theavtimes.com
Op-ed: Sheriff Alex Villanueva’s farewell address
Four years ago, against all odds, I became the 33rd Sheriff of Los Angeles County. And as Sheriff, I promised that I would Reform, Rebuild and Restore the greatest and largest Sheriff’s Department in the nation. Four years later, I am proud to say that with the support of the sworn and professional staff, together we were able to meet challenges head on, and deliver on that promise.
theavtimes.com
WATCH: Robert Luna sworn in as new Los Angeles County Sheriff
Former Long Beach Police Chief Robert Luna was sworn in Saturday as Los Angeles County’s next sheriff, capping a hard-fought campaign that led to the ouster of incumbent Alex Villanueva. The ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the county Hall of Administration in downtown Los Angeles was attended by...
theavtimes.com
LA County reports 10,000+ COVID-19 infections
Los Angeles County reported more than 10,000 new COVID-19 infections from a three-day period ending Monday, Dec. 5, continuing an upward trend in cases that has also pushed up virus-related hospitalizations. The county Department of Public Health logged 5,106 new cases on Saturday, 3,270 on Sunday and 1,713 on Monday....
theavtimes.com
B-21 Bomber unveiled in Palmdale
PALMDALE – The U.S. Air Force’s first new, long-range strike bomber since 1988 was unveiled Friday, Dec. 2, in Palmdale. While the B-21 Raider isn’t expected to be operational and introduced into service for several more years, the Air Force called Friday’s ceremonial unveiling at Northrop Grumman’s production facilities “a significant milestone in the Air Force’s effort to modernize combat capabilities.”
theavtimes.com
AVTA hosting drive-thru grocery, toy giveaway on Dec. 17
The Antelope Valley Transit Authority will host a “Holiday Drive Thru Grocery and Toy Giveaway” in Lancaster on Saturday, Dec. 17, the agency announced. Turkeys, holiday meal supplies, groceries, toys, and clothing will be distributed (while supplies last) at the event, which is happening from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the AVTA Bus facility located at 42210 6th Street West. For safety and orderly distribution, only drive thru service is available.
theavtimes.com
Spectrum awards $50K to Desert Haven Enterprises in Lancaster
LANCASTER – Desert Haven Enterprises, Inc. was recently awarded $50,000 through Spectrum’s Community Center Assist program, the company’s five-year $30 million initiative to revitalize local community centers and invest in job training programs in underserved communities where Spectrum operates. Spectrum kicked off the local partnership with a...
theavtimes.com
Public art sculpture unveiled at Palmdale Auto Mall
PALMDALE – A distinctive new public art sculpture was unveiled Friday, Dec. 2, at the Palmdale Auto Mall. Revolution — a mirror-polished stainless-steel sculpture created by artist Heath Satow — is located at Auto Vista Drive and Carriage Way, just south of Technology Drive. The installation is a public-private partnership between the city of Palmdale and the Palmdale Auto Mall. The piece is part of the Palmdale Public Art program and represents the Public Art Commission’s first formal unveiling.
