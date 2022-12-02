ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KFVS12

Heartland woman in search of new home for pet deer

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland woman is asking for help with finding a home for her beloved pet. Jessica Stearns lives in Benton, Illinois, and right now she is heartbroken after learning she could not keep Duke, her pet deer. Duke has live with her since he was...
KFVS12

FDA: Frozen raspberries recalled due to possible Hepatitis A contamination

(Gray News) - A company has issued a voluntary recall of frozen raspberries due to a potential Hepatitis A contamination. The company Exportadora Copramar is recalling 1,260 cases of James Farm frozen raspberries. According to the recall, FDA testing indicated the presence of Hepatitis A in James Farm branded frozen...

