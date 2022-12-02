Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
Video: Azusa Shooting Leads to High-Speed Crash
Security footage captured an intense crash on camera Thursday after a man was shot, then drove his car at a high rate of speed down the street and slammed into a parked pickup truck. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department and Azusa police were investigating the shooting and crash. As...
2urbangirls.com
One dead after car crash, shooting in LA area
AZUSA, Calif. – A driver in Azusa died Monday after getting shot, then crashing his car into a parked pickup truck in a residential neighborhood in Azusa. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
KTLA.com
21-year-old man arrested after slamming into police cruiser in Crenshaw
A 21-year-old man was arrested after police say he slammed into the passenger side of their marked, black-and-white patrol vehicle Sunday, sending two officers to the hospital. The incident occurred at around 5 p.m., near Hillcrest Drive and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the Crenshaw area, according to a...
Video shows Mexican restaurant in Chatsworth getting ransacked by thieves
A beloved Mexican restaurant in Chatsworth was burglarized on Friday and according to police, it was one of several hit in the area by a group of thieves.
LAPD arrests 18 suspected in organized retail-store thefts valued at $23,000
Police arrested 18 suspects in connection with four organized retail clothing thefts valued at about $23,000, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID woman killed in fatal Inglewood crash
INGLEWOOD, Calif. – A woman killed in a two-vehicle crash in unincorporated Inglewood was publicly identified Monday. Gregoria Barraza Mendez was 51 years old, according to the coroner’s office. Her city of residence was not available. Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 10:40 p.m. Saturday to Van Ness...
Coyote attacks 2-year-old outside LA-area home
A two-year-old girl was attacked outside her home in Los Angeles in broad daylight when a coyote approached her and began biting and dragging her by her legs.
kvta.com
Oxnard Police Investigtate Gang Related Killing
The Oxnard Police Department's Major Crimes Unit is investigating what they believe was a gang-related killing early Monday morning. It was reported around 12:50 AM in the 1200 block of West Gonzales Road at Lantana Street in an apartment complex. They say that 20-year-old John Paul Carrillo of Oxnard was...
NBC Los Angeles
Body Found in Malibu Area ID'd by Family as Transgender Woman
A body found at the side of a roadway in the Malibu area was identified by family members as a transgender woman, and the investigation was continuing Monday into the death. The body was found Thursday morning in the 33000 block of Mulholland Highway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. A cause of death has not yet been determined, but sheriff's officials said there were no.
KTLA.com
2 police officers taken to hospital after crash in Crenshaw area
Three people were transported to the hospital, including two police officers, after a crash in the Crenshaw area. Calls about the incident, which occurred in the 3900 block of Hillcrest Drive, came in at around 5 p.m., according to Margaret Stewart with the Los Angeles Fire Department. At least one...
signalscv.com
Deputies: Traffic stop results in deputy-involved fight
A deputy and a suspect were transported to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital for treatment of injuries Monday afternoon after a traffic stop escalated into a fight, according to law enforcement officials. Deputies conducted a traffic stop at approximately 2 p.m. near Via Joyce and Plum Canyon Road in Saugus, according...
pasadenanow.com
Two Violent Incidents Mar Saturday Morning in East Pasadena
Police said two violent incidents occurred near a Hastings Ranch area intersection within hours of each other Saturday resulted in one arrest and a Good Samaritan requiring hospital treatment for injuries. Lt. Rudy Memos said the two attacks occurred in the vicinity of Halstead Street and Foothill Boulevard. Police were...
foxla.com
VIDEO: 2 women set car on fire in Corona
CORONA, Calif. - An arson investigation is underway in Corona after two women were caught on camera setting a car on fire. The incident happened Nov. 7, according to police. Home surveillance video showed one of the women also trying to burn another car parked in the driveway of the home where a family of six lived, authorities said.
foxla.com
Deputies investigating racist graffiti in Lynwood high school bathroom as potential hate crime
LYNWOOD, Calif. - Deputies are investigating after graffiti with racial slurs was found tagged in restrooms at a Lynwood high school on multiple occasions, according to the district. Racial slurs were found written in the bathroom of Marco Antonio Firebaugh High School on two separate occasions recently, according to a...
spectrumnews1.com
More than 450 guns acquired in LA buyback
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A total of 459 firearms were collected during two Los Angeles Police Department events allowing people to exchange the weapons for gift cards. Both events were conducted between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday with one at Exposition Park, 2986 Hoover St., and the other at the Valley Traffic Division, at 7870 Nolan Place in Panorama City, LAPD Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service.
2urbangirls.com
Sheriff’s department investigating car-to-car shooting near Carson
LOS ANGELES – A shooting investigation is underway, in the Harbor Gateway area of Los Angeles, when emergency responders located a bullet-riddled vehicle on the scene of a traffic accident. The accident around 9 a.m. on 223rd St. near Normandie Avenue. Witnesses saw two vehicles chasing each other prior...
Advocate
Day Rodas, Trans Woman Who Worked at L.A. LGBT Center, Found Dead
Day Rodas, a transgender woman who worked for the Los Angeles LGBT Center, was found dead Thursday morning on a roadside in Malibu, Calif., and police are investigating her death as a homicide. Police have not stated exactly what caused her death, Los Angeles TV station KTLA reports. Her family...
Murder defendant spit on co-defendant, deputy in court
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — When deputies brought Jahquan Davenport into court Monday, they seated him across the room from his two co-defendants. That in itself was unusual, but even more out of the ordinary was the spit mask — a mesh hood — placed over Davenport’s head. Judge Kenneth C. Twisselmann II immediately asked for […]
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Santa Clarita (Santa Clarita, CA)
According to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, a fatal crash was reported on Saturday in Santa Clarita. Officials confirmed that one person died in the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred near the intersection of Copper Hill Drive and McBean Parkway at around 4 a.m.
