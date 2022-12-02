Read full article on original website
thestandardnewspaper.online
KPD attends holiday DUI enforcement kickoff￼
Traffic Officer, Eric Urquijo attended the annual Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Holiday DUI Enforcement Kick-Off press conference on Tuesday, November 29. The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety and its partners across Arizona including statewide law enforcement agencies, state, county and city agencies and other safety organizations with the goal to help keep Arizona’s highways safe during the holidays.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Dolan shooting death under investigation￼
DOLAN SPRINGS – A shooting death in Dolan Springs is under investigation by the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO). Agency spokeswoman Anita Mortensen said the November 30 death of David Farris, 44, White Hills, is being treated as a homicide. Mortensen said MCSO deputies responded at 8:43 p.m....
thestandardnewspaper.online
Republican Christmas dinner Dec. 14￼
KINGMAN – The Mohave Republican Forum Christmas Part and Installation Banquet will be held Wednesday, Dec. 14 at Calico’s Restaurant, 418 W. Beale St. Social time begins at 6 p.m with dinner following at 6:30 p.m. The menu includes choice of prime rib, chicken cordon blue or salmon....
thestandardnewspaper.online
Legacy Foundation supports BCSD homeless student program￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Homeless students who may be food-deprived during local schools’ winter break will get some needed help, thanks to a grant from the BHHS Legacy Foundation. The Bullhead City School District plans to use the $2,000 donation primarily to stock a food pantry. As of early...
ABC 15 News
Human remains found wrapped in tarp in Mohave County desert
YUCCA, AZ — A homicide investigation is underway in Mohave County after human remains were discovered. On Sunday, the Mohave County Sheriff's Office was alerted to a possible body in a remote desert area in Yucca near Alamo Road. The person who called authorities said he was out riding...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Statement Regarding the Election Canvass for Mohave County￼
On Monday, November 28, in a 4-0 vote the Mohave County Board of Supervisors canvassed Mohave County’s election results. Please note that I am referring to Mohave County’s election results. Each of Arizona’s 15 counties canvass the results from their own county. The Mohave County Board of...
thestandardnewspaper.online
No injuries in RV fire
LAKE HAVASU CITY – No one was injured when fire scorched two RV’s on a residential property in Lake Havasu City. Fire department personnel responded at about 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 2 to the incident in the 2500 block of S. Cisco Dr. “The first arriving fire...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Hualapai Winter Wonderland￼
KINGMAN – Head up to the Hualapai Mountains to enjoy the season’s spirit from the comfort and warmth of your vehicle. The park will be lit up to make your evening magical! $10 per car. For more information call 928-753-8611. Friday, Dec 9 and Saturday, Dec 10 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Bank robber apprehended after bungle￼
BULLHEAD CITY – Police report an arrest in a bungled Bullhead City bank robbery. Raymond Armijo, 52, entered the US Bank in the 2800 block of Hwy. 95 at about 4:15 p.m., on November 24, the day after Thanksgiving, according to the Bullhead City police department. An agency Facebook...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Traffic stop nets meth arrest in Topock￼
TOPOCK — A Kingman man was arrested on drug charges during a Thanksgiving morning traffic stop in Topock. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO)said deputies spotted drug indicia as they approached the Bert Lopatikiewicz, 55, the driver and sole occupant of the red SUV stopped in the area of Golden Shores Parkway and Tule Drive.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Film industry workshop is Dec. 6￼
BULLHEAD CITY – How to be involved in the film production arena will be the focus of a presentation in Bullhead City next week. Ramsay Wharton, Film and Digital Media Program Manager for the Arizona Commerce Authority, will cover a host of topics ranging from how to get into various aspects of the business to proposing locations, props or content to film makers.
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona Governor-Elect Hobbs Ultimatum to County Board: Certify Her Election or Face Felony Rap
The office of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, now the governor-elect, threatened the Mohave County Board of Supervisors with legal action and criminal referral unless they certified the 2022 vote in their county. Mohave County waited until November 28, the deadline for Arizona counties to certify, to vote on...
zachnews.net
Downtown Needles, CA: Route 66 Pizza offering today a “Christmas Parade Special” during the Needles Holiday Fun Fair and Lighted Parade 2022.
Source: Route 66 Pizza (Information) Downtown Needles, California: Route 66 Pizza is offering a “Christmas Parade Special” during the Needles Holiday Fun Fair and Lighted Parade 2022 being held on Saturday, December 3rd, 2022. Come inside for a big slice of cheese or pepperoni pizza with a drink...
arizonasuntimes.com
Election Lawsuits Pile up in Arizona as Counties, Candidates Challenge 2022 Midterms
As the 2022 midterm election is nearing certification in Arizona, lawsuits and court rulings are piling up amid continuing revelations of myriad failures in the administration of the election in Maricopa County. After Maricopa experienced a host of problems on Election Day at many of its vote centers, one county...
Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office confirms bone found at Lake Mead is human
A bone that was found at Lake Mead in July of last year, has been identified as a human bone, according to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office.
arizonasuntimes.com
Mohave County Supervisor Ron Gould Was Told He Must Certify Election by County Attorney and Secretary of State’s Office
Ron Gould, a Mohave County Board of Supervisors (MCBOS) member, appeared in a video shared by the Kari Lake Campaign Monday, saying that he had been threatened with being arrested and facing a felony should he vote against canvassing the 2022 General Election. Gould told The Arizona Sun Times via the phone that this warning came to him partially from an official within his county.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Locals to race at Rage at the River
Temporary closure of public lands for SNORE Laughlin Rage at the River races. The Las Vegas BLM Field Office announces the temporary closure of certain public lands under its administration from December 10 through December 11. This action is being taken to minimize the risk of potential collisions between racers and spectators for the 2022 SNORE Laughlin Rage at the River OHV Race.
