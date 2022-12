(WLUK) -- Gas prices in Green Bay dropped below $3 a gallon. GasBuddy reports that the average price in Green Bay has fallen 13.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.98/g today. Prices in Green Bay are 87.5 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 2.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago.

