Standouts from Cordova, Memphis Business Academy named player of the week

The voters have spoken. And they have chosen K.J. Tenner and Crysti’anna Whitehead as the boys and girls high school basketball players of the week.

Tenner, a junior guard, has led Cordova High to victories in five of its first six games, which included winning the championship at the season-opening MLK Classic. He was at his best in the title game on Nov. 26, finishing with 25 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals as the Wolves edged Whitehaven High, 73-69.

He ended with 46.7 percent of the vote, giving him a comfortable margin over another high-scoring guard, Overton’s Jordan Frison. Rounding out the voting were Damion Cox Jr. of St. Benedict, Christian Alston of Bartlett, Lausanne’s Seth Grandberry and Christian Gilliland of Northpoint.

Whitehead, a senior forward for Memphis Business Academy was a runaway winner on the girls side, garnering 88 percent of the total. Against Hamilton in the MLK Classic on Nov. 23, she stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, 10 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals in a 67-36 win.

The Central Arkansas signee was also the Week 1 winner last season.

Rounding out the girls vote were Kayli Clarkson of Briarcrest, Naveah Scott of Bartlett, Houston’s Anna Lee Avery and Trezevant’s Robynn Thompson.

A new round of voting begins on Monday.