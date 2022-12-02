Read full article on original website
WVU men’s hoops vs. Navy: Tip time, how to watch and more
Just three days before the famous Army-Navy football game, the Midshipmen men’s basketball team will visit Morgantown, West Virginia for the first time in fifty years on Wednesday. Plenty has changed since future WVU Sports Hall of Famer Wil Robinson dropped 37 points against Navy in just the second...
GBN Podcast: Wren Baker arrives in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The man charged with guiding the Mountaineers through the “ever-changing landscape” of college athletics has arrived on campus. Wren Baker was officially introduced as WVU’s 13th director of athletics at a press conference Monday morning. Alongside WVU president E. Gordon Gee, he discussed his vision for WVU Athletics, his background in the industry, his thoughts on name, image and likeness and more.
Ford-Wheaton accepts invite to East-West Shrine Bowl
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — WVU wide receiver Bryce Ford-Wheaton will play in a college football showcase this winter. The legacy Mountaineer, who led the roster in receptions during the 2022 season with 62, has accepted an invitation to play in the East-West Shrine Bowl, America’s longest-running college football all-star game.
Mountaineers complete action at U.S. Open
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Fourteen members of the West Virginia University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams completed competition at USA Swimming’s 2022 Toyota U.S. Open from Dec. 1-3, at the Greensboro Aquatic Center in Greensboro, North Carolina. The Mountaineers’ weekend in Greensboro was highlighted by...
Quick Hits: Wren Baker lays out vision for WVU sports
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Wren Baker was officially introduced as West Virginia University’s 13th director of athletics Monday at the Milan Puskar Center. WVU play-by-play announcer Tony Caridi introduced the new head of Mountaineer sports alongside university president E. Gordon Gee in a packed room of WVU coaches, donors, families, staff and reporters. In fact, this event was Baker’s first trip to Morgantown as he prepares to begin his tenure on Dec. 19.
Bell’s offseason transformation improves his ability to guard on the outside
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Mountaineer big man Jimmy Bell Jr. transformed his body over the offseason. Once weighing over 350 pounds, the senior forward shed roughly 80 pounds after arriving in Morgantown. He now stands at 6-foot-10, 285 pounds of muscle and strength. He has needed that height and improved...
McCabe breaks program record in 3,000-Meter
Junior Ceili McCabe of the West Virginia University track and field team broke the WVU program record in the women’s 3,000-meter run with a time of 8:50.44 to take first at the Boston University Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston, on Saturday afternoon. McCabe broke her own record she...
