WANTED: Talbot County Sheriff’s Office searching for man with Exploitation Elder Abuse and Family Violence charges
TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted man for several violent charges and is requesting public assistance to locate him.
Shawn Varnado is wanted for the following charges:
- Aggravated Assault (Family Violence)
- Exploitation Elder Abuse
- Battery (Family Violence)
- Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree
- Pointing a Pistol at another
If anyone has information on Varnado's possible whereabouts, you can call the Talbot County Sheriff's Office at 706-665-8314.
