s legal team. The lawyers are also mulling over other potential names, according to the report, and the combined streaming service has been given the codename “BEAM” internally.
Hulu’s Likely Outcome Is Disney Writing Comcast a “Big Check,” NBCUniversal CEO Says
Despite earlier comments that Comcast may be interested in retaining full control of Hulu, NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell said he believes the company will sell its stake to Disney. Comcast has a 33 percent stake in the streaming service, while Disney owns the rest and has the option to buy out Comcast starting in January 2024. Speaking at UBS’s Global TMT Conference in New York Monday, Shell said he believes that’s likely the timeline and course of action, while also talking up the price of the stake. More from The Hollywood ReporterComcast Stock Gets Upgrade Even Though Analyst Is "Bearish on NBCU"'Tell...
ComicBook
New Netflix Monster Movie Premieres at #1 on Streamer
A new month has started and as per usual a ton of new content has arrived on Netflix, but rather than a random movie from fifteen years ago topping the charts on the streamer it's one of their original titles. Yesterday saw the premiere of Troll, a new monster movie from Netflix that has many fans comparing it to Godzilla but in Norway...and with a Troll. Subscribers seem to be keen on watching it though as after less than one day on the service it has leaped to the top spot and is the #1 movie on Netflix in the United States.
IGN
Netflix’s The Witcher May Have Been Recast, but Henry Cavill Leaving Signals a Much Bigger Departure
Fans of The Witcher TV series were taken aback earlier this year when the show was renewed for Season 4 without its leading man as Henry Cavill left behind the Geralt of Rivia role. Liam Hemsworth will instead take the mantle, and executive producer and showrunner Lauren Hissrich hopes the change will bring a new energy to the Netflix series.
HBO Max streaming service returns to Amazon Prime Video
Dec 6 (Reuters) - The HBO Max video streaming service is once again available on Amazon's Prime Video Channels in the United States, ending a more than year-long hiatus. Warner Bros Discovery (WBD.O) and Amazon Inc (AMZN.O) announced Tuesday that Prime customers can sign up for HBO Max, effective immediately.
The Verge
YouTube is making its own Twitch-like emotes
YouTube is starting to roll out its own custom emotes. The Twitch-like emotes, dubbed YouTube Emotes, can be used across YouTube in comment sections and during live chats, though the platform previously allowed individual streamers to offer their own reactions and emotes. YouTube’s own initial emotes are focused on gaming, but there will be more over time.
HipHopDX.com
Ice Cube Wants ‘Friday’ Franchise Back From Warner Bros: ‘They Need To Do The Right Thing’
Ice Cube is seeking to regain ownership of his iconic Friday franchise from Warner Bros. During an appearance on Hotboxin With Mike Tyson, the West Coast legend aired out the company that currently holds the rights to his classic films. “I don’t know. Warner Brothers is weird right now,” Cube...
WiSA Technologies Launches New App Delivering Powerful and Intuitive Control of WiSA-Enabled TVs, Soundbars, and External Transmitters
BEAVERTON, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- WiSA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA), a leading provider of immersive wireless sound technology, has launched a new app enabling users of WiSA-enabled devices full control of their multichannel audio experience. The app is designed to work with any source device that uses WiSA HT, or the new WiSA E embedded software solution, including smart TVs, soundbars, and external transmitters such as the WiSA SoundSend. Initially targeting smartphone control of the WiSA SoundSend, the app is designed to be portable to popular smart TV operating systems, including WebOS® (LG), Android TV® (TCL, Hisense, Sony), Samsung’s Tizen®, the Amazon’s Fire® OS, Roku® OS, and the Vizio Smartcast® operating system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005169/en/ WiSA Technologies has launched a new app enabling users of WiSA-enabled devices full control of their multichannel audio experience. (Photo: Business Wire)
‘Wednesday’: Jenna Ortega Never Had a Hot Shower in 8 Months of Filming
Making 'Wednesday' was no walk in the park. In fact, Jenna Ortega and the cast never had hot water while filming.
James McAvoy Refused to Campaign for ‘Atonement’ Oscar Because it ‘Felt Cheap’
With award season in full swing, the stars of this year’s best films are spending an increasing amount of their time socializing with Academy members as they seek to secure Oscar nominations for themselves. Most actors and filmmakers have accepted award campaigns as part of the film promotion process, but not every actor is willing to participate. James McAvoy, for one, won’t be mounting an Oscar campaign any time soon. In a new interview with GQ UK, the actor revealed that he refused to campaign for an Oscar nomination for his role in “Atonement.” Though his performance in Joe Wright’s 2007...
The Verge
The Witcher: Blood Origin’s latest trailer puts Jaskier in the prequel
Netflix's first full trailer for The Witcher: Blood Origin shines a spotlight on the prequel’s key characters played by Michelle Yeoh, Sophia Brown, and Laurence O’Fuarain. But it also comes with a bit of a surprise at the very end, revealing the return of Joey Batey’s Jaskier.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans offer suggestions for rebooting an iconic franchise mired in development hell
For as long as this cinematic era of franchise reboots and remakes will exist, there’s always going to be cries for more original content, itself an infinitely valid wish on many fronts, but few of them as prominent as the most enormous advantage that original content has over beloved franchises; they aren’t at risk of getting absolutely neutered by licensing issues.
Benzinga
'Goblin Mode' Beats 'Metaverse' To Become Oxford's 2022 Word Of The Year: Know Its Origin And Meaning
Oxford on Monday announced "goblin mode" as its first word of the year that has been chosen by public vote. What Happened: The word "goblin mode" is a "slang term" that stands for "a type of behavior which is unapologetically self-indulgent, lazy, slovenly, or greedy, typically in a way that rejects social norms or expectations."
18 years after 'it ruined my life', David Harbour is streaming World of Warcraft: Dragonflight
The Stranger Things star is joining other streamers to play the new WoW expansion on Twitch later today.
New Netflix movie Troll divides critics and audiences with very different Rotten Tomato scores
Troll has left viewers and critics split
The Verge
Apple Podcasts’ top shows of the year show true crime reigns supreme
After the brouhaha of Spotify Wrapped last week, Apple Podcasts has dropped its own end-of-year charts. Apple Podcasts’ daily charts already show which titles are trending year-round, but its year-end charts are an indicator of which shows are doing best on a consistent basis: and no surprise, true-crime programming reigns supreme.
Gwendoline Christie on feeling 'beautiful for the first time' on screen while starring in Wednesday on Netflix
Following stints on Game of Thrones and Star Wars, Gwendoline Christie praises the team behind Wednesday on Netflix for helping her feel amazing about herself on and off screen
The Verge
Meta is expanding its use of AI face scanning to verify users’ age on Facebook Dating
Facebook is testing ways for people to verify their age when using the platform’s dating app, including using an AI face scanning tool. In a blog post today, Meta announced it would start prompting users on Facebook Dating to verify that they’re over 18 if the platform suspects a user is underage (you must be over 18 to use the dating service). Users can then confirm their age either by submitting a copy of their ID or by uploading a selfie video, which Facebook shares a portion of with a third-party company. Meta says the company, Yoti, uses facial features to estimate a user’s age without identifying them.
Gizmodo
Updates From The Marvels, The Flash, The Acolyte, and More
Guy Ritchie wants to start shooting the live-action Hercules soon. Get a close look at Blue Beetle’s titular mysterious insect in a new poster. Sarah Michelle Gellar doesn’t believe in werewolves in a new Teen Wolf clip. Plus, Daredevil: Born Again and Loki casting. Spoilers now!. Hercules. During...
