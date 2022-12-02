ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WANTED: Talbot County Sheriff’s Office searching for man with Exploitation Elder Abuse and Family Violence charges

By Simone Gibson
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aOXlh_0jUUHht000

TALBOT COUNTY, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a wanted man for several violent charges and is requesting public assistance to locate him.

Shawn Varnado is wanted for the following charges:

  • Aggravated Assault (Family Violence)
  • Exploitation Elder Abuse
  • Battery (Family Violence)
  • Criminal Damage to Property 2nd Degree
  • Pointing a Pistol at another

If anyone has information on Varnado’s possible whereabouts, you can call the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office at 706-665-8314.

WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

