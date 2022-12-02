ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

thestandardnewspaper.online

KPD attends holiday DUI enforcement kickoff￼

Traffic Officer, Eric Urquijo attended the annual Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Holiday DUI Enforcement Kick-Off press conference on Tuesday, November 29. The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and its partners across Arizona including statewide law enforcement agencies, state, county and city agencies and other safety organizations with the goal to help keep Arizona’s highways safe during the holidays.
thestandardnewspaper.online

Dolan shooting death under investigation￼

DOLAN SPRINGS – A shooting death in Dolan Springs is under investigation by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said the November 30 death of David Farris, 44, White Hills, is being treated as a homicide. Mortensen said MCSO deputies responded at 8:43 p.m....
thestandardnewspaper.online

Republican Christmas dinner Dec. 14￼

KINGMAN – The Mohave Republican Forum Christmas Part and Installation Banquet will be held Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Calico’s Restaurant, 418 W. Beale St. Social time begins at 6 p.m with dinner following at 6:30 p.m. The menu includes choice of prime rib, chicken cordon blue or salmon....
thestandardnewspaper.online

Legacy Foundation supports BCSD homeless student program￼

BULLHEAD CITY – Homeless students who may be food-deprived during local schools’ winter break will get some needed help, thanks to a grant from the BHHS Legacy Foundation. The Bullhead City School District plans to use the $2,000 donation primarily to stock a food pantry. As of early...
ABC 15 News

Human remains found wrapped in tarp in Mohave County desert

YUCCA, AZ — A homicide investigation is underway in Mohave County after human remains were discovered. On Sunday, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a possible body in a remote desert area in Yucca near Alamo Road. The person who called authorities said he was out riding...
thestandardnewspaper.online

Statement Regarding the Election Canvass for Mohave County￼

On Monday, November 28, in a 4-0 vote the Mohave County Board of Supervisors canvassed Mohave County’s election results. Please note that I am referring to Mohave County’s election results. Each of Arizona’s 15 counties canvass the results from their own county. The Mohave County Board of...
thestandardnewspaper.online

No injuries in RV fire

LAKE HAVASU CITY – No one was injured when fire scorched two RV’s on a residential property in Lake Havasu City. Fire department personnel responded at about 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2 to the incident in the 2500 block of S. Cisco Dr. “The first arriving fire...
thestandardnewspaper.online

Hualapai Winter Wonderland￼

KINGMAN – Head up to the Hualapai Mountains to enjoy the season’s spirit from the comfort and warmth of your vehicle. The park will be lit up to make your evening magical! $10 per car. For more information call 928-753-8611. Friday, Dec 9 and Saturday, Dec 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
thestandardnewspaper.online

Bank robber apprehended after bungle￼

BULLHEAD CITY – Police report an arrest in a bungled Bullhead City bank robbery. Raymond Armijo, 52, entered the US Bank in the 2800 block of Hwy. 95 at about 4:15 p.m., on November 24, the day after Thanksgiving, according to the Bullhead City police department. An agency Facebook...
thestandardnewspaper.online

Traffic stop nets meth arrest in Topock￼

TOPOCK — A Kingman man was arrested on drug charges during a Thanksgiving morning traffic stop in Topock. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO)said deputies spotted drug indicia as they approached the Bert Lopatikiewicz, 55, the driver and sole occupant of the red SUV stopped in the area of Golden Shores Parkway and Tule Drive.
thestandardnewspaper.online

Film industry workshop is Dec. 6￼

BULLHEAD CITY – How to be involved in the film production arena will be the focus of a presentation in Bullhead City next week. Ramsay Wharton, Film and Digital Media Program Manager for the Arizona Commerce Authority, will cover a host of topics ranging from how to get into various aspects of the business to proposing locations, props or content to film makers.
arizonasuntimes.com

Election Lawsuits Pile up in Arizona as Counties, Candidates Challenge 2022 Midterms

As the 2022 midterm election is nearing certification in Arizona, lawsuits and court rulings are piling up amid continuing revelations of myriad failures in the administration of the election in Maricopa County. After Maricopa experienced a host of problems on Election Day at many of its vote centers, one county...
arizonasuntimes.com

Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould Was Told He Must Certify Election by County Attorney and Secretary of State’s Office

Ron Gould, a Mohave County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) member, appeared in a video shared by the Kari Lake Campaign Monday, saying that he had been threatened with being arrested and facing a felony should he vote against canvassing the 2022 General Election. Gould told The Arizona Sun Times via the phone that this warning came to him partially from an official within his county.
thestandardnewspaper.online

Locals to race at Rage at the River

Temporary closure of public lands for SNORE Laughlin Rage at the River races. The Las Vegas BLM Field Office announces the temporary closure of certain public lands under its administration from December 10 through December 11. This action is being taken to minimize the risk of potential collisions between racers and spectators for the 2022 SNORE Laughlin Rage at the River OHV Race.

