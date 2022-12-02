Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Phoenix men get first basketball win of season
Green Bay, WI--The Green Bay Phoenix men's basketball team won their first game of the season, defeating IUPUI in conference play 68-61. Zae Blake led three Phoenix in double figures with 20 points, four assists, and three steals. Clarence Cummings III added 16 points, while Garen Blake chipped in 13...
Fox11online.com
Kimberly's Barry runs his way to offensive player of the year
KIMBERLY (WLUK) -- In order for teams to win state championships you need players to step up and have special postseasons and that was exactly what Blake Barry did. The Kimberly running back, after a good regular season, put forth a tremendous postseason with 796 rushing yards and 15 touchdowns in five games as he led the Papermakers to the Division 1 state title.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay women's basketball notches first Horizon League win
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind -- Green Bay Phoenix went on the road to Indianapolis to take on IUPUI and leave with a 81-76 hard fought victory for their first Horizon League win of the season. On Thursday Phoenix fell to Milwaukee in conference opener. Green Bay led by 10 at halftime and...
Fox11online.com
Country music star Jamie O'Neal to make stop in Oshkosh during Christmas tour
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Jamie O'Neal won't be able to say she's "All by Myself" Friday when she joins audiences in Oshkosh. The country music star will be taking to the Oshkosh Arena stage Friday night at 7 p.m. as part of her Spirit & Joy Christmas Tour. The Australian singer...
Fox11online.com
Howard-Suamico Christmas parade travels through time
HOWARD (WLUK) -- An annual holiday tradition rolled down the streets in Howard-Suamico Saturday. The Christmas parade began and ended at Bay View Middle School. The theme this year was "Christmas Through the Decades."
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Metro announces next fire chief
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Metro has announced its next fire chief. The Police and Fire Commission has selected Matthew Knott, of the Rockford, Illinois Fire Department. Knott, who has 25 years of public service in career and volunteer fire departments, will succeed Chief David Litton, who will be retiring at the end of the year.
Fox11online.com
UW-Green Bay finds creative ways to recruit next generation of Phoenixes
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- UW-Green Bay is finding creative ways to introduce college to younger students in Northeast Wisconsin. UWGB invited local schools, kindergarten through eighth grade, for its Education Day to watch the men's basketball game at no cost at the Resch Center Monday morning. Kids got a glimpse of...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh Celebration of Lights shining bright this holiday season
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- The Oshkosh Celebration of Lights is underway in Winnebago County. The 1.2-mile light display sits in Menominee Park along Lake Winnebago. People can enjoy the display for $20 per carload with $5 off if you donate a sealed hygiene product or non-perishable food item. The light show...
Fox11online.com
Campbell shows appreciation for teachers, inspires students at underserved schools
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell is looking to show his appreciation while also inspiring the next generation. Campbell distributed school supplies at Howe Elementary in Green Bay Monday in collaboration with the Kids in Need Foundation and Dixon Ticonderoga. The foundation supports some of the...
Fox11online.com
Teenage brothers charged with attempted homicide for Green Bay shooting
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – Two brothers, ages 18 and 16, were charged with attempted homicide Monday in connection with a non-fatal shooting Saturday, and a “ghost gun” was used in the incident. Anthony Simbler, 18, and Avion Simbler, 16, were expected to make initial court appearances Monday...
Fox11online.com
Green Bay Metro Fire Department shows off new historic display
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Metro Fire Department welcomed people to Station 2 on Saturday to show off its new historic display. The display includes a variety of items including tactical gear, alarm boxes, badges and other tools. The items date back to the 1910s. Captain David Siegel...
Fox11online.com
Cruise to Bellevue for dazzling Christmas light show
BELLEVUE (WLUK) -- A family in Bellevue doesn't have an ordinary Christmas light display. At 2390 East Ridge Terrace you'll see a light show from the residential street. The display is called East Ridge Lights and for the third year, they are putting on an elaborate holiday display. Turn on...
Fox11online.com
One injured in Green Bay shooting; two suspects arrested
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay Police say one person is injured and two people have been arrested in a shooting Saturday afternoon. Police say the injured person suffered non-life threatening injuries when they were shot on the 2600 block of Humboldt Road. Crime tape is up and a large...
Fox11online.com
Dog found dead, Oshkosh police looking for owner
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Police are investigating after a dog was found dead next to dumpsters behind an Oshkosh business. Officers were called to a business located in the 300 block of Bowen Street around 4 p.m. Friday. The dog is described as a female dog, white and black in color...
Fox11online.com
Judge may reconsider Schabusiness competency in gruesome Green Bay murder case
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Despite ruling Taylor Schabusiness competent to stand trial for allegedly killing and decapitating a man, the judge has opened the door to reconsider the ruling. Schabusiness, 25, is charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and third-degree sexual assault for allegedly attacking Shad Thyrion on...
Fox11online.com
Former campground owner may face more charges despite recent cooperation with court
SHAWANO (WLUK) - A former campground owner who has challenged the authority of the court system has received permission to travel out of state with her children during the holidays -- but also could be facing more bail jumping charges for an alleged unauthorized trip out of state. Retzlaff faces...
Fox11online.com
Three charged in conspiracy to overspread manure in Kewaunee County
KEWAUNEE (WLUK) -- Charges have been filed against the owner of a Kewaunee County farm and two others for allegedly underreporting the amount of manure spread on several fields, leading to illegal pollution. According to prosecutors, Johannes Wakker owned a Concentrated Animal Feeding Operation (CAFO) and needed to get rid...
Fox11online.com
Brown County authorities looking for suspect in pursuit
(WLUK) -- Brown County authorities are searching for a man they say fled a traffic stop. On Sunday, deputies attempted a traffic stop of a silver 2016 Dodge Charger for reckless driving. The driver did not pull over and continued to drive away at a high rate of speed. The...
Fox11online.com
One person killed in fiery I-41 crash in Outagamie County
(WLUK) -- A person died in a fiery crash on I-41 in Outagamie County Monday, Wisconsin State Patrol confirms. The single vehicle crash happened just before 11 a.m. in the northbound lanes, just south of the Weigh Station near County Highway U. Sgt. Erik Heinz says it appears the vehicle...
Fox11online.com
A Christmas tree farm discovered new ways to keep costs down
CHASE (WLUK) -- Christmas trees are one of many things that increased in price this year. But, a local farm is finding ways to keep its costs down. Ski Farms in Oconto County had to raise its prices this year, but not by much. "We were at $45 dollars for...
Comments / 0